Iredell County real estate transactions: Sept. 25-30

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Sept. 25-30. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From P. and P. and K. and K. Thompson to E. and B. Pruitt, Lot 41 of The Point on Norman, 195 Mayfair Rd., Mooresville, $2,550,000, on Sept. 30.
From Beroth Oil Company to Quality Oil Company, LLC, (Lot 2), River Hwy., Mooresville, $2,000,000, on Sept. 30.
From C. Anderson to D. Williamson/TR and Fred A. and Deborah L. Williamson Trust-Survivors Trust, Lot 548 of The Point on Norman, 107 Wescoe Court, Mooresville, $1,400,000, on Sept. 30.
From C. Davis/TR, J. Davis/TR, J. Davis/TR and Clinton J. Davis Jr. and Jean B. Davis Revocable Trust to D. and A. Lenahan, Lot 127 of The Point on Norman, 137 The Point Dr., Mooresville, $1,380,000, on Sept. 25.
From J. and M. English to M. Amman, G. Ammann, G. Arciero Ammann and G. Arciero-Ammann, Lot 26 of Pinnacle Shores, 164 High Hills Dr., Mooresville, $1,250,000, on Sept. 30.
CLEVELAND
From J. Pagan, T. Mann-Pagan, T. Mann and T. Pagan to J. and S. Collins, metes and bounds, 300 Triplett Rd., Cleveland, $103,000, on Sept. 25.
DAVIDSON
From Ridge Walk, LLC to V. and S. Adams, Lot 7 of Ridge Walk, 116 Copper Pine Lane, Davidson, $125,000, on Sept. 28.
From Concept Homes, LLC to K. Evans and D. Deaton, Lot 5 of Riverstone at Anniston, 153 Riverstone Dr., Davidson, $670,000, on Sept. 30.
HARMONY
From J. and J. and J. Lewis to D. and S. Naylor, Lot 1, East Memorial Highway, Harmony, $40,000, on Sept. 30.
HIDDENITE
From S. and B. Almond to J. and A. Adams, metes and bounds, 19.38 acres, Pisgah Ridge Circle, Hiddenite, $105,000, on Sept. 25.
MOORESVILLE
From M. and J. Scott to A. and A. Scott, Lot 53 of Bridgeport, 123 South Haven Dr., Mooresville, $245,000, on Sept. 25.
From R. and S. Knapp to K. Steinmetz, metes and bounds, 0.75 acre, 469 W. Center Ave., Mooresville, $266,500, on Sept. 25.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to Ribbon Home SPV II, LLC, Lot 28 of Gambill Forest, 148 Haddonsfield Dr., Mooresville, $329,000, on Sept. 25.
From B. and B. and L. Hedrick to J2 Land Investments, LLC, metes and bounds, 1109 Young St., Mooresville, $29,000, on Sept. 25.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to I. Madden, Lot 14 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $322,000, on Sept. 25.
From M. and P. Sengupta to E. Karch, Lot 7 of Chesapeake Pointe, 401 Cove Creek Loop, Mooresville, $555,000, on Sept. 25.
From C. and C. Thomas to M. and C. Powell, Lot 20 of Ashley Woods, 133 Knight N Gail Dr., Mooresville, $140,000, on Sept. 25.
From G. and P. Rhodes to C. and L. Smith, Lot 6 of Beacon Pointe, 230 Bullfinch Rd., Mooresville, $939,000, on Sept. 25.
From J. Broughman/TR and Marguerite Marie Broughman Family Trust to G. and P. Rhodes, Lot 9 of Davidson Pointe, 135 Lavender Bloom Loop, Mooresville, $619,000, on Sept. 25.
From L. and A. and A. Davis to D. and D. Burnworth, (Lot 222), 450 Oak Tree Rd., Mooresville, $725,000, on Sept. 25.
From L. Jenkins/Indvl & Exr, B. Jenkins/Est, L. and N. Gilliland and B. and B. Waugh to R. and H. Chen, (Lot 192), 113 Pleasant Way Lane, Mooresville, $677,000, on Sept. 25.
From G. and G. King to F. and L. Rivenburg, Lot 7 of Curtis Pond, 118 Bluffton Rd., Mooresville, $251,000, on Sept. 25.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to A. and J. Leluika, Lot 30 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $314,000, on Sept. 25.
From Standard Pacific of the Carolinas, LLC to F. Sigmon, Lot 22 of Byers Creek, 128 W. Morehouse Ave., Mooresville, $333,000, on Sept. 25.
From DJ Phoenix, LLC to B. and J. Scholl, Lot 8 of The Glen, 130 Cottage Court, Mooresville, $46,500, on Sept. 25.
From V. and K. and K. Pisano to D. and T. Larsh, Lot 63 of Kensington Village North, 119 Queensway Lane, Mooresville, $285,000, on Sept. 25.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to H. Ahrenholtz, A. Al-Gashamy, A. Al Gashamy and A. Gashamy, Lot 268 of Atwater Landing, 357 Preston Road, Mooresville, $375,500, on Sept. 25.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to C. and J. Lee, Lot 34 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 112 Wrangler Dr., Mooresville, $353,500, on Sept. 25.
From W. and P. and P. Elliotte to R. and D. Hart, Lot 78 of Davidson Pointe, 140 Lavender Bloom Loop, Mooresville, $450,000, on Sept. 25.
From S. and E. Reeves to A. McGrath, Lot 24 of Kistler Mill, 166 Stallings Mill Dr., Mooresville, $294,000, on Sept. 25.
From Ribbon Home SPV II LLC and Ribbon Home SPV II, LLC to L. Dubard, Lot 147 of Atwater Landing, 107 Yellow Birch Loop, Mooresville, $390,000, on Sept. 25.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. and J. Spolin, Lot 125 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 104 Candlelight Way, Mooresville, $337,000, on Sept. 25.
From Standard Pacific of the Carolinas, LLC to G. Eaker, Lot 30 of Byers Creek, 146 W. Morehouse Ave., Mooresville, $300,000, on Sept. 25.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to Cerberus SFR Holdings V, L.P., Lot 83 of Winborne, 107 Hartine Court, Mooresville, $229,000, on Sept. 25.
From Titan Custom Builders, Inc. to R. Costa and C. Gelo, Lot 28 of McCrary Woods, 294 McCrary Rd., Mooresville, $120,000, on Sept. 25.
From J. and J. Teeter to M. Sanders, Lot 36 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 106 Summrow Court, Mooresville, $325,000, on Sept. 25.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to T. and J. Balesky, Lot 319 Atwater Landing, 187 Yellow Birch Loop, Mooresville, $362,500, on Sept. 25.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to T. Parsons, Lot 264 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 131 Eternal Dr., Mooresville, $295,000, on Sept. 28.
From Magnolia Park Investments, LLC to Our Garage LLC, Lot 10 of River Park condominium, 119-C/D Magnolia Park Dr., Mooresville, $539,000, on Dec. 28.
From M. and M. Wilson, T. Russ-Wilson, T. Wilson and T. Russ Wilson to J. and K. Kale, 0.628 acre, Whitman Circle, Mooresville, $165,000, on Sept. 28.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to T. Kennedy, Lot 176 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 129 Coddle Way, Mooresville, $326,500, on Sept. 28.
From Niblock Homes, LLC to R. and D. Pontius, Lot 24 of Brookside, 132 Holly Ridge Dr., Mooresville, $365,000, on Sept. 28.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to M. and T. Smith, Lot 247 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 126 Cup Chase Dr., Mooresville, $284,500, on Sept. 28.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to K. Steen, Lot 267 of Atwater Landing, 353 Preston Rd., Mooresville, $346,500, on Sept. 28.
From O. Byers to Smoky Mountain Equity LLC, Lot 25 of Eastern Heights, 149 S. Maple St., Mooresville, $45,000, on Sept. 28.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to L. and T. Locey, Lot 260 of Atwater Landing, 331 Preston Rd., Mooresville, $364,500, on Sept. 28.
From J. Shott Holdings, LLC to J. and M. MacQuarrie, 1.978 acres, 139 Travis Point Dr., Mooresville, $1,125,000, on Sept. 28.
From D. Probert to B. and Y. Diggs, Lot 140 of The Woodlands, 342 River Birch Circle, Mooresville, $333,000, on Sept. 28.
From Smoky Mountain Equity LLC to Rent the Farms LLC, metes and bounds, Lot 25 of Eastern Heights, 149 S. Maple St., Mooresville, $59,000, on Sept. 28.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to T. Ray, Lot 20 of Waterlynn Grove, 107 Synandra Dr., Unit E, Mooresville, $256,000, on Sept. 28.
From T. and S. Hawley to R. and L. Koch, Lot 34 of Spring Acres, 105 Ridgetop Rd., Mooresville, $653,000, on Sept. 28.
From Stanley Martin Companies, LLC to D. and J. Fabrizio, Lot 2 of Shinnville Ridge, 113 Butler Dr., Mooresville, $370,000, on Sept. 28.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to P. Cresci, Lot 22 of Waterlynn Grove, 107 Synandra Dr., Unit C, Mooresville, $250,500, on Sept. 28.
From G. and A. Outen to M. and M. McGinnis, Lot 11 of The Harbour, 108 Wildiris Lane, Mooresville, $450,000, on Sept. 28.
From C. and K. Ulrich and K. Englebert to N. Durkee, Lot 15 of Allison Park, 160 Tennyson Court, Mooresville, $245,500, on Sept. 28.
From C. and M. Knight to C. and K. Hart, Lot 19 of Edgemoor, 713 Briarwood Dr., Mooresville, $240,000, on Sept. 28.
From D. and L. Gordon to D. Robinson, Lot 352 of Morrison Plantation, 189 Autry Ave., Mooresville, $297,000, on Sept. 28.
From J. Noto to S. Horne, metes and bounds, 631 Gum St., Mooresville, $149,500, on Sept. 29.
From Pier 33, LLC to E. Dzialo, 103 Pier 33 Dr., Unit 202, Mooresville, $277,000, on Sept. 29.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to B. and R. Pickering, Lot 257 of Atwater Landing, 323 Preston Rd., Mooresville, $368,500, on Sept. 29.
From J. and J. and K. West and K. Brawley to T. Duncan, Lot 56 of Kistler Mill, 137 Dovetail Dr., Mooresville, $285,000, on Sept. 29.
From C. Wyatt to C. and S. Greer, Lot 16 of Foxmoor, 794 Rebecca Jane Dr., Mooresville, $234,000, on Sept. 29.
From M. Cherry, M. Cherry Conklin, M. Cherry-Conklin and M. Conklin to M. and D. Maines, Lot 100 of Oaks on Main, 154 Wellshire St., Mooresville, $314,000, on Sept. 29.
From K. and D. Oliver to T. and J. Dicristofaro, (Lot 122), 381 Kemp Rd., Mooresville, $935,000, on Sept. 29.
From J. and J. and M. Karriker to T. Maddox, Lot 7 of Edgemoor, 354 S. Magnolia St., Mooresville, $245,000, on Sept. 29.
From K. and S. Wells to J. Thorn, Lot 86 of Gabriel Estates, 110 Northland Ave., Mooresville, $260,000, on Sept. 29.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to G. and C. West, Lot 29 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 111 Glenfield Dr., Mooresville, $335,000, on Sept. 29.
From L. and M. Hunt to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 149 of Curtis Pond, 170 Madelia Place, Mooresville, $273,000, on Sept. 29.
From P. and B. Dandrea to O. Johnson and O. Pyankova, Lot 12 of The Harbour, 267 Lake Mist Dr., Mooresville, $1,052,000, on Sept. 29.
From R. and R. Evers to C. and J. Heal, Lot 323 of Cherry Grove, 170 Crimson Orchard Dr., Mooresville, $294,000, on Sept. 29.
From Hobbs Lane Investments of Mooresville, LLC to M. Michel, Lots 4 and 5 of Torrence Tavern Estates, 152 Hobbs Lane, Mooresville, $475,000, on Sept. 29.
From D. Sexton to R. Barry, metes and bounds 310 Patterson Ave., Mooresville, $159,500, on Sept. 30.
From D. and D. and V. and V. Fabiano to M. Culnane and E. Varian, Lot 23 of Diamondhead, 143 Eternal Dr., Mooresville, $435,000, on Sept. 30.
From Nest Homes, LLC to J. and K. Beardsley, Lot 31 of Creek Stone, 266 Country Lake Dr., Mooresville, $408,000, on Sept. 30.
From Nest Homes, LLC to D. and D. and S. Roberts, Lot 32 of Creek Stone, 270 Country Lake Dr., Mooresville, $454,000, on Sept. 30.
From M. Harleaux to D. and L. Byrd, Lot 206 of Cherry Grove, 104 Laurel Glen Dr., Mooresville, $339,000, on Sept. 30.
From J. and P. Jackson to R. and C. Sponseller, Lot 304 of The Point on Norman, 176 Wild Harbor Rd., Mooresville, $833,000, on Sept. 30.
From D. and D. Moore to Robinson & Wheeler Properties, (Lot 245), 115 Binns Rd., Mooresville, $835,000, on Sept. 30.
From J. and C. and J. and C. Roberts to E & M Limited Partnership, Lot 1083 Woodburn Crossing, 147 Limerick Rd., #C, Mooresville, $155,000, on Sept. 30.
From B. Schaffner to First Quarter Management, LLC, Lot 64 of Meeting Street at Morrison Plantation, 123 Quarter Lane, Mooresville, $220,000, on Sept. 30.
From H. Bondie to W. Neese, 0.283 acre, 823 Oak Street, Mooresville, $140,000, on Sept. 30.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to L. Smith and D. Coppo, Lot 266 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 134 Eternal Dr., Mooresville, $289,500, on Sept. 30.
From B. and L. Doughty to J. and D. Gaydac, Lot 650 of The Point, 115 Standish Lane, Mooresville, $950,000, on Sept. 30.
From R. and R. and M. and M. Smith to S. and L. Sullivan, Lot 149 of Harris Village, 203 Harris Farm Rd., Mooresville, $350,000, on Sept. 30.
From T. and S. and S. Jackson to C. and A. Hodges, Lot 576 of The Farms, 110 Stamford Court, Mooresville, $655,000, on Sept. 30.
From T. and C. Julian to E. and J. Maier, Lot 302 of The Point on Norman, 162 Wild Harbor Rd., Mooresville, $825,000, on Sept. 30.
From Woodbridge Partners LLC to Northlake Developers, LLC, Lots 112 and 113 of Woodleaf, 502 and 506 Kenway Loop, Mooresville, $160,000, on Sept. 30.
From G. and R. Heckle to M. and A. Anderson, Lot 539 of Curtis Pond, 160 Saye Place, Mooresville, $299,500, on Sept. 30.
From Niblock Homes, LLC to D. and M. Gilbert, Lot 30 of Brookside, 106 Holly Ridge Dr., Mooresville, $465,000, on Sept. 30.
From P. Stakely/Est, C. Stakely/Indvl & Admr, H. Stakely and L. and L. Legler to F. Forcino, Lot 294 of Lakeside Park, (Commodore Peninsula), 132 Bluewing Lane, Mooresville, $75,000, on Sept. 30.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to A. and A. Kabaklian, Lot 16 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $303,500, on Sept. 30.
From M. and P. Brewer to E. and D. Helmuth, (Lot 3), 116 Brewer Lane, Mooresville, $250,000, on Sept. 30.
From Lakeshore Holdings, LLC to A. and R. Bornkamp, (Lot 14), 215 Hidden Meadows Dr., Mooresville, $100,000, on Sept. 30.
From V. and L. and L. Dailey to H. and P. Craighead, Lot 1114 of The Point, 120 Shelburne Place, Mooresville, $895,000, on Sept. 30.
From K. Robertie to R. Robertie, Lot 3 of Quail Ridge, tract 1, 172 Quail Ridge Dr., Mooresville, $100,000, on Sept. 30.
From M. and M. Jaworski and D. Toner to K. and M. Brizendine, (Lot 53 of Shepherd’s Bluff, Phase 4, Mooresville, $364,500, on Sept. 30.
STATESVILLE
From G. Pope/Est and M. Pope/Exr to J. Hudson, 9.631 acres, Hudson Lane, Statesville, $48,500, on Sept. 25.
From K. and L. Cernuto to E. and K. Williams, Lot 44 of Ridgewood on Lake Norman, 124 Windingwood Dr., Statesville, $19,500, on Sept. 25.
From J. and B. Layne to S. Digiacomo and J. and A. Van Drake, 5 acres, Lot 2 of Prospect Hills, 326 Prospect Rd., Statesville, $475,000, on Sept. 25.
From 120 S. Elm St., LLC to W. Self, 504 Alexander Street, Statesville, $28,000, on Sept. 25.
From T. and C. Cochrane to K. Rust and P. Lumpkin, Lots 36 and 37 of Brookmeade Acres, 309 Brookmeade Dr., Statesville, $305,000, on Sept. 25.
From E. and E. Nash to 1125 Paola LLC, two tracts, metes and bounds, 1125 Paola St., Statesville, $385,000, on Sept. 25.
From D. and D. and M. Roth to S. Davenport, Lot 352 of Oak Creek, 146 Buckwheat Dr., Statesville, $132,000, on Sept. 25.
From G. Gordon and S. Sandler/AIF to J. and A. Jeffery, Lot 141 of Shannon Acres, 213 Saint Andrews Rd., Statesville, $48,500, on Sept. 25.
From T. and L. and L. Carter to A. and K. Concepcion, Lot 19 of Celtic Ridge, 122 Nathaniel Gracie Dr., Statesville, $226,000, on Sept. 25.
From G. Pope/Est and M. Pope/Exr to R. Kerlin, 2.457 acres, Hudson Lane, Statesville, $145,000, on Sept. 25.
From True Homes, LLC to Adjess Associates 20, LLC, Lot 263 of Hidden Lakes, 127 Clove Hitch Dr., Statesville, $242,500, on Sept. 25.
From J.S. Property Management, LLC to Buller River Development Partners, LP, Lots 11 and 12 of Mor-Vue Circle, Statesville, $32,000, on Sept. 25.
From J. and J. and M. Brooks to C. Smith, Lot 61 of Pine Forest, 119 History Lane, Statesville, $274,000, on Sept. 25.
From True Homes, LLC to Adjess Associates 20, LLC, Lot 268 of Hidden Lakes, 137 Clove Hitch Dr., Statesville, $220,000, on Sept. 25.
From MGI Props NC 1, LLC to VSP Charlotte, LLC, metes and bounds, 205 N. Patterson St. Statesville, $146,000, on Sept. 25.
From A. Barnes to K. Bielan and J. Osborne, (Lot 9), 145 Westcott Dr., Statesville, $182,000, on Sept. 28.
From WRGJR Properties, LLC to G. and N. Carr, Lot 42 of Harbor Pointe, 190 High Lake Dr., Statesville, $70,000, on Sept. 28.
From L. Collins to R. and B. Blum, Lot 54 of Vintage Place townhomes, 973 Valiant Dr., Statesville, $118,500, on Sept. 28.
From R. and C. Campbell to Buller River Development Partners, LP, Lots 18 and 19 of Spring Forest, Winding Brook Way, Statesville, $35,000, on Sept. 28.
From C. and M. Tolbert to City of Statesville, 2500 Amity Hill Rd., Statesville, $500, on Sept. 28.
From M. and M. Holton to M. and J. Holton, 16.80 acres, 489 and 539 Beechwood Farm Rd., Statesville, $4,000, on Sept. 28.
From S. and S. and M. and M. Strabley to A. and T. Teeter, Lot 18 of Larkin Golf Club, 140 Margo Lane, Statesville, $336,000, on Sept. 28.
From Lake Luxury Homes, LLC to J. Christman and L. Berger, Lot 42 of Castlegate, 187 Greythorn Dr., Statesville, $269,000, on Sept. 28.
From L. Carbone/Admr & Indvl, M. Sanders/Est, L. and M. Carbone, J. and J. and M. Sanders and V. Staiger to R. Elwood, two tracts, 0.436 acre and 0.286 acre, Greenway Drive, Statesville, $180,000, on Sept. 28.
From G. Lewis, L. Taylor-Lewis, L. Taylor and L. Lewis to A. Dalton, metes and bounds, 632 S. Green St., Statesville, $117,000, on Sept. 29.
From J. and P. Mills to H. Pal and S. Mutpur, Lot 81-83 of Rayon Park, 2015 Gagner St., Statesville, $25,000, on Sept. 29.
From J. Hall and K. and R. Montgomery and F. and M. Teodorovici, 1.091 acres, Lot 36 of Timber Ridge, 365 Pineville Rd., Statesville, $223,000, on Sept. 29.
From W. and T. Morgan to S. Perry, metes and bounds, 422 West End Ave., Statesville, $440,000, on Sept. 29.
From J. and C. Inman, C. Vanauken-Inman and C. Vanauken Inman to J. and L. Carney, (Lot 28), 135 Swann Crossing Lane, Statesville, $207,000, on Sept. 29.
From T. and S. Mendoza to A. Bauernschub and K. Devries, Lot 41 of Dunlap Gate, 108 Dunlap Loop, Statesville, $189,000, on Sept. 29.
From True Homes, LLC to K. Alongi and K. St. Clair, Lot 271 of Hidden Lakes, 143 Clove Hitch Dr., Statesville, $257,000, on Sept. 29.
From S. and S. and W. Berardi to J. Chavez, Lot 15 of Shenandoah, 120 Desiree Dr., Statesville, $128,000, on Sept. 29.
From J. Algiere/TR, P. Algiere/TR and The Algiere Family Living Trust to J. Fincannon, 0.594 acre, 519 Davie Ave., Statesville, $335,000, on Sept. 29.
From L. and L. Hill to M. and M. and E. Neader, 1.147 acre, 112 New Salem Rd., Statesville, $238,000, on Sept. 29.
From Craven & McDowell, Craven, Kearns & McDowell, P. Craven/PTNR and H. McDowell Jr./PTNR to Dixieland, Inc., Lots 56, 60 and 68 of Ridgecrest, 185, 232 and 233 Grassy Meadow Lane, Statesville, $45,000, on Sept. 29.
From B. and E. DeGraff to J. and C. Inman, Lot 15 of Baymount Meadows, 214 Baymount Dr., Statesville, $360,000, on Sept. 29.
From Collier Properties, LLC to True Homes, LLC, Lots 57 and 77 of The Landings, 112 and 113 Dublin Court, Statesville, $20,000, on Sept. 30.
From K. and G. Gilreath and K. Mash to R. and R. and M. and M. Woodie, 1.476 acres, 165 Eagles Refuge Dr., Statesville, $80,000, on Sept. 30.
From B. Rutledge/Exr & TR, P. Owens/Est and Patsy B. Owens Testamentary Supplemental Needs Trust to D. and J. Carrender, two tracts, 22.77 acres and 1.56 acres, 714 Elmwood Rd., Statesville, $330,000, on Sept. 30.
From CMH Homes, Inc.to R. Wright and L. Reist, Lot 50 of Featherstone, 249 Maristone Dr., Statesville, $147,000, on Sept. 30.
From B. and E. and K. and J. and J. Anderson to A. Barnes, Lot 18 of Donsdale, 125 Stallion Lane, Statesville, $278,500, on Sept. 30.
From E. and M. Carr to D. Joyce, Lot 1 of Warran Estates, 109 Pleasant Dr., Statesville, $326,000, on Sept. 30.
From L. Scott to I. Reyes, Lot 388 of Oak Creek, 120 Teak Dr., Statesville, $148,000, on Sept. 30.
From Ned Rash Family Limited Partnership, N. Rash/PTNR and K. Haywood/PTNR to K. and N. Robertson, 1.423 acres, 3781 S. Chipley Ford Rd., Statesville, $95,000, on Sept. 30.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to T. Dennison and J. Maine, (Lot 62), 166 Northlake Dr., Statesville, $251,000, on Sept. 30.
From True Homes, LLC to A. and H. Jackson, Lot 13 of Larkin, Statesville, $332,000, on Sept. 30.
From H. McHughs to M. and L. Hinson, Lot 39 of Northlake, 110 Wylie Trail, Statesville, $290,000, on Sept. 30.
From J. Egerton to A. Maldonado, Lot 21 of Brookhollow Estates, 122 Hollowbrook Court, Statesville, $160,000, on Sept. 30.
From T. Benbow to Better Path Homes, LLC, parcels on Wallace and Winston Streets, Statesville, $70,000, on Sept. 30.
From K. and W. Marez and G. Branton Jr. to H. Ponce, metes and bounds, 222 Deaton St., Statesville, $16,000, on Sept. 30.
From M. Johnson Jr. to P. Barreira, three tracts, 0.243 acre, 0.031 acre and 0.256 acre, 106 Ponder Lane, Statesville and TBD Henry Martin Trail, Statesville, $94,000, on Sept. 30.
From Castlegate Builders, LLC to H. and A. Beavers, Lot 19 of Castlegate, 184 Staffordshire Dr., Statesville, $282,000, on Sept. 30.
From True Homes, LLC to D. Smith, J. Reid-Smith, J. Reid Smith and J. Smith, Lot 168 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $210,500, on Sept. 30.
From R. and J. Plott to J. Archer, Lot 12 of Stafford Estates, 146 Backcreek Lane, Statesville, $312,000, on Sept. 30.
From S. Burris, S. O’Connor and D. Burris to M. Mally and P. Cook, three tracts, 1.61 acres, metes and bounds, and15.19 acres, Tuckers Grove Road, Statesville, $470,000, on Sept. 30.
From D. and S. Troutman to L. and L. and C. and C. Ballard, 1.923 acres, 582 Old Mountain Rd., Statesville, $160,000, on Sept. 30.
STONY POINT
From M. and R. Sutherland and P. and P. and L. Blanchard to MEG 2, LLC, Lot 14 of Victoria’s Landmark, 141 Jordan Crest Lane, Stony Point, $50,000, on Sept. 29.
From K. and D. and S. Privette to B. York, (Lots 7 and 8), Branton Farm Road, Stony Point, $58,000, on Sept. 30.
From J. and J. Brake, J. Hawkins, D. Brake/AIF to H. Meeks and M. Stickle, .569 acre, 155 Taft Rd., Stony Point, $125,000, on Sept. 30.
TROUTMAN
From John R. McCormick Contracting, LLC and John R. McCormick Contracting, Inc. to Buller River Development Partners, LP, Lot 8 of Inglewood, 111 Barndale Dr., Troutman, $21,000, on Sept. 25.
From End Poverty Now, Inc.to E. Sunderlin, Lots 1 and 2 of Wiltshire Creek, 143 and 149 Wiltshire Rd., Troutman, $28,000, on Sept. 25.
From A. and R. Pop to CLT Concrete Inc., (Lot 6 and 7), 163 and 173 Winding Forest Dr., Troutman, $73,000, on Sept. 25.
From M. and M. and S. Ervin to Windstone Crossing, Inc., metes and bounds, Autumn Leaf Road, Troutman, $318,000, on Sept. 28.
From B. and B. Mitchell and G. Mingus to L. and E. Frear, Lot 158 of Sutter’s Mill, 204 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $299,000, on Sept. 28.
From P. and P. Cresci to P. and E. Flahive, Lot 83 of Falls Cove-Streamwood, 181 Ashmore Circle, Troutman, $568,000, on Sept. 28.
From ELG Investments, LLC to J. and C. Whayne, Lot 613 of Falls Cove-Parkwood, 119 Cinder Ridge Court, Troutman, $145,000, on Sept. 28.
From Falls Park, LLC to S. and T. Speagle, Lot 2 of Falls Park, 114 Dayvault Cut Rd., Troutman, $52,000, on Sept. 29.
From M. and E. Jones to P. and S. Arroyo, .94 acre, Fern Hill Rd., Troutman, $19,000, on Sept. 29.
From Falls Cove Property Owners Association, Inc. to J. and K. Epstein, K. Zaharias-Epstein and K. Zaharias Epstein, two tracts, 1.088 acres and 0.59 acre, Dawn Lane, Troutman, $20,000, on Sept. 29.
From J. Krawzyk to C. Rodriguez, Lot 3 of Summertree, 131 Rainwood Dr., Troutman, $117,000, on Sept. 30.
From J. Vega-Mendez, J. Mendez, J. Vega Mendez, L. Martinez-Guzman, L. Martinez Guzman and L. Guzman to M. Pepe and W. Seccadanari, metes and bounds, 297 Carlyle Rd., Troutman, $186,000, on Sept. 30.
From L. Goodman/TR, Shirley M. Hobbs Revocable Trust and C. Johnson/TR to C. Johnson, metes and bounds, +/- 15.40 acres, 294 Duck Creek Rd., Troutman, $124,000, on Sept. 30.
