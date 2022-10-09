Iredell County real estate transactions: Sept. 25-Oct. 1

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Sept. 25 through Oct. 1. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.

TOP FIVE

From M. and B. Barton to A. Sommerville/TR, Anne Elisabeth Sommerville Revocable Living Trust, A. Sommerville/TR and Albert Kenneth Sommerville Revocable Living Trust, Lot 842 of The Point, 105 Grey Lady Court, Mooresville, $2,900,000, on Sept. 26.

From A. and M. and M. Crawford to NP BGO NC Park Statesville, LLC, metes and bounds, 377 Crawford Road, Statesville, $2,800,000, on Sept. 30.

From D. Williamson/TR and The Fred A. and Deborah L. Williamson Trust-Survivors Trust to F. and E. Smith, Lot 548 of The Point on Norman, 107 Wescoe Court, Mooresville, $1,995,000, on Sept. 30.

From T. and D. and D. Cameli to P. Franklin, Lot 26 of Templeton Bay, 132 Parkside Lane, Mooresville, $1,050,000, on Sept. 30.

From H. and H. and S. and S. Obrecht to H. and N. Hyde, Lot 56 of Lake Norman Airpark, 165 Normandy Road, Mooresville, $1,050,000, on Sept. 30.

CLEVELAND

From T. and T. and T. Dixon to A. Estep, Lot 38 of Willow Ridge, 159 Winding Arbor Circle, Cleveland, $20,000, on Sept. 30.

DAVIDSON

From J. Miller to W. and R. Fogg, Lot 10 of Country Court, 105 Easter Lane, Davidson, $422,500, on Sept. 28.

HARMONY

From CMH Homes, Inc. to W. and L. McComas, (Lot 21), 488 Hamlet Road, Harmony, $224,500, on Sept. 26.

From WJH LLC to P. and K. Goss, Lot 59 of Rock Gate Estates, 128 Four Andrews Drive, Harmony, $223,500, on Sept. 27.

From WJH LLC to C. and A. Capehart, Lot 55 of Rock Gate Estates, 136 Four Andrews Drive, Harmony, $213,500, on Sept. 29.

From WJH LLC to S. Bailey, Lot 52 of Rock Gate Estates, 150 Four Andrews Drive, Harmony, $233,500, on Sept. 29.

MOCKSVILLE

From C. and K. Liles to D. and C. Jenkins, metes and bounds, 158 Joyner Road, Mocksville, $125,000, on Sept. 27.

MOORESVILLE

From C. McLaurin/Indvl & Exr, C McLaurin/Indvl & Exr, D. McLaurin, A. Brown/Est, and R. and C. Mathis to C. and D. McLaurin, Lot 6 of Iredell Development Company, 863 E. Center Avenue, Mooresville, $60,000, on Sept. 26.

From K. and J. Benoit to P. Shaffer, Lot 1211 of Woodburn Crossing, 188 Limerick Road, Unit D, Mooresville, $300,000, on Sept. 26.

From J. and K. Maclaga to R. Fyfe and A. Pitasi, Lot 76 of Avalon, 203 Paradise Hills Circle, Mooresville, $415,000, on Sept. 26.

From C. Grantham Jr./Est, J. Grantham/Exr & Indvl, M. and M. Callahan, B. and M. and J. Chambers and H. Grantham to S. and J. Melonakos, (Lot 208), 532 Oak Tree Road, Mooresville, $825,000, on Sept. 26.

From J. and M. Valyo to J. Harris, Lot 222 of Commodore Peninsula, 106 Osprey Road, Mooresville, $380,000, on Sept. 26.

From Opendoor Property LLC to J. Oakes, Units 5 and 5A of Norman Townhomes, 114 Par Place, Mooresville, $270,000, on Sept. 26.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to C. Martin, H. Upright and R. Martin, Lot 10 of Mills Pond, 104 Mills Valley Drive, Mooresville, $323,000, on Sept. 26.

From J. Martin Jr. to F. Bomgardner, Lot 3 of Cardinal Acres, 171 Westmoreland Road, From Tri Pointe Homes Holdings, Inc. and Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. to D. and J. Deku, Lot 34 of Forest Lake Townhomes subdivision, Phase Map 1, 113 Isleworth Ave., Mooresville, $344,500, on Sept 20.

From A. and V. Jackson to A. Ward, Lot 5 of Mooresville Mill Village, 313 Parker Ave., Mooresville, $274,000, on Sept. 26.

From L. and S. Barkley to S. and S. Tierney, Lot 65 of Holiday Harbor, 125 Harbor Pine Road, Mooresville, $220,000, on Sept. 26.

From R. and D. Howland to J. and W. Byrnes, Lot 78 of Parkmont, 112 Sequoia St., Mooresville, $430,000, on Sept. 27.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to T. Zambrzycki, Lot 132 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $409,500, on Sept 27.

From G. Isasmendi and S. Badano to TDK Land Management, Inc., Unit 05-02-01 in Building 5 of Mallard Head Condominiums, 521 Mallard Head Place, Mooresville, $220,000, on Sept. 27.

From The Anthony Peace and Bridgett Peace Revocable Living Trust, A. Peace/TR and B. Peace/TR to I. Gonzalez, Lot 30 of Curtis Pond, 186 Almora Loop, Mooresville, $360,000, on Sept. 27.

From B. and K. Baker to D. Jimenez and S. Lopez, Lot 95 of Kistler Mill, 112 Dovetail Drive, Mooresville, $401,000, on Sept. 27.

From Briar Crest Commons, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC multiple lots and parcels, Lots 5-8, 14-19, 20-25, 26-28 of Dogwood Village, Mooresville, $497,500, on Sept. 28.

From J. and A. and A. Margiotis and M. and T. Pappas to MV2 Investments, LLC, 0.093 acre, 250 S. Main St., Mooresville, $55,000, on Sept. 28.

From Briar Crest Commons, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC, Lots 1-4 of Dogwood, 108 Dogwood Village Trail, Mooresville, $360,000, on Sept. 28.

From N. and M. Smith to J. and K. Pope, Lot 37 of Doolie Meadows, 177 Kendra Drive, Mooresville, $567,500, on Sept. 28.

From Briar Crest Commons, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC, Lots 9-13 of Dogwood Village, Mooresville, $132,500, on Sept. 28.

From D.R. Horton, Inc. to B. Turpen, Lot 42 of Sequoia Forest, 151 N. Ranney Way, Mooresville, $430,000, on Sept. 28.

From D.R. Horton, Inc. to G. Mushini and S. Cheripally, Lot 57 of Sequoia Forest, 119 Kona Road, Mooresville, $434,000, on Sept. 28.

From R. and J. McGinnis to K. and H. Helinski, Lot 20 of Briargate, 140 Tiller Way, Mooresville, $595,000, on Sept. 28.

From Reblee Properties, LLC to Meili Holdings, LLC, Unit 1C of Brawley Commerce Park Condominium, 111 Kilson Drive, Suite 103, Mooresville, $150,000, on Sept. 28.

From A. and B. Bodin to J. Euler/TR, J. Euler/TR and The Euler Living Trust, Lot 8 of Catalina Cove, 351 Catalina Drive, Mooresville, $814,000, on Sept. 29.

From L. Roodhouse and L. Roadhouse to D. Manlove and N. Nowak, Lot 25 of Bay View Estates, 217 Shoreline Loop, Mooresville, $295,000, on Sept. 29.

From J. Wilkins and C. and C. and W. Young to E. and J. Brill, Lot 72 of Johnson Manor, 137 Martingale Ave., Mooresville, $370,000, on Sept. 29.

From M. Amaral to M. Hall, Lot 2504 of Woodburn Crossing, 117 Marakery Road, Unit D, Mooresville, $257,000, on Sept. 29.

From S. and J. and J. Johnson to E. Weatherman and J. Walsh, .36 acre, 203 Timberland Loop, Mooresville, $585,000, on Sept. 29.

From R. and J. Beauchemin to J. Chima and S Barrington, tract 1, Woodmoor Development and tract 2, metes and bounds, 509 W. Lowrance Ave., Mooresville, $360,000, on Sept. 29.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to G. Ciarimboli, Lot 194 of Gambill Forest, 123 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $407,500, on Sept. 29.

From J. and N. Vanderpool to R. and R. and W. Mock, Lot 4 of Walden Ridge, 128 Walden Drive, Mooresville, $891,500, on Sept. 30.

From J. Wiggins to J. Speed, (Lot 18), 111 Bobby Lee Lane, Mooresville, $203,000, on Sept. 30.

From P. and P. Russell to C. Haeck, Lot 171 of Cedar Croft, 213 Indian Paint Brush Drive, Mooresville, $300,000, on Sept. 30.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. and M. Warren, Lot 48 of Gambill Forest, 172 Haddonsfield Drive, Mooresville, $475,000, on Sept. 30.

From V. Thompson to D. and S. Kloos, Lot 116 of Lakewalk, 196 Hanks Bluff Drive, Mooresville, $425,000, on Sept 30.

From L. and L. Vogt and J. and J. Peterson to J. and K. Gordon, Lot 79 of Pine Isle, 109 Lake Pine Road, Mooresville, $585,000, on Sept. 30.

From J. and C. Magliozzi to M. and D. Trekell, Lot 26 of Morrison Acres, 110 Crossbow Lane, Mooresville, $650,000, on Sept. 30.

From J. and J. and J. Tyson to M. and L. Korns, 1.56 acres, 761 White Oaks Road, Mooresville, $550,000 on Sept. 30.

From F. and K. Monaco to S. Shott, Lot 13 of The Courtyards at Brawley Point, 159 Brawley Point Circle, Mooresville, $495,000, on Sept. 30.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to M. and K. Ward, Lot 251 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $498,000, on Sept. 30.

From T. and S. Ray to M. and A. Brooks, metes and bounds, 121 Indian Springs Drive, Mooresville, $195,000, on Sept. 30.

From J. and J. and J. and J. Marshall to P. Oram, Unit 306, Bld. 3, Pier 33 Condominium, 104 Pier 33 Drive, Mooresville, $250,000, on Sept. 30.

From Nest Homes, LLC to J. and D. Freeborn, Lot 87 of Atwater Landing, 110 Shumard Oak Lane, Mooresville, $1,012,500, on Sept. 30.

From D. and C. Marlowe to J. and A. Blair, 2.30 acres, 112 Marlowe Cove Lane, Mooresville, $750,000, on Sept. 30.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to S. and S. Palm, Lot 137 of Harbor Cove, 115 Pamlico Lane, Mooresville, $465,000, on Sept. 30.

From Princeton Homes, LLC to M. and A. Dickens, Lot 6 of Fernleaf, 554 Kenway Loop, Mooresville, $854,000, on Sept. 30.

OLIN

From H. and D. and J. and A. and R. and A. and N. and W. Tomlin to D. Shea, two tracts, 2 acres and 3.048 acres, 2890 Jennings Road, Olin, $350,000, on Sept. 30.

From J. and A. Tomlin to J. Leonard, metes and bounds, 2888 Jennings Road, Olin, $195,000, on Sept. 30.

STATESVILLE

From R. McIntosh Sr. to R. McIntosh and C. Fitzpatrick, Lot 108 of Hidden Lakes, 131 Water Ski Drive, Statesville, $170,000, on Sept. 26.

From M. Wresche, M. Ponton and D. Wresche to K. and J. Carter, 0.816 acre, 203 Old Airport Road, Statesville, $286,000, on Sept. 26.

From L. McDaniels/Est, E. McDaniels/Indvl & Admr, M. Bustle and M. and P. and M. McDaniels to Jetton Holdings, LLC, metes and bounds, 487 Elmwood Road, Statesville, $30,000 on Sept. 26.

From L. Stamper to S. and K. Burdette, two tracts, 0.91 acre and metes and bounds, 208 Monte Vista Drive, Statesville, $259,000, on Sept. 26.

From B. LaClair to B. and D. LaClair, 1247 Buffalo Shoals Road, Statesville, $1,000, on Sept. 26.

From B. LaClair to B. and D. LaClair, five acres, 1247 Buffalo Shoals Road, Statesville, $2,000, on Sept. 26.

From B. LaClair to B. and D. LaClair, 1247 Buffalo Shoals Road, Statesville, $1,000, on Sept. 26.

From B. Davenport to D. Freeman, Lot 4 of Vintage Place, 816 Ranchetro St., Statesville, $190,000, on Sept. 26.

From N. Key to E. and A. Turner, two tracts, Lots 22 and 23 of Woodbridge Estates, Phase Two, Section Two, 193 Draper Drive, Statesville, $48,000, on Sept, 26.

From J. Turner/TR, S. Carter/TR, D. Smith/TR and Davisville Baptist Church to Department of Transportation, metes and bounds, 453 and 459 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, $166,500, on Sept. 27.

From The Betty D. Grant Revocable Trust Agreement, S. Rietschel/TR and A. Grant/TR to K. Burr, Lot 5 of Forest Park, 110 E. End Ave., Statesville, $144,500, on Sept. 27.

From S. Rietschel/TR, A. Grant/TR, The Betty D. Grant Revocable Trust Agreement and B. Grant to K. Burr, two tracts, 221 E. Front St., Statesville, $105,500, on Sept. 27.

From W. Eaton to D. Buff, two tracts, .4222 acre and 0.246 acre, 121 Wallace Pass Lane, Statesville, $120,000, on Sept. 27.

From C. and K. Hedrick to JRJC Neighborhood Improvement LLC, Lot 6 of Bloomfield, 235 Wilson St., Statesville, $137,000, on Sept. 27.

From J. and J. Talton to C. and R. Douthit, three acres, Miller Farm Road, Statesville, $33,000, on Sept. 27.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to K. Collins, Lot 20 of Davidson Woods, 153 Winding Cedar Drive, Statesville, $275,000, on Sept. 27.

From D. O. B. Inc. to White Rum Homes Inc., Lot 8 of Shadow Wood Estates, 149 Postell Drive, Statesville, $22,000, on Sept. 27.

From B. and A. Galliher to J. and T. Morrow, 3.78 acres, +/-, 2829 Hickory Highway, Statesville, $269,000, on Sept. 28.

From G. Daniels, T. and D. Corpening and J. and L. Daniels to Investcar LLC, Lot 40 of Lincoln Estate, 2111 Kennedy Drive, Statesville, $47,500, on Sept. 28.

From Investcar LLC to J. Martinez and R. Ibarra, Lot 40 of Lincoln Estate, 2111 Kennedy Drive, Statesville, $82,500, on Sept. 28.

From D. and G. Pearce to T. Lee and Y. Thao, lots of Park Grove subdivision, 811 Woods Drive, Statesville, $280,000, on Sept. 28.

From True Homes, LLC to M. and C. Anderson, Lot 409 of Hidden Lakes, 112 Buoy Lane, Statesville, $341,500, on Sept. 28.

From WJH LLC to T. Monger, Lot 46 of Ridgecrest, Grassy Meadow Lane, Statesville, $202,000, on Sept. 28.

From True Homes, LLC to J. and K. Johnson, Lot 112 of Martha’s Ridge, 106 Trissy Court, Statesville, $417,500, on Sept. 28.

From E. and L. Eldridge to Y. Terry, Lot 13 of Meadow Brook, 1427 Reid St., Statesville, $118,000, on Sept. 28.

From C&D Properties of NC, LLC to JJGIT Estate Holdings, LLC, 220 E. Water St., Statesville, $300,000, on Sept. 28.

From C&D Properties of NC, LLC to JJGIT Estate Holdings, LLC, 225 Davie Ave., Statesville, $240,000, on Sept. 28.

From J. and C. and J. and M. Wiles to M. and L. Strazzabosco, Lot 28 of River Run II, River Run Road, Statesville, $20,000, on Sept. 28.

From S&H Property Management, LLC to C. Lewallen, two tracts, Lot 3 and metes and bounds, 130 Fonda Road, Statesville, $70,000, on Sept. 28.

From J. and C. McNeely to T. Moore, Lots 236-240 of Rayon Park, 608 Grier St., Statesville, $42,000, on Sept. 28.

From CMH Homes, Inc. to D. Payne, Lot 55 of Featherstone, 230 Maristone Drive, Statesville, $205,000, on Sept. 29.

From CMH Homes, Inc. to D. and P. and S. Rajapaksa, (Lot 6), 108 Rosa Jane Court, Statesville, $282,000, on Sept. 29.

From P. and P. Johnson to C. Alberto, metes and bounds, 902 9th St., Statesville, $138,000, on Sept. 29.

From B. Thompson to MCH SFR NC Owner 1B LP, Lot 68 of Old Farm, 2404 Cliffside Drive, Statesville, $264,000, on Sept. 29.

From NP BGO NC Park Statesville, LLC to 4077 Industrial Park, LLC, 0.55 acre, James Farm Road, Statesville, $36,000, on Sept. 29.

From Hedley Investments, LLC to Dixon Ross Properties, LLC, lots, Woodlawn subdivision, 1641 Newton Drive, Statesville, $80,000, on Sept. 29.

From K. Slaughter to J. Goforth, Lot 49 of Village Point, 107 Heartwood Lane, Statesville, $210,000, on Sept. 29.

From WJH LLC to N. Shaw, Lot 100 of Ridgecrest, 172 Riverfield Drive, Statesville, $215,500, on Sept. 29.

From Murray Properties NC, LLC to Gwinnett Holdings, LLC, multiple parcels, 139 Garfield Street, Statesville, 1125 and 1328 Wilson W Lee Boulevard, Statesville, and 139 Woodlawn Drive, Statesville, $230,000, on Sept. 29.

From M. Tucker and E. Tyner to 1825 Holdings, LLC, metes and bounds, 249 Garfield St., Statesville, $174,000, on Sept. 29.

From A. Barringer/Est, A. Barringer/Est, K. Barringer/Exr and K. Barringer/Exr to R. and K. Brown, Lot 59 of Buffalo Shoals National Golf Club Estates, 322 Broken Arrow Drive, Statesville, $28,000, on Sept. 29.

From B. and S. Gatton, L. and L and D and D. Fox, J. Stone/Admr and R. Fox/Est to Hickory Hill Farm of Statesville, Inc., 10 acres, Vaughn Mill Road, Statesville, $50,000, on Sept. 29.

From S. and S. and S. Billings to A. Avetisyan and J. Ghazaryan, Lot 24 of Oakland Heights, 616 Glendale Drive, Statesville, $225,000, on Sept. 30.

From B. and B. Byrd to Habitat for Humanity of The Charlotte Region, Inc., Lots 3 and 4 of Statesville Development Company, 1113 8th St., Statesville, $25,000, on Sept. 30.

From WJH LLC to Y. Bai and M. Chen, Lot 69 of Ridgecrest, 173 Grassy Meadow Lane, Statesville, $216,500, on Sept. 30.

From Premier Investments of the Carolinas, LLC to T. and A. Youmans, 1.65 acres, 1190 Old Mountain Road, Statesville, $386,000, on Sept. 30.

From First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company to North Carolina Department of Transportation, metes and bounds, 1706 E. Broad St., Statesville, $62,000, on Sept. 30.

From S. Mitchell/AIF, S. Mitchell/AIF and G. Sekse to G. Youngberg and A. Hans, 122 Deal Lane, Statesville, $200,000, on Sept. 30.

From S. Boyd to V. and J. Russell, Lot 13 of Skyland, 174 Skyland Drive, Statesville, $385,000, on Sept. 30.

From 6490 Partners, LLC to Tules, LLC, 10.930 acres, more or less, Marble Road, Statesville, $480,000, on Sept. 30.

From A. and A. and C. and C. Johnson to SFR Acquisitions 3 LLC, Lot 21 of Larkin Golf Club, 146 Margo Lane, Statesville, $524,000, on Sept. 30.

From True Homes, LLC to D. and B. Lowe, Lot 397 of Hidden Lakes, 123 Buoy Lane, Statesville, $357,500, on Sept. 30.

From G. and R. and J. and T. and T. Pope to Rock Solid Investment Group LLC, (Lots 25-28), 2627 Old Mountain Road, Statesville, $210,000, on Sept. 30.

From M. and M. and D. Cline to W. and L. Harmon, Lot 20 of Carter’s Farm, 110 Mineral Rock Place, Statesville, $15,000, on Sept. 30.

From True Homes, LLC to W. Rahman, Lot 98 of Martha’s Ridge, 2692 Andes Drive, Statesville, $349,000, on Sept. 30.

From K. and K. and F. Leonard to J. and S. Miller, Lot 13 of Graystone Meadow, 210 Foxglove Drive, Statesville, $51,000, on Sept. 30.

From L. and L. and C. Brown, S. and S. Simonton and M. and C. Mauppin to M. McNeely, Unit 1503 of Chestnut Commons, Forest Park Drive, Statesville, $270,000, on Sept. 30.

From P. and C. and C. Varvaris to S. Boyd, Lot 34 of Cloverdale, 518 Stinson Court, Statesville, $355,000, on Sept. 30.

From M. and K. and K. Sloan and R. Hayes to S. Sloan, 1.59 acres, 127 Ernest Road, Statesville, $60,000, on Sept. 30.

STONY POINT

From D. and D. and C. and C. Dukes to M. Sherwood, Lot 6 of Riverwalk, 131 Pier Point Drive, Stony Point, $620,000, on Sept. 26.

From S. and J. Hickey to C. and S. Flores, Lot 2 of Stonydell, 2924 Old Mountain Road, Stony Point, $171,000, on Sept. 30.

From K. Millsaps/Exr & Indvl, G. Hyman/Est and G. Millsaps to W. Moody, metes and bounds, 1345 Midway Road, Stony Point, $58,500, on Sept. 30.

TROUTMAN

From W. and E. Faulkenberry and E. Beach to P. Stevenson, Lot 67 of Meadow Glen, 169 Meadow Glen Drive, Troutman, $295,000, on Sept. 26.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to R. Kamarajugadda and M. Mattempati, Lot 42 of Colonial Crossing, 122 Tradesmen Trail, Troutman, $320,000, on Sept. 26.

From J. and S. Bruck to H. Powell, Lot 38 of Windstone Crossing, 116 Holly Springs Loop, Troutman, $373,000, on Sept. 26.

From R. and R. and C. and C. Beebe to S. Staten, Lot 40 of Magic Forest, 127 Mystic Court, Troutman, $180,000, on Sept. 27.

From F. Brennan to M. and S. Santana, Lot 17 of Spicewood, 199 Spicewood Circle, Troutman, $361,000, on Sept. 27.

From D. McLean III/TR, G. McLean/TR and The 1992 Gaytha and Daniel McLean Family Living Trust to P. and J. Abbott, 1.977 acres, 374 Hoover Road, Troutman, $1,013,000, on Sept. 28.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to K. and V. Mistry, Lot 56 of Colonial Crossing, 110 Tavern Trail, Troutman, $335,000, on Sept. 28.

From K. and K. and P. Hawkins to R. Neilson Jr., 0.565 acres, 280 Lytton Farm Road, Troutman, $49,000, on Sept. 28.

From True Homes, LLC to M. and J. Mellone, Lot 162 of Sutters Mill II, 107 Mansell Lane, Troutman, $417,000, on Sept. 28.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to W. and D. Eure, Lot 211 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, Troutman, $453,000, on Sept. 29.

From J. Goforth to S. Dulin and T. Tillson, Lot 2 of Windbrook, 115 Windbrook Drive, Troutman, $70,000, on Sept. 29.

From C. Norman, C. Ball and H. and R. and C. Norman to K. and T. Lackore, metes and bounds, 263 Apache Road, Troutman, $1,009,000, on Sept. 30.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to H. and S. Harvey, Lot 29 of Silo Acres, 148 Hamilton Road, Troutman, $500,000, on Sept. 30.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to A. Rondina, Lot 65 of Colonial Crossing, 111 Wheelwright Way, Troutman, $343,000, on Sept 30.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to S. Harmony, Lot 62 of Colonial Crossing, 121 Wheelwright Way, Troutman, $330,000, on Sept. 30.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to C. Ruesch, Lot 64 of Colonial Crossing, 115 Wheelwright Way, Troutman, $325,000, on Sept. 30.

From A. and A. and R. Dillard to Utica, LLC, 5 acres, 303 Murdock Road, Troutman, $500,000, on Sept. 30.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to W. and E. McCarthy, Lot 63 of Colonial Crossing, 117 Wheelwright Way, Troutman, $343,000, on Sept. 30.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J Woods, Lot 237 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 216 Tackle Box Drive, Troutman, $487,000, on Sept. 30.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to Pagaya Smartresi F1 Fund Property Owner II LLC, Lot 36 of Colonial Crossing, 127 Colonial Reserve Avenue, Troutman, $330,000, on Sept. 30.

From Jatts Enterprise 1, LLC to S. and A. Mason, (Lot 28), 172 Honeydew Circle, Troutman, $886,500, on Sept. 30.

From True Homes, LLC to G. Lemmer and L. Jacobs, Lot 161 of Sutters Mill II, 109 Mansell Lane, Troutman, $485,500, on Sept. 30.