Iredell County real estate transactions: Sept. 2-9

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Sept. 2-9. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP SALES
From S. and S. and M. Corrigall to S. and J. Christopher, Lot 950 of The Point, 106 Fitchburg Court, Mooresville, $1,355,000, on Sept. 3.
From S. Smith/TR, Smith Family Trust, Smith Joint Family Trust and P. Smith/TR to Y. and V. Gonzalez, Lot 62 of Wildlife Bay, 136 Eagle Chase Lane, Troutman, $1,325,000, on Sept. 7.
From The Bert Group, LLC to B. Goins, Lot 631 of Falls Cove-Parkwood, 194 Timber Lake Drive, Troutman, $1,315,000, on Sept. 3.
From Hennigan Investment Ventures, LLC to T. Barker, Lot 12 of The Point on Norman, 118 Kingsbury Court, Mooresville, $1,100,000, on Sept. 7.
From L. and E. Macleod to T. Mirabito Jr. and G. Scellato, Cove Key subdivision, Unit N-5, 107 N. Cove Key Lane, Mooresville, $1,100,000, on Sept. 9.
From E. and S. Cauley to L. and E. Macleod, Cove Key condominium, Unit S-10, 102 South Cove Key Lane, Mooresville, $1,100,000, on Sept. 9.
CLEVELAND
From R. and R. Sprinkle to M. Sobaszek and L. Dermody, Lot 96 of Willow Ridge, 208 Watermoss Drive, Cleveland, $122,000, on Sept. 8.
HARMONY
From B. Reavis to Shaver Wood Products Inc., timber deed, +/- 31 acres off of Raven Road, Harmony, $135,500, on Sept. 3.
From A. Wolfe, A. Mobley and C. Wolfe III to J. and D. Dalton, 3.701 acres, 332 Jericho Road, Harmony, $122,000, on Sept. 9.
MOORESVILLE
From L. Porter to R. Destefan Jr./TR and The Ellerby Irrevocable Family Trust, Lot 50 of Cypress Landing townhomes, 107 N. Arcadian Way, Mooresville, $297,500, on Sept. 2.
From R. and A. Crimi to I. and J. Herrera, Lot 355 of Cherry Grove, 229 Forest Walk Way, Mooresville, $450,000, on Sept. 2.
From K. Pena to Zillow Homes Property Trust, Lot 306 of Morrison Plantation, 112 Riding Trail, Mooresville, $406,500, on Sept. 2.
From S. and S. and R. Zinda to T. and V. Ladner, Lot 30 of Edgewater Park, 120 Harrison Point Court, Mooresville, $590,000, on Sept. 2.
From H. and H. Davis to E. Bickett, Lot 8 of Bridgeport, 120 Southhaven Drive, Mooresville, $520,000, on Sept. 2.
From Service Distributing Co., Inc. to Kings Palace LLC, metes and bounds, 0.82 acre, North Main Street, Mooresville, $125,000, on Sept. 2.
From J. and J. and T. and T. Fleming to R. Chastain, Lot 128 of The Woodlands, 118 Water Ash Court, Mooresville, $395,000, on Sept. 2.
From A. Roth to P. and G. Robinson, Lot 13 of The Yacht Cove, 103 Ketch Court, Mooresville, $775,000, on Sept. 2.
From J. and K. Sparnon to J. and A. Stalhut, Lot 25 of Oaks on Main, 147 Cole Drive, Mooresville, $425,000, on Sept. 2.
From D. Jordan and D. Alexander to SAF SN NC A, LLC, Lot 2 of Lochmere, 107 Vance Crescent Drive, Mooresville, $342,000, on Sept. 2.
From R. and R. and L. Bashaw to SAF SN NC A, LLC, Lot 22 of Franklin Grove, 211 Charter Oak Court, Mooresville, $360,000, on Sept. 2.
From Princeton Homes, LLC to M. and P. Purser, Lot 2 of Fernleaf, 534 Kenway Loop, Mooresville, $715,000, on Sept. 2.
From B. Moore, G. and P. and W. and J. Sherrill and M. Willis to K. Sherrill, 113 Steam Engine Drive, Unit 109, Mooresville, $113,000, on Sept. 3.
From M. Mattox to M&N Lakeshore, LLC, Lot 15 of Clipper’s Run, 124 Clipper Lane, Mooresville, $230,000, on Sept. 3.
From BST IRA, LLC to M. and S. Viglienzoni, Lot 7 Wiggins Walk, Mooresville, $85,000, on Sept. 3.
From M. Strauss/Admr & Indvl, B. Fines/Est, A. Strauss, R. and N. Fines, S. Rechinda/Exr and E. Rechinda/Est to S. Rechinda, multiple tracts of Allison Park, 729 Emerson Drive, Mooresville, $150,000, on Sept. 3.
From C. and C. Mills and E. Bitzer to E. Graichen, Lot 67 of Bridgeport, 215 Southhaven Drive, Mooresville, $390,000, on Sept. 3.
From B. and S. Whaley to G. and M. Beiland, Lot 5 of Blackberry Creek, 105 Barksdale Lane, Mooresville, $675,000, on Sept. 3.
From M. and M. Hernandez, E. Balboa and E. Alonso to R. and M. Pond, Lot 601 of Curtis Pond, 152 Gage Drive, Mooresville, $416,000, on Sept. 3.
From G. and G. and H. Lackey to P. Sullivan and K. Hilton, multiple lots of Edgemoor, 753 Edgemoor Drive, Mooresville, $335,000, on Sept. 3.
From S. Price to K. Reeves, Lot 23 of Beracah Place, 133 Beracah Road, Mooresville, $375,000, on Sept. 3.
From Mooresville Church of God, G. Ashley/TR, C. Robinson/TR and A. Bryant/TR to R11 Company, LLC, Lot 20 of Mooresville Mill Village, East Brawley Avenue, Mooresville, $47,000, on Sept. 3.
From M. and T. Miller to R11 Company, LLC, 0.04 acre, E. Brawley Ave., Mooresville, $14,000, on Sept. 3.
From A. and D. and D. Coe to C. and B. Filipowicz, Lot 6 of Monterey Landing, 107 Monterey Drive, Mooresville, $450,000, on Sept. 3.
From S. and A. Whitman to K. and S. Kleinpeter, Lot 14 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 150 Chance Road, Mooresville, $465,000, on Sept. 3.
From C. Reynolds, S. McCurdy-Reynolds, S. McCurdy Reynolds and S. Reynolds to Zoerb Properties LLC, (Lot 228), 157 Ross Road, Mooresville, $450,000, on Sept. 3.
From FDFP Properties, LLC to S. Hirsch and D. Lund, Lot 56 of Tall Oaks, 177 Sweetmartha Drive, Mooresville, $255,000, on Sept. 3.
From G. and K. Goode to L. and D. Smith, Lot 25 of Shinnville Ridge, 108 Butler Drive, Mooresville, $600,000, on Sept. 3.
From V. and L. Dailey to R. and J. Koehler, Lot 47 of The Cove at Morrison Plantation townhomes, 108 Dellbrook Street, Unit A, Mooresville, $395,000, on Sept. 3.
From D. and S. Hong and S. Kim to SAF SN NC A, LLC, Lot 73 of Wellesley East, 136 Glastonbury Drive, Mooresville, $408,000, on Sept. 3.
From R. and R. and L. and R. and A. Pemberton to Progress Charlotte, LLC, Lot 64 of Winborne, 188 Markham Drive, Mooresville, $265,000, on Sept. 3.
From T. Morrow to Dalton Lambert Homes, LLC, Lot 9 of Iredell Development Co., 930 E. Center Ave., Mooresville, $155,000, on Sept. 3.
From K. Furr to A. Arrington, Lot 9 of Goldtrace, 635 Presbyterian Road, Mooresville, $195,000, on Sept. 3.
From D. and N. Lasker to D. and D. McQuain, Lot 1 of Faith Crossing, 111 Midway Lake Road, Mooresville, $345,000, on Sept. 7.
From Lakeshore Holdings, LLC to M. and F. Bandalan, Lot 2 of Hidden Meadows, 141 Hidden Meadows Drive, Mooresville, $798,000, on Sept. 7.
From R. Warner/Est, C. Janowski/Indvl & Exr, A. and M. Cope, W. and A. Janowski and H. and J. and J. Yorke to M. and D. Clark, (Lot 288), 128 Clover Hill Road, Mooresville, $400,000, on Sept. 7.
From C. and B. Peters to Bec Builders, LLC, 0.80 acre, 143 Blackwelder Farm Drive, Mooresville, $25,000, on Sept. 7.
From R. and P. Janawsky to S. and C. Derby, Lot 1019 of the Point, 111 Hopkinton Drive, Mooresville, $825,000, on Sept. 7.
From J. and J. and S. McCormack to C. and N. O’Healy, Lot 5 of Cherry Grove, 112 Weeping Spring Drive, Mooresville, $385,000, on Sept. 7.
From J. Pouncy/Est, E. Fortune/Indvl & Exr, J. Pouncy, K. Fortune, L. and S. and W. Findley and M. and B. McConnell to J. Schwallie, Lot 140 of Villages at Oak Tree, 126 Keswick Lane, Mooresville, $237,000, on Sept. 7.
From A. Scott/Admr and M. Freeman/Est to S. Pope, two tracts, metes and bounds, 511 E. Center Ave., Mooresville, $150,000, on Sept. 7.
From CLC Investments, Inc. to Investcar, LLC, metes and bounds, 211 E. McNeely Ave., Mooresville, $100,000, on Sept. 7.
From Investcar, LLC to NC Housing Solutions, LLC, metes and bounds, 211 E. McNeely Ave., Mooresville, $104,000, on Sept. 7.
From C. and C. Good to M. Ye and X. Xuan, Lot 4 of Lakeview Shores, 752 Langtree Road, Mooresville, $295,000, on Sept. 7.
From M. and R. Dimascio to Hudson SFR Property Holdings II LLC, Lot 147 of Winborne, 134 Nahcotta Drive, Mooresville, $310,000, on Sept. 7.
From S. and S. and C. and C. Romero to R. Iyer and V. Kadaveru, Lot 208 of Waterlynn, 186 Silverspring Place, Mooresville, $295,000, on Sept. 7.
From IQ Custom Construction, Inc. to H. Rabsatt and V. Dzajic, Lots 3 and 3A of Woodstream Estates, 113 Hawks Nest Lane, Mooresville, $703,000, on Sept. 7.
From P. and M. Hobbs to NC Trading Post LLC, Lot 113 of Idlewood Harbor, 233 Sundown Road, Mooresville, $325,000, on Sept. 7.
From G. and K. and K. Gouge to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 27 of Kensington Village North, 114 Queen Anne Lane, Mooresville, $378,000, on Sept. 7.
From M. Conover to ARVM 5, LLC, Lot 84 of Mills Pond, 127 Milbros Lane, Mooresville, $270,000, on Sept. 7.
From 111 Riverpark Road, LLC to Our Garage, LLC, Lot 11 of Riverpark, 120 Magnolia Park Drive, Mooresville, $160,000, on Sept. 7.
From D. and D. and L. and L. Balog to S. Ross and J. Matchus, lot, 146 Quiet View Drive, Mooresville, $910,000, on Sept. 8.
From P. Gardner and J. Sherry to M. and R. Dimascio, .7711 acre, Lot 6 of White Oaks, 949 Hampton Place, Mooresville, $418,000, on Sept. 8.
From LKN Property Pros LLC to SN NC, LLC, Lot 1405 of Talbert Townes, 111 Kase Court, Mooresville, $270,000, on Sept. 8.
From Future Realty, LLC and Future Realty LLC to RM1 SFR PropCo A, L.P., Lot 82 of Linwood Farms, 240 Golden Valley Drive, Mooresville, $465,000, on Sept. 8.
From Future Realty LLC to FKH SFR PropCo H, L.P., two tracts, Lot 67 of Mills Pond and metes and bounds, 110 Waderich Lane, Mooresville, $295,000, on Sept. 8.
From Tony Mangini Properties LLC to Locomotive Lane, LLC, 106 Locomotive Lane, Suite 108, Mooresville, $138,000, on Sept. 8.
From P. Hartsell to A. and K. Phillips, Lot 1 of Mooresville Mill Village, 331 Messick Avenue, Mooresville, $69,000, on Sept. 8.
From P. Hartsell to A. and K. Phillips, metes and bounds, (Lot 55), 646 Brookwood Street, Mooresville, $62,500, on Sept. 8.
From L. and K. Nenni to MCH SFR NC Owner 1 LP, Lot 41 of Greene Croft, 251 Flanders Drive, Mooresville, $333,000, on Sept. 8.
From New Capstone, Inc. to STDC1, LLC, Lot 33 of Deerfield Business Park, 187 Cayuga Drive, Mooresville, $490,000, on Sept. 9.
From B. and D. Plyler to SAF SN NC A, LLC, Lot 33 of Winborne, 227 Grayland Road, Mooresville, $312,000, on Sept. 9.
From R & S Holding Group, LLC to S. Zammitti, Lot 11 of Saylors Watch, 124 Saylors Watch Lane, Mooresville, $800,000, on Sept. 9.
From M. Athey to A. Barnes, Lot 56 of Cornelius Estates, 192 Olympia Drive, Mooresville, $430,000, on Sept. 9.
From A. and E. Piscitelli to B. and G. Sarosiek, Lot 145 of Byers Creek, 169 Rustling Waters Drive, Mooresville, $455,000, on Sept. 9.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to V. Kasireddy, Lot 7 of Sequoia Forest, Mooresville, $365,000, on Sept. 9.
From B. and A. Corriveau to B. and D. Plyler, Lot 252 of Cherry Grove, 119 Forest Walk Way, Mooresville, $470,000, on Sept. 9.
From A. Monetti/Indvl & AIF and J. Monetti to C. and D. Logue, Lot 40 of Pirates Cove, 161 Morgan Bluff Road, Mooresville, $767,500, on Sept. 9.
From A. Ward to B. Bustamante and A. Briceno, Lot 80 of Harris Crossing, 119 Richland Lane, Mooresville, $369,000, on Sept. 9.
From S. and N. Silaphet and B. and H. Luu to S. and M. Hapuarachy, Lot 19 of Pinnacle Shores, 153 Mariner Pointe Lane, Mooresville, $850,000, on Sept. 9.
From A. and S. Lauricella and D. and R. Wolf to Progress Charlotte, LLC, Lot 104 of Tall Oaks, 123 Sterling Terrace Drive, Mooresville, $265,000, on Sept. 9.
From K. and K. Clark to J. and K. Gardner, Lot 6 of Pine Knoll Pointe, 737 McKendree Road, Mooresville, $730,000, on Sept. 9.
From E. Callaghan to A. and E. Piscitelli, Lot 60 of Woodleaf, 360 Kenway Loop, Mooresville, $660,000, on Sept. 9.
From T. and J. and J. Frederick to FKH SFR PropCo H, L.P., Lot 50 of Winborne, 298 Grayland Road, Mooresville, $305,000, on Sept. 9.
OLIN
From P. and L. Klvana to Optimistic Venture Group, LLC, Lot 4 of Holly Ridge, 125 Ashford Drive, Olin, $15,000, on Sept. 2.
From E. and E. and S. and S. and A. and E. Gaither to C. Armstrong, Lot 37 of Heathstead, 111 Canfield Drive, Olin, $65,000, on Sept. 2.
From M. Jarrett to J. and S. Trivette, 20.870 acres, 499 Indian Hill Road, Olin, $290,000, on Sept. 3
From M. Brady to J. Draughan, Lot 10 of Heathstead, 198 Canfield Drive, Olin, $140,000, on Sept. 7.
From J. and J. Stow, L. and L. Radcliffe and L. Stow to Optimistic Venture Group, LLC, Lot 8 of Holly Ridge, 149 Ashford Drive, Olin, $12,000, on Sept. 9.
From K. James to J. James, 3.376 acres, 212 Henkel Farm Road, Olin, $29,000, on Sept. 9.
From R. and K. Holestin to J. Vanderlick, Lot 21 of Padgett Farms, 1045 Tabor Road, Olin, $195,000, on Sept. 9.
STATESVILLE
From C. Smith to L. and J. and J. Brooks, 2.345 acres, 4922 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, $120,000, on Sept. 2.
From MTS Pine Forest, LLC to Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC, Eastwood Construction, LLC and Eastwood Homes, multiple lots of Dogwood Grove, Statesville, $982,500, on Sept. 2.
From A.J. Building Company, Inc. to Express Properties, LLC, .69 acre, 112 River Hill Road, Statesville, $115,000, on Sept. 2.
From Augustine Properties, LLC to L. and G. Nachman, two tracts, Lot 200 of Country Club Estates, 582 Greenway Drive, Statesville, $220,000, on Sept. 2.
From R. and R. Spriggle to M. Harbin, Lot 379 of Shannon Acres, Camden Road, Statesville, $75,000, on Sept. 2.
From Opendoor Property J LLC and Opendoor Property J, LLC to C. Lainez and R. Mora, Lot 19 of Martha’s Ridge, 907 Mibbs Place, Statesville, $290,000, on Sept. 2.
From D. and B. Martin to R. Kestel, Lot 89 of Seven Springs, 178 Seven Springs Loop, Statesville, $309,000, on Sept. 2.
From H. McIver to Adjess Associates 20, LLC, Lot 43 of Westwood Development, 330 Westwood Drive, Statesville, $120,000, on Sept. 3.
From J. and F. Sprinkle to J. and F. and K. Sprinkle, (tract 3), 59.727 acres, Pisgah Road, Statesville, $3,000, on Sept. 3.
From J. and F. Sprinkle to J. and F. and V. Sprinkle, tracts, 23.484 acres, Bowles Farm Road, Statesville, $3,000, on Sept. 9.
From J. and F. Sprinkle to J. and F. and J. Sprinkle, tract 1, 19.449 acres, Bowles Farm Road, Statesville, $2,000, on Sept. 3.
From Teen Morris, LLC to E. McClelland, (Lot 10), 263 Wilson Street, Statesville, $117,000, on Sept. 3.
From CMH Homes, Inc.to G. upright and K. Bafundo, Lot 36 of Featherstone, 113 Arborgate Loop, Statesville, $235,000, on Sept. 3.
From K. and K. and J. Black to S. Elmasri, Lot 18 of Stewart Acres, Stewart Acres Drive, Statesville, $28,000, on Sept. 3.
From P. and P. and S. Bannon to J. Smith and C. Ross, Lot 37 of Angel Oaks, 108 Payton Court, Statesville, $290,000, on Sept. 3.
From K. Smith/Indvl & Admr, K. Smith/Indvl & Admr, W. and W. Smith, W. Bumgarner/Est, J. and M. and M. Hairston and C. and C. and S. Bumgarner to 542 Brookdale Drive LLC, 0.35 acre, 536 Brookdale Drive, Statesville, $75,000, on Sept. 3.
From West Homes of NC, LLC to G. Rojano, Lot 17 of Fox Den, 148 Fleming Drive, Statesville, $271,000, on Sept. 3.
From C. and K. Whitt to D. Baum, (Lot 13), 135 Shalom Place, Statesville, $285,000, on Sept. 3.
From K. Canales and P. and P. Garcia to R. Ferretiz, 0.071 acre, Horizon Drive, Statesville, $1,500, on Sept. 3.
From K. and K. Harrington and C. and C. Gonzalez to P. Lane, Lot 78 of Martha’s Ridge, 2548 Andes Drive, Statesville, $325,000, on Sept. 3.
From Q. and Q. Campbell and M. Campbell/Indvl & AIF to Q. and M. Campbell and T. McGaha, Lot 5 of Queen’s Crest townhomes, 1342 Royalty Circle, Statesville, $2,000, on Sept. 3.
From D. Daugherty to CTC Grading, LLC, 1.95 acres, 356 River Hill Road, Statesville, $12,500, on Sept. 3.
From J. Parsons to J. and C. Sanders, Lot 74 of Wildewood, 111 Harvest Pointe Drive, Statesville, $293,000, on Sept. 3.
From T. and J. Haynes to FKH SFR PropCo H, L.P., Lot 83 of Hidden Lakes, 156 Water Ski Drive, Statesville, $372,500, on Sept. 7.
From T. and G. Pellegrino to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 381 of Hidden Lakes, 155 Hidden Lakes Road, Statesville, $278,000, on Sept. 7.
From C. Daye to C. and K. Davis, multiple tracts, Lots PT 14 and 15 of Bloomfield, 1212 Pearl Street, Statesville, $1,000, on Sept. 7.
From C. Jarvis to C. and R. Jarvis, four tracts, Lots 26-28 of Westover, metes and bounds, 904 Wellwood Avenue Statesville and 3601 and 3603 Flint Drive, Statesville, $2,000, on Sept. 7.
From C. and D. and D. Lamberth to W. English and D. and D. Birnley, (Lots 1 and 2), Chestnut Grove Road, Statesville, $65,500, on Sept. 7.
From T. and A. Aiken to K. and S. Wachtel, Lot 34 of Autumn Brook, 125 Bell Chase Lane, Statesville, $407,000, on Sept. 7.
From J. and J. Gregory to MCH SFR NC Owner 1 LP, Lot 120 of Hidden Lakes, 158 Hidden Lakes Road, Statesville, $371,000, on Sept. 7.
From T. and K. Greer to M. Hart and W. Plummer Jr., Lot 39 of Olde Statesville, 145 Coddington Lane, Statesville, $45,000, on Sept. 7.
From D. and J. and S. Bridges to J. and M. English, three tracts, metes and bounds, 2.109 acres and .156 acre, 991 Snow Creek Road, Statesville, $385,000, on Sept. 7.
From C. Hamilton and J. Eckliff/AIF to Journey Capital, LLC, Lot 11 of Developer’s Enterprises, Inc., Springfield Road, Statesville, $13,000, on Sept. 8.
From A. Plyler to N. Michel and J. Buchanan, (Lot 4), 132 Steep Lane, Statesville, $200,000, on Sept. 8.
From K. Karelitz to K. and E. Thomas, Lot 66 of Davidson Woods, 178 Winding Cedar Drive, Statesville, $300,000, on Sept. 8.
From M. Benton to L. Holler and S. Bosley, .93 acre, 1412 Old Mountain Road, Statesville, $176,000, on Sept. 8.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to MCH SFR NC Owner 1, LP, Lot 75 of Pine Forest, 115 East Heart Pine Lane, Statesville, $370,000, on Sept.8.
From M. Forsack to J. Spake, Lot 69 of Westover, 3414 Westmore Drive, Statesville, $225,000, on Sept. 8.
From True Homes, LLC to N. and A. Snyder, Lot 175 of Hidden Lakes, 214 Clove Hitch Drive, Statesville, $364,000, on Sept. 9.
From D. and A. Lee to G. and S. Miles, Lot 18 of Swann Crossing, 160 Swann Crossing Lane, Statesville, $300,000, on Sept. 9.
From J. and J. and M. and M. West to D. Dean, Lot 36 of Buffalo Shoals Park, 125 Laurel Cove Road, Statesville, $53,500, on Sept. 9.
From S. and S. and W. Parks to S. Costello, Lot 26 of Piney Oaks, 0.793 acre, 249 Beech Brook Lane, Statesville, $450,000, on Sept. 9.
From True Homes, LLC to D. and A. Mottl, Lot 30 of Larkin, 230 Canada Drive, Statesville, $318,500, on Sept. 9.
From E. and A. Gaither to J. and M. Davis, Lots 29 and 30 of The Highlands at Maple Creek, 150 Sandalwood Lane, Statesville, $545,000, on Sept. 9.
From Alphonso W. Myers and Nancy H. Myers, Revocable Living Trust, A. Myers/TR and N. Myers/TR to N. Benjamin, Lot 5 of Gebrail Acres, 374 Chestnut Grove Road, Statesville, $135,000, on Sept. 9.
From Kenson Homes, LLC to D. and G. Bedard, Lot 9 of Carson Creek, 219 Lone Pine Road, Statesville, $450,000, on Sept. 9.
From Slate Building Group LLC to MCH SFR NC Owner 1 LP, 0.23 acre, 201 Armfield Street, Statesville, $229,000, on Sept. 9.
From J. and J. and L. and L. Kish to E. and P. Ferguson, 4.01 acres, 166 Locke Moore Lane, Statesville, $375,000, on Sept. 9.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to M. and V. Burnard, Lot 82 of Fox Den, 120 Megby Trail, Statesville, $376,000, on Sept. 9.
STONY POINT
From D. and G. Fearn to R. Rizzotto, Lot 1 Pressly Farm Road, Stony Point, $72,500, on Sept. 3.
From Birchcraft Builders, LLC to A. Holt, Lot 16 of Fieldcroft, 172 Sweet Cherry Lane, Stony Point, $269,000, on Sept. 7.
From C. Taylor to G. and C. Shaw, Lot 4 of Riverwalk, 151 Oak Point Lane, Stony Point, $142,000, on Sept. 9.
From J. and J. and C. Clark to R. Choudhary, Lot 41 of Riverwalk, 314 Gardner Point Drive, Stony Point, $17,000, on Sept. 9.
TROUTMAN
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to M. and C. Fairley, Lot 149 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 178 Rooster Tail Lane, Troutman, $388,500, on Sept. 2.
From Magnolia Lakes Partners, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC, Lot 32 of Wiltshire Creek, 170 E. Panther Creek Road, Troutman, $60,000, on Sept. 2.
From R. Hope, M. Reyes and M. Cedillo Reyes to Adjess Associates 20, LLC, Lot 13 of South Trace, 728 Georgie Street, Troutman, $305,000, on Sept. 2.
From S. Beaver to P. Agud, Lot 12 of Pheasant Run, 287 Overcash Road, Troutman, $240,000, on Sept. 3.
From C. Hutchens to P. and S. Bannon, 1.150 acres, metes and bounds, 988 Perth Road, Troutman, $485,000, on Sept. 3.
From B. and L. and L. Kubia to J. and J. Jenkins, Lot 54 of Dogwood Estates, 132 Princess Loop, Troutman, $370,000, on Sept. 3.
From J. and J. and C. Sanders to J. Marley, (Lots 40-43 and Lots 52-55), 475 S. Main Street, Troutman, $233,000, on Sept. 3.
From Buller River Development Partners and Buller River Development Partners, LP to Oakbrooke, Inc., Lot 32 of Falls Cove – Streamwood, 206 Streamwood Road, Troutman, $19,500, on Sept. 3.
From R.P. Realty, LLC to Flower House Loop, LLC, Lot 2 Flower House Loop, Troutman, $150,000, on Sept. 3.
From S. and S. Milligan to Piedmont Landco, LLC, two tracts, 1 acre and 2.776 acres, 307 Flower House Loop, Troutman, $209,000, on Sept. 7.
From NVR, Inc. to J. Gregory, Lot 133 of Weather’s Creek, Troutman, $294,000, on Sept. 7.
From D. and A. Johnson to S. and E. Trowbridge, Lot 221 of Sutter’s Mill, 290 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $351,000, on Sept. 7.
From NVR, Inc.to J. Diaz and J. Fuentes Diaz, Lot 9 of Weather’s Creek, Troutman, $300,000, on Sept. 8.
From NREM N.C., LLC to A. and E. Iovino, Lot 10 of Perry Heights, Troutman, $300,000, on Sept. 8.
From NVR, Inc.to M. Koethe, Lot 134 of Weather’s Creek, Troutman, $300,000, on Sept. 9.