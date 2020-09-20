Iredell County Real estate transactions: Sept. 4-12

From J. and L. Stinson to E. Setzer, Lots 22 and 23 of Highlands at Maple Creek, 137 Ravencrest Dr., Statesville and 104 Sandalwood Lane, Statesville, $122,500, on Sept. 11.

From J. and J. and J. and S. and C. and J. and J. and T. Borders to J. Wilson/TR, J. Wilson/TR and J. Michael Wilson and Laura Wilson Living Trust, 10.11 acres more or less, Knox Farm Rd., Statesville, $110,000, on Sept. 11.

From R. and R. Miller to S. Noel, Lot 14 of Morrow Meadows, 147 Cub Farm Dr., Statesville, $197,000, on Sept. 11.

From Reverse Mortgage solutions, Inc. to J. Mills, (Lot 9), 824 Kerley Court, Statesville, $122,000, on Sept. 11.

From A. Lambert to M. Meyer, (Lots 168-172), 133 Jo Monni Loop, Statesville, $130,000, on Sept. 11.

From W. and S. Arthur to K. and J. Hamrick, two tracts, 0.224 acre, Lots 69-70 of Wendover Hills, 828 Birchcrest Circle, Statesville, $335,000, on Sept. 11.

From C. and K. Shook to C. and A. Pauley, Lot 2 of Shadow Wood Estates, 121 Postell Dr., Statesville, $235,000, on Sept. 11.

From Cecil Enterprises Limited Partnership and R. Dowdle/PTNR to R. and N. Ford, Lots 7 and 8 of The Reserve at Deer Crossing, 142 Trophy Dr., Statesville, $37,000, on Sept. 11.