Iredell County real estate transactions: Sept. 20-24

TROUTMAN

From C. Cochrane, C. Turgeon and T. Cochrane to J. Zifilippo, two tracts, lots, 405 Patterson St., Troutman, $100,000, on Sept. 21.

From R. Geeslin to G. and M. Grose, Lot 13 of Eastern Heights, 143 Addison Place, Troutman, $165,000, on Sept. 22.

From S. Bou-Ghazale, S. Bou, S. Ghazale, S. Bou-Ghazale, S. Bou, S. Ghazale, M. Bou-Ghazale, M. Bou, M. Ghazale, and S. and S. and E. Sarji to Equity Trust Company, 11.3911 acres, Autumn Leaf Rd., Troutman, $160,000, on Sept. 22.

From True Homes, LLC to C. and J. Scarborough, (Lot 67), 191 Sutters Mill Dr., Troutman, $277,500, on Sept. 22.

From RH Fund XII, LLC to Eight Dot Five Enterprises, LLC, 20.23 acres Levi Lane, Troutman, $335,000, on Sept. 23.

From M. Deppen/Est, P. Deppen/Exr and P. Mey/Exr to L. and M. Hyett, 5.12 acres, metes and bounds, 150 Goodman Rd., Troutman, $125,000, on Sept. 24.