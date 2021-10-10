Iredell County real estate transactions: Sept. 23-30

From M. Harmon to Transformational Properties, LLC, metes and bounds, 522 Stockton Street, Statesville, $12,000, on Sept. 30.

From D. Odom and S. Odom/AIF to M. Tillinghast/TR and Mary F. Tillinghast Living Trust, Lot 42 of Queens Crest Townhomes, 1364 Royalty Circle, Statesville, $250,000, on Sept. 30.

From K. Harmon to D. and C. Wright, Lot 80 of Old Farm, 2507 Scalybark Road, Statesville, $205,000, on Sept. 30.

From J. and J. Little to J. and P. Goodin, 1.429 acres, 325 Laurel Creek Road, Statesville, $22,500, on Sept. 30.

From D. and T. Burton to C. and K. Cummings, Lot 159 of Deercroft IV at Granville Grant, 105 Ridgegate Lane, Statesville, $250,000, on Sept. 30.

From J. and J. Riddle to Snow Creek Road Investment, LLC, metes and bounds, 1163 Snow Creek Road, Statesville, $1,200,000, on Sept. 30.

From T. and T. and D. Small to Nexgen 20, LLC, Lot 46 of Wildewood, 118 Mossy Pond Road, Statesville, $243,000, on Sept. 30.

From W. and W. and W. and K. Sova to J. and C. Russell, Lot 34 of Lippard Springs, 127 Rumple Hill Drive, Statesville, $280,000, on Sept. 30.