Iredell County real estate transactions: Sept. 23-30

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Sept. 23-30. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From Rock Hill Land & Development, LLC and Equity Resource Partners-Langtree, LLC to WCB Real Estate Investments, LLC, 43.119 acres, 1.642 acres and 0.474 acre, Langtree Road, Mooresville, $9,263,000, on Sept. 28.
From Langtree Investors, LLC to WCB Real Estate Investments, LLC, 0.700 acre, Langtree Road, Mooresville; 3.252 acres and 1.378 acres, Transco Road, Mooresville, $5,300,000, on Sept. 28.
From Bryant Street Associates, RLLP to Bryant Street Holdings, LLC, 1.001 acres, Hartness Road, $3,000,000, on Sept. 29.
From L. Beller/TR & Indvl, D. Beller/TR & Indvl, The Leo L. Beller Trust and The Delphine J. Beller Trust to C. and K. Sifford, (Lot 335), 238 Lakeview Shores Loop, Mooresville, $2,400,000, on Sept. 30.
From Bickley Farms, LLC to SF Howard, LLC, two tracts, 280.70 acres and 63 acres, West Page Hager Road, Statesville, $1,935,000, on Sept. 23.
CLEVELAND
From D. and T. Sheridan to L. and M. Waring, .996 acre, 1368 Triplett Road, Cleveland, $218,500, on Sept. 28.
HARMONY
From T. and J. and J. James to R. and J. Rose, 0.797 acre, TBD Piney Grove Road, Harmony, $17,000, on Sept. 23.
From W. and P. Coleman to C. and A. Stewart, 19.92 acres, 355 Misty Road, Harmony, $375,000, on Sept. 24.
From L. Wallace to G. and S. Divanna, 15.15 acres, 00 Stroud Road, Harmony, $75,000, on Sept. 28.
HIDDENITE
From J. and B. Call to D. and S. and L. Miller, two tracts, 4.720 acres and metes and bounds 1.082 acres, Pisgah Ridge Circle, Hiddenite, and Laurel Creek Road, Statesville, $65,000, on Sept. 28.
MOORESVILLE
From T. and A. Looney to SN NC, LLC, Lot 16 of The Hampshires, 128 Hampshire Drive, Mooresville, $330,000, on Sept. 23.
From Grandfather Homes, Inc. to Tango and Cash, LLC, Lot 1 of The Preserve of Windsor Pointe, 123 Potomac Lane, Mooresville, $909,000, on Sept. 23.
From Opendoor Property J LLC and Opendoor Property J, LLC to BAF 3, LLC, Lot 6 of Brookridge Shores, 112 Brook Drive, Mooresville, $348,500, on Sept. 23.
From R. and J. Maurice to Zillow Homes Property Trust, Lot 110 of Kensington Village South, 160 King William Drive, Mooresville, $423,000, on Sept. 23.
From R. and M. Dziadosz to M. and A. Monroe, Lot 116 of Atwater Landing, 121 Sweet Leaf Lane, Mooresville, $431,000, on Sept. 23.
From G. Glenn to Adjess Associates 20, LLC, Lot 3 of Bradford Glyn, 113 Bradford Glyn Drive, Mooresville, $355,000, on Sept. 23.
From A. and A. Miano to Adjess Associates 20, LLC, Lot 519 of Curtis Pond, 109 Saye Place, Mooresville, $349,000, on Sept. 23.
From P. Sarro to Adjess Associates 20, LLC, Lot 82 of Cedarcroft, 314 Cedarcroft Drive, Mooresville, $192,500, on Sept. 23.
From H. and H. and K. Hollar to D. and R. Jennings, Lot 4 of Dupree Estates, 131 Dupree Lane, Mooresville, $425,000, on Sept. 23.
From A. Shirk to Zillow Homes Property Trust, Lot 30 of Foxmoor, 676 Rebecca Jane Drive, Mooresville, $252,500, on Sept. 23.
From R. and P. Robbins and K. Didow/Agt to C. and D. Elber, Lot 70 of Cypress Landing townhomes, Mooresville, $275,000, on Sept. 23.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to P. and M. Elenowitz, Lot 79 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $345,000, on Sept. 23.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to S. and A. Elder, Lot 1 of Sequoia Forest, Mooresville, $380,500, on Sept. 23.
From D. Matthews to JKM Holdings, LLC, (Lot 191), 229 Paradise Peninsula Road, Mooresville, $875,000, on Sept. 23.
From D. Fox to C. Rosselli and M. Redmond II, Lot 80 of Pine Isle, 105 Lake Pine Road, Mooresville, $725,000, on Sept. 23.
From S. and L. Leahy to S. and E. Maclam, Lot 13 of Woodland Hills, 175 Mandarin Drive, Mooresville, $655,000, on Sept. 23.
From R. and R. and J. Vega to D. and J. Bell, Lot 24 of Creekwood Village, 206 Creekwood Drive, Mooresville, $273,000, on Sept. 23.
From J. and L. Richards to B. Hunt and A. Woodard, 3.811 acres, 113 McAdam Lane, Mooresville, $459,000, on Sept. 23.
From J. and J. and M. Gallman to Y. Grubb, (Lot 11), Live Oak Lane, Mooresville, $350,000, on Sept. 23.
From P. Cornelius to J. Fenlason, 1.54 acres, 234 Templeton Road, Mooresville, $326,000, on Sept. 23.
From M. Green-Hansen Jr., M. Green Hansen, M. Hansen Jr., M. Green Hansen Jr., S. Green-Hansen, S. Green Hansen and S. Hanson to M. and L. Herendeen, 2.63 acres, 553 Kemp Road, Mooresville, $424,000, on Sept. 23.
From B. Honeycutt Jr. and K. Reeves/AIF to Three D Company, Inc., (Lots 9-10 and 19-20), 177 Rinehardt Road, Mooresville, $140,000, on Sept. 24.
From A. and R. Crisco and R. Rocheleau to D. Whitener, Lot 140 of Cedarcroft, 134 Meadow Lilly Court, Mooresville, $180,000, on Sept. 24.
From J. and J. and M. and M. Patterson to S. Thomas, Lot 15 of Langtree, 165 Knoxview Lane, Mooresville, $1,272,500, on Sept. 24.
From S. and S. and D. and D. Chamberlain to G. Troschak and C. Tessendorf, Lot 14 of Pinnacle Shores, 172 Mariner Pointe Lane, Mooresville, $1,235,000, on Sept. 24.
From N. McLean/Est, J. McLean/Indvl & Admr, K. McLean and W. McLean/Indvl & Admr to J. and D. Wren, Lot 1 of Harris Hill, 307 Cook Street, Mooresville, $202,000, on Sept. 24.
From E. Schmidt to S. Lambert and E. Pruitt, Lot 34 of Windward Pointe, 122 Crystal Bay Drive, Mooresville, $120,000, on Sept. 24.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to H. Parada, Lot 23 of Sequoia Forest, Mooresville, $363,000, on Sept. 24.
From W. and W. and J. and J. Bogage to R. and D. Hartman, Lot 54 of The Harbour, 176 Lake Mist Drive, Mooresville, $899,000, on Sept. 24.
From Ribbon Home SPV II LLC and Ribbon Home II, LLC to J. and H. Little, Lot 19 of Pecan Hills, 197 Pecan Hills Drive, Mooresville, $462,000, on Sept. 24.
From B. and M. Harris and M. and M. Griffin to Yamasa Co., Ltd., Lot 61 of Foxmoor, 505 Lisa Carol Drive, Mooresville, $281,000, on Sept. 24.
From D. and D. and B. Meadows to CMH Homes, Inc., 1.131 acres, 153 Ginger Lane, Mooresville, $42,500, on Sept. 24.
From A. and K. Phillips to AFRE 2, LLC, 646 Brookwood Drive, Mooresville, $95,000, on Sept. 24.
From 98 Properties, LLC to DeBerti Holdings, LLC, multiple units, buildings 3 and 4, Lakeside Executive Storage Condominium, 291 and 295 Cayuga Drive, Mooresville, $1,750,000, on Sept. 24.
From G. Tilley, M. Castaneda and M. Tilley to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 17 of Tall Oaks, 153 Devon Forest Drive, Mooresville, $291,500, on Sept. 24.
From T. and J. and J. and J. Oldham to L. Wilson and K. Hoehn, Lot 24 of Morrison Cove, 102 Castles Gate Drive, Mooresville, $925,000, on Sept. 24.
From M. and J. Ferrero to K. Deboer and M. Zalewski, Lot 48 of Templeton Bay, 182 Templeton Bay Drive, Mooresville, $730,000, on Sept. 24.
From D. and C. Preston to Opendoor Property J, LLC, Lot 69 of Morrison Plantation, 109 Runningdeer Drive, Mooresville, $455,500, on Sept. 24.
From A. and A. and S. Badamo to R. and D. Clark, Lot 240 of Stafford, 136 Tetcott Street, Mooresville, $515,000, on Sept. 24.
From Helmsman Homes, LLC to AVHS NC I, LLC, Lot 3 of BST IRA LLC, 362 Water Street, Mooresville, $275,000, on Sept. 24.
From Helmsman Homes, LLC to AVHS NC I, LLC, Lot 2 of BST IRA LLC, 366 Water Street, Mooresville, $275,000, on Sept. 24.
From K. and D. Craig to R. and J. Esselman, Lot 31 of Monument Park, 133 Monument Court, Mooresville, $365,000, on Sept. 24.
From J. and E. Caldwell to Ribbon Home SPV II, LLC, Lot 179 of The Woodlands, 112 Shagbark Lane, Mooresville, $450,500, on Sept. 27.
From M. Sawyer to Investcar, LLC, Lot 3 of Surfside Estates, 554 Isle of Pines Road, Mooresville, $325,000, on Sept. 27.
From Investcar, LLC to US Land Authority LLC, Lot 3 of Surfside Estates, 554 Isle of Pines Road, Mooresville, $371,000, on Sept. 27.
From J. and S. Thomas to BSR REK, LLC, lots, Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $560,000, on Sept. 27.
From W. and E. Russell to USCMF SN NC A, LLC, Lot 372 of Atwater Landing, 155 Gray Willow Street, Mooresville, $435,000, on Sept. 27.
From A. and M. Chhotani to Q. Armstrong and M. Del Monte, Lot 9 of The Cove at Morrison Plantation, townhomes, 113 Burlingame Court #C, Mooresville, $347,500, on Sept. 27.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to D. and J. Henderson, Lot 59 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $440,000, on Sept. 27.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. and N. Tormos, Lot 17 of Sequoia Forest, Mooresville, $358,500, on Sept. 27.
From S. Tabares to M. Tomsco and M. Hunter, Station 115 Condominiums, 110 Steam Engine Drive, #204, Mooresville, $180,000, on Sept. 27.
From Zillow Homes Property Trust to M. and T. Laughridge, Lot 35 of Morrison Plantation (The Preserve), 385 Montibello Drive, Mooresville, $445,000, on Sept. 27.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to S. and A. Merkel, Lot 94 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $347,500, on Sept. 27.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to M. Romero and J. Barrios, Lot 4 of Sequoia Forest, Mooresville, $347,500, on Sept. 28.
From S. and M. Tyburski to J. and D. King, Lot 13 of Sisters Cove, 116 Sisters Cove Court, Mooresville, $1,495,000, on Sept. 28.
From ALMS Properties, LLC to Magnolia Lakes Partners, LLC, 0.512 acre, 574 N. Broad Street, Mooresville, $69,000, on Sept. 28.
From C. Parcher/TR and The Craig Parcher Revocable Trust to OP SPE TPA1, LLC, Lot 247 of Curtis Pond, 129 Royalton Road, Mooresville, $340,000, on Sept. 28.
From A. Kovalchik to BAF 3, LLC, Lot 57 of Idlewood Harbor, 311 Elysian Drive, Mooresville, $290,000, on Sept. 28.
From C. and C. Peterson to J. and A. Bohnenkamp, Lot 321 of Atwater Landing, 183 Yellow Birch Loop, Mooresville, $490,000, on Sept. 28.
From D. and D. Stebner to J. Cerniglia and A. Magiera, Lot 37 of Allison Park, 220 Kilmer Lane, Mooresville, $295,000, on Sept. 28.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to T. and C. Thomas, Lot 6 of Sequoia Forest, Mooresville, $376,500, on Sept. 28.
From I. and M. and M. Easter to Y. Mittie/TR, J. Mittie/TR and The & Yvonne Mittie Living Trust 2019, (Lot 1057), 177 Hideaway Lane, Mooresville, $415,000, on Sept. 28.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to L. and S. Smith, Lot 58 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $425,500, on Sept. 28.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to R. Kraushaar, Lot 11 of Normandy Hill, 629 Normandy Road, Mooresville, $407,000, on Sept. 28.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to C. McDaniel, Lot 448 of Atwater Landing, 418 Preston Road, Mooresville, $403,500, on Sept. 28.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to S. Zwicky and M. Estes, Lot 107 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 118 West Neel Ranch Road, Mooresville, $331,000, on Sept. 28.
From M. and M. and H. Prentice to Opendoor Property J, LLC, Lot 18 of Ashlyn Creek, 173 Branchview Drive, Mooresville, $477,000, on Sept. 28.
From A and K. Phillips to Flip It Forward, LLC, Lot 1 of Mooresville Mill Village, 331 Messick Avenue, Mooresville, $85,000, on Sept. 28.
From E. and C. Williams to B. and A. Pearce, Lot 4 of Mallard Head Country Club, 175 Webbed Foot Road, Mooresville, $750,000, on Sept. 28.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to SFR XII Charlotte Owner 1, L.P., Lot 6 of Meadowbrook Development, 101 Old Meadowbrook Road, Mooresville, $315,500, on Sept. 28.
From M. and M. and M. and M. Boyle to C. and D. Eller, Lot 61 of Sunridge Townhomes, 131 High Ridge Road, Mooresville, $260,000, on Sept. 28.
From D.R Horton, Inc. to L. and B. Rogers, Lot 3 of Sequoia Forest, Mooresville, $364,000, on Sept. 29.
From M. and N. Lindsey to J. and S. Ellison, two tracts, Lot 9 of Spring Acres, and 0.034 acre, 173 Trollingwood Lane, Mooresville, $875,000, on Sept. 29.
From W. and D. Mayhew to A. and T. Abbasi, Lot 8 of The Harbour, 106 Island Cove Lane, Mooresville, $1,575,000, on Sept. 29.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to X. Xu and B. Yu, Lot 18 of Sequoia Forest, Mooresville, $379,500, on Sept. 29.
From J. Hill to BAF 3, LLC, Lot 4 of The Heritage of Neel Ranch, 110 E. Neel Ranch Road, Mooresville, $346,000, on Sept. 29.
From The Terry and Irene Coe Family Trust, T. Coe/TR and I. Coe/TR to S. Longietti, Lot 157 of Harbor Cove, 211 Chandeleur Drive, Mooresville, $490,000, on Sept. 29.
From J. Walker, Jr./TR, D. Pereira/TR and Walker-Pereira Living Trust to C. and L. Wild, 0.781 acre, metes and bounds, 119 Old Arborway Road, Mooresville, $1,105,000, on Sept. 29.
From A. and A. Scott to N. and S. Archibald, Lot 53 of Bridgeport, 123 Southhaven Drive, Mooresville, $490,000, on Sept. 29.
From T. and T. and K. Spuill to M.and S. Zobrest, Lot 96 of Bells Crossing, 123 Belfry Loop, Mooresville, $707,000, on Sept. 29.
From G. and G. Baumgartner to SN NC, LLC, Lot 115 of Curtis Pond, 112 Madelia Place, Mooresville, $355,000, on Sept. 29.
From LH Waterfront Construction LLC to A. and K. Kussy, 0.726 acre, 383 Riverwood Road, Mooresville, $883,000, on Sept. 29.
From M. and M. and C. and C. Carlin to A. Downerd, Lot 2 of Mooresville Mill Village, 730 Spruce Street, Mooresville, $200,000, on Sept. 29.
From M. Kelly to M. and C. Phillips, Lot 81 of Lakewalk, 285 Blueview Road, Mooresville, $701,000, on Sept. 29.
From C. and J. Lites to Future Realty LLC, Lot 48 of Parkmont, 171 Wrangell Drive, Mooresville, $385,000, on Sept. 29.
From D. and J. Holden to A. and A. Scott, Lot 21 of Poplar Grove, 128 Tall Oak Drive, Mooresville, $675,000, on Sept. 29.
From B. and B. and B. Waugh, T. Whitener/AIF and T. Reid/AIF to T. Whitener and T. Reid, metes and bounds, 134 Crossrail Road, Mooresville, $54,000, on Sept. 29.
From W. and H. Murphy to G. Meek/TR, J. Meek/TR and The Meek Family Trust, Lot 1 of The Point on Norman, 106 Easton Drive, Mooresville, $1,100,000, on Sept. 30.
From Brawley Harbor Ventures, LLC to Mayfair 171 LLC, Lot 45 of The Point on Norman, 171 Mayfair Road, Mooresville, $1,250,000, on Sept. 30.
From N. and R. Kollars to D. and J. Kolesar, Lot 100 of Parkmont, 118 Lassen Lane, Mooresville, $382,500, on Sept. 30.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to M. Lopez, Lot 32 of Sequoia Forest, Mooresville, $359,500, on Sept. 30.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to D. Bergman and A. Jarvi, Lot 106 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 114 West Neel Ranch Road, Mooresville, $317,000, on Sept. 30.
From F. and F. and R. and R. Rose to Opendoor Property J LLC, Lot 403 of The Villas at Morrison Plantation, 129 Capital Avenue, C, Mooresville, $362,500, on Sept. 30.
From Niblock Homes, LLC to T. and C. Watson, Lot 1 of Robinson Ridge, 143 Robinson Ridge Drive, Mooresville, $740,500, on Sept. 30.
From A. Horstmann to A. and B. Price, 6.494 acres, 212 Eastport Lane, Mooresville, $550,000, on Sept. 30.
From V. and V. Bovaird and R. and R. and A. Wasson to S. and L. Hackenson, Lot 156 of Commodore Peninsula, 156 Mainview Drive, Mooresville, $245,000, on Sept. 30.
From C. and C. and R. and R. Beebe to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 57 of Wellesley West, 134 West Warfield Drive, Mooresville, $519,000, on Sept. 30.
From J. Ferguson-Foy, J. Ferguson Foy, J. and H. and M. Foy, M. De Foy, M. Foy/Agt & Indvl and M. Foy/Agt & Indvl to J. and D. McClelland, (Lots 1 and 2), 201 Keats Road, Mooresville, $1,100,000, on Sept. 30.
From Zillow Homes Property Trust to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 61 of The Woodlands, 333 River Birch Circle, Mooresville, $302,000, on Sept. 30.
From S. Rhodes to R. Hasnas/TR, R. Snyder/TR and The Hasnas Family Trust, Lot 135 of Bells Crossing, 262 S. San Agustin Drive, Mooresville, $816,000, on Sept. 30.
From Opendoor Property Acquisition, LLC to A. and D. Coe, Lot 395 at The Farms, 130 Grove Creek Lane, Mooresville, $835,000, on Sept. 30.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to V. and J. Vari, Lot 137 of Atwater Landing, 148 Atwater Landing Drive, Mooresville, $393,500, on Sept. 30.
From J. Isenhower/Est, C. Isenhower/Admr & Indvl and J. and A. and J. Isenhower to R. Garcia, metes and bounds, 136 Mott Road, Mooresville, $202,000, on Sept. 30.
From C. Sherman/Est, T. Sherman/Exr & Indvl and T. Sherman to S. Gionfrido, Lot 57 of Johnson Manor, 103 Boxtail Way, Mooresville, $285,000, on Sept. 30.
From J. and J. and C. and C. Voelker to Orchard Property III, LLC, Lot 32 of Muirfield, 161 Swift Creek Lane, Mooresville, $440,000, on Sept. 30.
From Foley Homes Sales, LLC to E. Belousov, Lot 1 of Country Meadows, 106 Country Meadows Drive, Mooresville, $260,000, on Sept. 30.
From The South Iredell Lion’s Club to Jesus Ruiz Property Development, LLC, 2 acres, 630 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $1,101,000, on Sept. 30.
From A. Davis and N. Davis/AIF & Indvl to S. Kerr, Lot 88 of Harris Village, Mooresville, $405,000, on Sept. 30.
From Do Great Real Estate, LL to T. and B. Baron, 0.85 acre, metes and bounds, 1334 Mt. Ulla Highway, Mooresville, $210,000, on Sept. 30.
From N. and N. and J. Churchill to LH Waterfront Construction, LLC, Lot 82 of Cornelius Estates, 152 Olympia Drive, Mooresville, $105,000, on Sept. 30.
From R & S Holding Group, LLC to J. and M. Navarro, 0.933 acre, Bluefield Road, Mooresville, $626,000, on Sept. 30.
From Rufaw Properties, LLC to D. Schofield Jr., three tracts, Trend Flex Center, 105 Denver Business Park, Unit D, 113 Denver Business Park Drive, Suites B and C, Mooresville, $910,000, on Sept. 30.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to D. Aker, Lot 49 of Atwater Landing, 147 Atwater Landing Drive, Mooresville, $390,000, on Sept. 30.
From Rufaw Properties, LLC to M. Harlan/TR and Mike E. Harlan Revocable Living Trust, three tracts, 105 Denver Business Park, Units A and B, and 113 Denver Business Park, Suite D, Mooresville, $685,000, on Sept. 30.
STATESVILLE
From Buller River Development Partners and Buller River Development Partners, LP to S. Yong/TR, Y. Li/TR and The Yong Family Revocable Trust, Lot 8 of Forest Creek, 133 Forest Creek Drive, Statesville, $350,000, on Sept. 23.
From Shedley Holdings I, LLC to Adjess Associates 20, LLC, Lots 37-38 and Lots 57-63 of Greenwood Grove, tracts off East Front Street, Statesville, $99,000, on Sept. 23.
From F. and S. Wise to E. Morris and P. Hagerman, metes and bounds, 1902 Old Wilkesboro Road, Statesville, $145,000, on Sept. 23.
From Ashcraft Capital Partners, LLC to Y & B Properties Revocable Trust, Lot 19 of The Highlands at Lake Norman, 1351 East Monbo Road, Statesville, $625,000, on Sept. 23.
From Better Path Homes LLC to L. Turner and H. Washington, Lot 13 of Burlington Mills Corporation, Statesville, $200,000, on Sept. 23.
From J. and R. Taylor to R. Raborn, Lot 27 of Iredell Heights, 111 Lois Court, Statesville, $200,000, on Sept. 23.
From J. and N. Storment to W. and P. Martin, Lot 3 of Brookdale, 600 Dogwood Road, Statesville, $60,000, on Sept. 23.
From J. Garmon to IFit, LLC, two tracts, metes and bounds, 1208 Wilmington Ave., Statesville, $15,000, on Sept. 23.
From J. Little, O. Dunn/AIF, O. Dunn/AIF, M. Wustrow, G. and J. Cline, B. Murdock and C. and K. Little to Deondrae, LLC, two tracts, Lot 6 and 7 of Statesville Development Company, 9th Street, Statesville, $6,000, on Sept. 23.
From J. and E. Moose to Shedley Investments, LLC, Lot 3 of Highland Acres, 736 Crescent Lane, Statesville, $60,000, on Sept. 23.
From G. Millsaps III to Rucker Group, Inc., Lot 17 of Unity Heights, 1610 West Cloaninger Ave., Statesville, $14,000, on Sept. 23.
From J. and R. and R. Edwards to EJC Rental, LLC, Lot 198 of Forest Acres, 151 W. Old Well House Road, Statesville, $90,000, on Sept. 24.
From J. and J. and T. Stefanick to VSP Charlotte, LLC, Lots 55-57 of East Side Park, 309 Eastside Drive, Statesville, $120,000, on Sept. 24.
From J. Fletcher III/TR and M. and F. Hyche to P. Chang, C. Pahoua and H. Vang, multiple lots of Spring Valley, 127 Chel Thom Lane, Statesville, $195,500, on Sept. 24.
From R. and R. Thompson, T. and T. Fleming, S. Davis, E. Martin/Exr and E. Thompson/Est to B. Portillo and B. Najarrro, 385 Nixon Road, Statesville, $65,000, on Sept. 24.
From ELH Properties, RLLLP and J. Hunter/PTNR to T. Chapman, Lots 212-215 of Iredell Heights, 232 West Edison Drive, Statesville, $240,000, on Sept. 24.
From J. and J. and J. Kelly to Carolina Total Homes, LLC, Lot 3 of Statesville Development Company, 5th Street, Statesville, $5,500, on Sept. 24.
From Valhalla Housing Properties, Ltd. to Landon Greene Limited Partnership, Lots 6 and 7 of Lowery Land Company, 126 E. Broad St., Statesville, $302,500, on Sept. 24.
From C. and A. and A. Stewart and A. Greer to G. Luse, Lot 95 of Deercroft section II at Granville Grant, 0.53 acre, 124 Watts Court, Statesville, $255,000, on Sept. 24.
From E. and E. Dye to A. See, Lots 22 and 23 of Windforest, Windforest Drive, Statesville, $7,500, on Sept. 24.
From Old Southern Development, Inc. to H. Horvath, Lot 28 of Sharon Trace, 183 Falling Creek Drive, Statesville, $289,000, on Sept. 24.
From M. and A. Baxley to G. Davison, metes and bounds, Lots 45-47 of Oakland Heights, 1233 Mitchell Avenue, Statesville, $226,500, on Sept. 24.
From Helmsman Homes, LLC to AVHS NC I, LLC, Lot 9 of Jan Joy Acres, 2216 Beauty Street, Statesville, $230,000, on Sept. 24.
From Helmsman Homes, LLC to AVHS NC I, LLC, Lot 10 of Jan Joy Acres, 2220 Beauty Street, Statesville, $230,000, on Sept. 24.
From R. and B. Herman to D. Johnson Jr., metes and bounds, Lots 7-8 of Morrow Meadows, 105 Cub Farm Drive, Statesville, $315,000, on Sept. 24.
From P and T Management, LLC to Davie Avenue Properties, LLC, two parcels, one acre and metes and bounds, 2460 and 2472 Davie Avenue, Statesville, $1,273,500, on Sept. 24.
From T. Torrone to E. Lopez, Lot 12 of Popular Ridge, 294 Bluegill Lane, Statesville, $26,000, on Sept. 24.
From A. Coleman to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lots 87 of The Oaks at Brookgreen, 1541 Brookgreen Avenue, Statesville, $255,000, on Sept. 27.
From W. and R Summers to Catawba Capital, LLC, Lot 18 of Hinkel-Craig Livestock Company, 421 N. Tradd Street, Statesville, $23,000, on Sept. 27.
From S. and S. Ashley to S. Johnson, Lot 4 of Dobbs View, 535 Fort Dobbs Road, Statesville, $343,000, on Sept. 27.
From F. and D. and D. Goodman to F. and D. Goodman and T. Joyner, Lot 64 of Olde Statesville, 140 Valencia Lane, Statesville, $2,000, on Sept. 27.
From J. Estrado-Macedo, J. Estrado Macedo, J. Macedo and M. and M. and M. Hernandez to J. Gonzalez, Lot 40 of Lakeridge, 420 Lakeridge Drive, Statesville, $110,000, on Sept. 27.
From M. Gilpatrick to G. and C. Estes, two tracts, Lot 4 of Bella Terrace, and 1.795 acres, 593 Jane Sowers Road, Statesville, $250,000, on Sept. 27.
From D. and D. and S. Swain and D. and J. Prescott to Buller River Development Partners, Lots 26, 37 and 70 of Augusta Greens, 129 Taylor Made Drive, Statesville and 115 and 130 Big Bertha Drive, Statesville, $93,000, on Sept. 27.
From City of Statesville to Lakota Partners, LLC, multiple tracts and parcels, Dobson Avenue, Statesville, $25,000, on Sept. 27.
From K. and K. and K, and K. and F. Hilles to Fidelity Homes and Investments, LLC, Lot 28 of Stones Edge, Statesville, $37,500, on Sept. 27.
From K. A. Watt Construction, Inc. to A. Price and K. Davis, Lot 15 of Country Landing, 125 Sara Lane, Statesville, $251,000, on Sept. 27.
From M. and W. Teears to M. Rice Jr., Lot 6 of Clover Downs, 110 Luangthep Lane, Statesville, $175,000, on Sept. 27.
From M. and A. and A. Little to A. and B. Flowers, Lot 15 of Meadow-View Estates, 171 E. Meadowview Drive, Statesville, $255,000, on Sept. 27.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lot 383 and 387 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $144,000, on Sept. 27.
From Iredell Statesville Community Enrichment Corporation to City of Statesville, multiple tracts and parcels, Block 3, Statesville Development Company, Statesville, $125,000, on Sept. 27.
From L. Johnson and D. Johnson/AIF to L. and C. Johnson, metes and bounds, 619 Alexander Street, Statesville, $1,000, on Sept. 27.
From R. and M. Tomlinson to Buller River Development Partners, Lot 38 of Augusta Greens, 109 Big Bertha Drive, Statesville, $34,000, on Sept. 27.
From Opendoor Property J LLC and Opendoor Property J, LLC to C. and P. Deviney, Lot 124 of Meadow Oaks, 117 Wheatridge Drive, Statesville, $365,000, on Sept. 27.
From J. Summerlin/Comr to WFI, Inc., Lot 58 of Featherstone, 212 Maristone Drive, Statesville, $21,000, on Sept. 28.
From M. Mead to B. Gubish and K. Bush, Lot 34 of Willowbrook, 125 Rock Island Drive, Statesville, $260,000, on Sept. 28.
From E. and C. Lowrance to J. and A. Cathcart, metes and bounds, Lots 10 and PT26 of Brookdale, 648 Dogwood Road, Statesville, $360,000, on Sept. 28.
From J. and D. McGregor to TruNorth Homes, LLC, 0.66 acre, tract A, P/O Lot 22 of Tremount, Statesville, $40,000, on Sept. 28.
From C. and A. Gaither to S. and S. Ashley, Lot 101 of Harbor Watch, 141 Harborgate Drive, Statesville, $500,000, on Sept. 28.
From J. and M. and M. Sisson, T. and W. Earp, B. and M. Tate, L. and L. Sisson Jr. and M. and S. and S. and Y. Davis to J. and S. Benfield, multiple tracts and parcels, Old Wilkesboro Road/Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, $150,000, on Sept. 28.
From J. and T. Sposit to Opendoor Property J, LLC, metes and bounds, Lot 18 of Oakland Heights, 424 Summit Avenue, Statesville, $280,500, on Sept. 28.
From M. Alston-Leggett, M. Alston Leggett and M. Leggett to Opendoor Property J, LLC, Lot 149 of Hidden Lakes, 219 Jobe Drive, Statesville, $343,500, on Sept. 28.
From G. Barker and S. and S. Brown to J. Neff and S. Taylor, Lot 17 of Old Homestead No. 1, 300 Clark Cove Road, Statesville, $604,500, on Sept. 28.
From A-1 Home Solutions, LLC to L. and M. Adkins, Lot 96 of Valley Brook, 1115 Valley Street, Statesville, $270,000, on Sept. 28.
From J. and B. Call to D. and S. and L. Miller, two tracts, 4.720 acres and metes and bounds 1.082 acres, Pisgah Ridge Circle, Hiddenite, and Laurel Creek Road, Statesville, $65,000, on Sept. 28.
From C. Tomlin and V. Tomlin/AIF to Iredell County, 8.98 acres, Twin Oaks Road, Statesville, $90,000, on Sept. 28.
From K. and K. Mielke to J. and K. Diaz, 0.22 acre, Sunflower Road, Statesville, $3,000, on Sept. 28.
From M. Sledzianowski and S. and J. Struse to C. and T. Lawter, 0.35 acre, 109 Godfrey Pass Lane, Statesville, $92,000, on Sept. 29.
From J. and A. and A. Arbelaez to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 36 of Martha’s Ridge, 807 Jacobus Court, Statesville, $320,000, on Sept. 29.
From Opendoor Property J LLC and Opendoor Property J, LLC to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 378 of Hidden Lakes, 149 Hidden Lakes Road, Statesville, $312,500, on Sept. 29.
From L. Del Aguila, L. and L. Mahaffey and R. Del Aguila to Z. and K. Ukestad, Lot 66 of Brookdale, 943 Sherwood Lane, Statesville, $340,000, on Sept. 29.
From Orbit Road, LLC to Spands Orbit, LLC, 20.107 acres, 245 Orbit Road, Statesville, $950,000, on Sept. 29.
From CMH Homes, Inc. to J. and K. Marra, (Lot 1), 1.15 acres, 131 Old Miller Road, Statesville, $227,000, on Sept. 29.
From K. and M. Tucker to B. Davis, Lots 191 and 192 of Broadview, 2813 Randolph Road, Statesville, $209,000, on Sept. 29.
From Shedley Investments LLC to Investcar, LLC, Lot 3 of Highland Acres, 736 Crescent Lane, Statesville, $65,000, on Sept. 29.
From Investcar, LLC to Heavens Homes LLC, Lot 3 of Highland Acres, 736 Crescent Lane, Statesville, $74,000, on Sept. 29.
From A. Gwynn to Kennedy Statesville Properties, LLC, multiple tracts and parcels, 614 Goldsboro Avenue, Statesville, 619 Durham Avenue, Statesville, 1109 and 1517 7th Street, Statesville, 1015 9th Street, Statesville, 1301 5th Street, Statesville, and 2028 Kennedy Drive, Statesville, $375,000, on Sept. 29.
From E. and J. Noviello to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 90 of Fox Den Country Club, 141 Tenth Green Court, Statesville, $399,500, on Sept. 29.
From T. and S. Moose to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 59 of Martha’s Ridge, 914 Robys Place, Statesville, $310,000, on Sept. 30.
From S. and K. Moore to D. and S. Sells, Lots 55-58, Parlier Street, Statesville, $7,000, on Sept. 30.
From M. Harmon to Transformational Properties, LLC, metes and bounds, 522 Stockton Street, Statesville, $12,000, on Sept. 30.
From D. Odom and S. Odom/AIF to M. Tillinghast/TR and Mary F. Tillinghast Living Trust, Lot 42 of Queens Crest Townhomes, 1364 Royalty Circle, Statesville, $250,000, on Sept. 30.
From K. Harmon to D. and C. Wright, Lot 80 of Old Farm, 2507 Scalybark Road, Statesville, $205,000, on Sept. 30.
From J. and J. Little to J. and P. Goodin, 1.429 acres, 325 Laurel Creek Road, Statesville, $22,500, on Sept. 30.
From D. and T. Burton to C. and K. Cummings, Lot 159 of Deercroft IV at Granville Grant, 105 Ridgegate Lane, Statesville, $250,000, on Sept. 30.
From J. and J. Riddle to Snow Creek Road Investment, LLC, metes and bounds, 1163 Snow Creek Road, Statesville, $1,200,000, on Sept. 30.
From T. and T. and D. Small to Nexgen 20, LLC, Lot 46 of Wildewood, 118 Mossy Pond Road, Statesville, $243,000, on Sept. 30.
From W. and W. and W. and K. Sova to J. and C. Russell, Lot 34 of Lippard Springs, 127 Rumple Hill Drive, Statesville, $280,000, on Sept. 30.
From D. and D. and C. and C. Gerringer to B. Harper, 10 acres, 164 Ponokah Lane, Statesville, $735,000, on Sept. 30.
From W. and R. Rucker to IH6 Property North Carolina L.P., Lot 126 of Tara’s Trace, 2204 Ballingarry Drive, Statesville, $295,000, on Sept. 30.
From Wright Mandala, LLC to Diversified Residential Homes 1, LLC, 1702 Lakeview Drive, Statesville, $177,000, on Sept. 30.
From C. and R. Barnette to MCH SFR NC Owner 1, LP, Lot 59 of Fox Den, 124 Bunker Hill Lane, Statesville, $325,000, on Sept. 30.
From D. and L. Rogers to J. and K. Nicholls, Lot 50 of Windemere, 218 Windemere Isle Road, Statesville, $112,000, on Sept. 30.
From J. and S. Best to J. and S. Balthaser, Lot 11 of Brittain Hills, Inc., 161 Sandtrap Drive, Statesville, $22,000, on Sept. 30.
From J. and J. and D. and D. Hogg to R. and J. Harriman, 0.6554 acre, Lots 27 and PO26 of Eastbrook, 405 Heritage Circle, Statesville, $380,000, on Sept. 30.
From A. Knight to Diversified Residential Homes 1, LLC, Lot 22 of Lincoln Estates, 1143 Rita Avenue, Statesville, $122,000, on Sept. 30.
From L. Pitman/TR, L. Pitman/TR, The Larry G. Pitman Revocable Living Trust, R. Pitman/TR and Ruth O’Neill Pitman Revocable Living Trust to J. and C. Carroll, Lot 3 of Georgetown Place, 151 James Farm Road, Statesville, $295,000, on Sept. 30.
From T. and D. Josey to B. Mills, Lot 51 of Bethany Trace, 114 Mount Zion Drive, Statesville, $195,500, on Sept. 30.
STONY POINT
From Lelean Crafton, Sr., Living Trust and L. Crafton Sr. to M. and J. Benjamin, two tracts, Lots 1 of Sanford Sparks Farm and metes and bounds, Stewart Rock Road, Stony Point, $50,000, on Sept. 29.
From M. and S. Warren to R. Choudhary, Lot 26 of Riverwalk, 112 Ridge Point Drive, Stony Point, $25,000, on Sept. 30.
TROUTMAN
From A. and A. O’Brien to R. Carpenter and H. Mackey, Lots 7 and 8 of Perry Heights, 151 Levo Drive, Troutman, $283,000, on Sept. 23.
From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lots 128, 175 and 178-179 of Weather’s Creek, Troutman, $314,000, on Sept. 27.
From M. and V. Donofrio to Adjess Associates 20, LLC, Lot 33 of South Trace, 751 Georgie Street, Troutman, $305,000, on Sept. 27.
From P. Smith to S. and T. Goodwin, 0.583 acre, 148 Emmanuel Road, Troutman, $10,000, on Sept. 28.
From True Homes, LLC to S. Sharpe-Flonnoy, S. Sharpe Flonnoy and S. and K. Flonnoy Lot 58 of Sutters Mill II, 141 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $299,500, on Sept. 28.
From C. and C. and D. Eller to D. and L. Miller, Lot 9 of Allendale Acres, 110 Redbud Lane, Troutman, $430,000, on Sept. 28.
From K. and D. Michels, J. Miller and J. and J. and R. Neill to W. and T. Rash, 6.214 acres, Lytton Farm Road, Troutman, $30,000, on Sept. 28.