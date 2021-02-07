Iredell County real estate transactions

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. and E. Simmons, Lot 106 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 109 Outrigger Lane, Troutman, $310,000, on Jan. 27.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to E. and N. Martinez, Lot 109 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 119 Outrigger Lane, Troutman, $345,000, on Jan. 27.

From K. and A. Haynes and A. Reiman to Cerberus SFR Holdings V, L.P., Lot 2 of South Trace, 731 Georgie St., Troutman, $233,500, on Jan. 27.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to C. and A. Sevier, Lot 107 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 113 Outrigger Lane, Troutman, $350,000, on Jan. 28.

From Nest Homes, LLC to D. and C. Atkins, Lot 111 of Sanders Ridge, 112 Sugar Hill Road, Troutman, $362,000, on Jan. 28.

From J. and M. Huffman to W. Moore, Lot 94 of Falls Cove-Streamwood, 129 Ashmore Circle, Troutman, $500,000, on Jan. 28.

From Falls Park LLC to The Echelon Group LLC, Lot 6 of Falls Park, 420 Stillwater Road, Troutman, $70,000, on Jan. 28.

From A. and K. and K. Blaison to L. and M. Lingle, 1.240 acres, Apache Road, Troutman, $40,000, on Jan. 29.

From True Homes, LLC to A. and C. Roland, Lot 73 of Sutters Mill II, Troutman, $259,500, on Jan. 29.