Iredell County real estate transactions

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 24-30. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From HCP SH ELP2 Properties, LLC to WOJV Mooresville, LLC, multiple tracts and parcels, 140 Carriage Club Drive, Mooresville, $29,000,000, on Jan. 28.
From E. and C. Weaver to L. and F. Dingman, Lot 703 of The Point, 105 Marbury Court, Mooresville, $1,550,000, on Jan. 27.
From T. and J. Gaillard to A. Sabates, Unit N1 of Cove Key Condominium, 101 N. Cove Key Lane, Mooresville, $1,087,000, on Jan. 28.
From Nest Homes, LLC to C. and S. Beck, Lot 145 of Lakewalk, 115 Little Indian Loop, Mooresville, $1,085,500, on Jan. 29.
From K. and M. Ratchford, E. and M. Miller, R. and R. Muller and H. and S. Yates to Twin Sycamore Farms, LLC, four tracts, 1.282 acres, 11.751 acres, 11.751 acres and 230 acres, Kinder Road, Harmony, 418 Kinder Road, Harmony and Rimrock Road, Harmony, $1,000,000, on Jan. 29.
CLEVELAND
From J. McDaniels to J. and B. Allbright, 1.42 acres, 283 W. Page Hager Road, Cleveland, $140,000, on Jan. 25.
HAMPTONVILLE
From S. and D. and J. and J. Perry to D. and A. Shelter, 12.78 acres, 332 York Spann Road, Hamptonville, $135,000, on Jan. 25.
MOORESVILLE
From B. and B. Ward to H. and T. Brinager, Lot 120 of High Ridge Town Homes, 136 Ridge Bluff Road, Mooresville, $150,000, on Jan. 25.
From Robert S. Edmiston Revocable Living Trust, D. Edmiston/TR & Indvl, R. Edmiston III/TR, The Jack Edmiston Trust, The Robert S. Edmiston, III Trust, K. Edmiston and The Karen Edmiston Trust to C. Schultheiss and R. Booe, Lot 149 of Mallard Head Country Club, 245 Mallard Way, Mooresville, $100,000, on Jan. 25.
From J. and A. Schlosser to R. and S. Schooley, 0.368 acre, lot, metes and bounds, 155 W. McNeely Ave., Mooresville, $257,500, on Jan. 25.
From G. Allen to J. Helms, 0.435 acre, (Lot 1), 110 Whitman Circle, Mooresville, $187,000, on Jan. 25.
From Foundation Homes Residential, LLC to S. and S. Potter, Lot 22 of Hidden Meadows, 202 Hidden Meadows Drive, Mooresville, $100,000, on Jan. 25.
From G. and C. and C. Manseau to K. and M. Jarvis, Lot 15 of Woodland Hills, 163 Mandarin Drive, Mooresville, $475,000, on Jan. 25.
From Thomas McConnell Family, LLC to Jay-Cai Builders LLC, Lot 2 Shepherd Road, Mooresville, $30,000, on Jan. 25.
From T. and S. Redd to J. Kafer, Lot 72 of Linwood Farms, 115 Bushnell Place, Mooresville, $415,000, on Jan. 26.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to E. Fox and D. Contorno, Lot 391 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $335,500, on Jan. 26.
From J. Rippeto to P. McClure, Lot 1094 of Woodburn Crossing, 151 Limerick Road, Unit D, Mooresville, $160,000, on Jan. 26.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to D. Patel, Lot 235 of Atwater Landing, 174 Yellow Birch Loop, Mooresville, $395,000, Jan. 26.
From M. and D. Gainey and K. Haynes/AIF to Cerberus SFR Holdings V, L.P., Lot 3 of Curtis Pond, 212 Bluffton Road, Mooresville, $324,000, on Jan. 26.
From J. Salido and Y. Arevalo/Indvl & AIF to J. and K. Thompson and R. Hollins, 176 of Curtis Pond, 155 Scanlon Road, Mooresville, $225,000, on Jan. 26.
From Morrison Suites, LLC to D. and C. Edwards, Lot 1 of Brawley Flats, 108 Pine Meadow Lane, Mooresville, $147,000, on Jan. 26.
From B. Koontz to A. Cannon, Lot 31 of Waterlynn, 111 Silverspring Place, Mooresville, $355,500, on Jan. 27.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to S. Mastrogiacomo and R. Kocis Jr., Lot 323 of Atwater Landing, 179 Yellow Birch Loop, Mooresville, $362,500, on Jan. 27.
From M. Benjamin to Summerland Properties, LLC, Lot 12 of Emerald Green Townhomes, 104 Coral Lane, Mooresville, $480,000, on Jan. 27.
From M. Arteaga and C. Lagle to J. Sanchez and M. Alonso, 1 acre, 565 Shinnville Road, Mooresville, $100,000, on Jan. 27.
From C. Poteat to T. Overcash, two tracts, 0.45 acre and 0.417 acre, Foursquare Road, Mooresville, $152,000, on Jan. 27.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. Cowart and J. Lightner, Lot 237 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $402,000, on Jan. 27.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to K. Atchison, Lot 285 of Atwater Landing, 340 Preston Road, Mooresville, $393,500, on Jan. 27.
From B. Frain, B. Green and B. and D. Frain to B. Zesch and A. Dunsford, Lot 12 of Kelly Cove, 196 Keats Road, Mooresville, $565,000, on Jan. 27.
From J. Pistone to G. Evans and T. Naramore, Lot 47 of Lakewalk, 123 Rosebay Drive, Mooresville, $325,000, on Jan. 27.
From Z. and B. Aumick to ABNC, LLC, (Lot 1618), 428 Lakeview Shores Loop, Mooresville, $655,000, on Jan. 27.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to IH6 Property North Carolina, L.P., Lot 369 of Atwater Landing, 147 Gray Willow St., Mooresville, $324,000, on Jan. 27.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to IH6 Property North Carolina, L.P., Lot 359 of Atwater Landing, 121 Gray Willow St., Mooresville, $328,500, on Jan. 27.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to M. and M. Caceres, Lot 199 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 145 Cup Chase Drive, Mooresville, $349,000, on Jan. 28.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to M. and D. Baucom, Lot 322 of Atwater Landing, 181 Yellow Birch Loop, Mooresville, $380,500, on Jan. 28.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to M. and T. Herron, Lot 370 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $328,000, on Jan. 28.
From J. and M. Lewis to Cerberus SFR Holdings V, L.P., (Lot 150), 150 Glynwater Drive, Mooresville, $295,000, on Jan. 28.
From M. and W. Valenti to D. Fultz and J. and J. Blair, Lot 6 of Fieldwood, 521 W. Wilson Ave., Mooresville, $179,000, on Jan. 28.
From Slate Investment Holdings, LLC to Chanduo Holdings I, LLC, metes and bounds, 435 Neel Ave., Mooresville, $49,500, on Jan. 28.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to D. Dubose and B. Boyd, Lot 41 of Briargate, 134 Suggs Mill Drive, Mooresville, $393,000, on Jan. 28.
From D. and J. and J. Norton to B. and E. Daykhovsky, Lot 20 of Bay Crossing, 116 Sleepy Cove Trail, Mooresville, $780,000, on Jan. 28.
From D. and B. Hereth to D. Kashaija, Lot 203 of Winborne, 150 Grayland Road, Mooresville, $253,000, on Jan. 28.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to K. and S. Overholt, Lot 100 of Lakewalk, Mooresville, $351,000, on Jan. 28.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to L. and J. Passino, Lot 5 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $261,500, on Jan. 28.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to C. and J. Medina, Lot 105 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, Mooresville, $342,500, on Jan. 28.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to T. Powell and A.Booker, Lot 166 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $433,000, on Jan. 28.
From A. Hinshaw/Indvl & Exr, L. Jones/Est, I. Hinshaw Jr., N. and M. Helms and P. and K. Safrit to T. and B. Douglass, Lots 21 and 22 of Shepard’s Field, 116 Staff Lane, Mooresville, $165,000, on Jan. 28.
From Expresso Contracting, LLC to Browntown, LLC and Browntown on Brawley, LLC, 0.618 acre, 898 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $257,500, on Jan. 28.
From J. and D. Starrett to B. Hunter, Lot 69 of Windward Pointe, 115 Regatta Lane, Mooresville, $155,000, on Jan. 28.
From Momentum Homes, LLC to B. Cobb and C. Yao, Lot 1 of Dirty Mo Acres LLC, 165 Sweetbriar Lane, Mooresville, $699,000, on Jan. 28.
From T. and T. and D. Arland to A. and L. McMillan, Lot 46 of Morrison Cove, 120 Morrison Cove Road, Mooresville, $475,000, on Jan. 28.
From K. and K. Sexton to K. and A. Haynes and A. Reiman, Lot 23 of Harbor View, 130 Sea Trail Drive, Mooresville, $395,000, on Jan. 28.
From Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region, Inc., Our Towns of North Mecklenburg-Iredell Habitat for Humanity, Inc. and Our Towns of North Mecklenburg-South Iredell Habitat for Humanity, Inc. to J. Wilson, part of Lots Nos. 19-31, Block A of West End, 427 Alexander St., Mooresville, $185,000, on Jan. 29.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to N. Fox, Lot 186 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 109 Coddle Way, Mooresville, $319,000, on Jan. 29.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to B. Falgout, Lot 109 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, Mooresville, $360,500, on Jan. 29.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to A. Key, Lot 374 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $313,500, on Jan. 29.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to Adjess Associates 20, LLC, Lot 4 of Gambill Forest, 114 Goodleigh Lane, Mooresville, $278,500, on Jan. 29.
From T. and A. Einloth to N. and D. Patel, Lot 120 of Byers Creek, 201 Blossom Ridge Drive, Mooresville, $385,000, on Jan. 29.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to J. Etchison Jr. and A. Paccione, Lot 121 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 162 West Neel Ranch Road, Mooresville, $326,000, on Jan. 29.
From B. Stoddard and D. Hofert to D. Hofert, two tracts, Lot 52 of Sisters Cove and Lot 52A, 108 Twin Sisters Lane, Mooresville, $500,000, on Jan. 29.
From J. and J. Keillor to J. Dimola, Lot 63 of Byers Creek, 135 Rainberry Drive, Mooresville, $349,000, on Jan. 29.
From E. Witter to N. Rogozhin and L. Sokil, Lot 12 of Lochmere, 143 Vance Crescent Drive, Mooresville, $300,000, on Jan. 29.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to W. and L. Yuro, Lot 326 of Atwater Landing, 173 Yellow Birch Loop, Mooresville, $384,500, on Jan. 29.
From M. and K. Volin to C. and A. McWaters, Lot 2 of Gabriel Estates, 108 Gabriel Drive, Mooresville, $260,000, on Jan. 29.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. and V. Diven, Lot 21 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $320,500, on Jan. 29.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to C. and J. Watts, Lot 64 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, Mooresville, $346,500, on Jan. 29.
From R. and R. Moyer to G. and A. Ernst, Lot 1 of Diamondhead, 132 Jade Court, Mooresville, $994,000, on Jan. 29.
From M. and T. Zastrow to J. Runfola, Lot 64 of Lakewalk, 215 Blueview Road, Mooresville, $395,000, on Jan. 29.
From M. Gabriel to J. Johnson, Lot 8 of Cypress Landing Townhomes, 121 Beverly Chase Lane, Mooresville, $220,000, on Jan. 29.
From S. and N. Johnson to J. and M. Wilson, Lot 85 of Linwood Farms, 107 Hawleyville Lane, Mooresville, $345,000, on Jan. 29.
From M. Perry to A. Casa, 106 Willow Oak Lane, Mooresville, $219,000, on Jan. 29.
From Wallace Office Properties #3, LLC to Raceway Partners, LLC, Lot 7C-1 of Lakeside Park, 0.350 acre, Gasoline Alley Drive, Mooresville, $5,000, on Jan. 29.
From L. and C. Heim and C. Richardson to M. and J. Lewis, Lot 11 of Lakeshore Estates, 218 Wood Duck Loop, Mooresville, $357,500, on Jan. 29.
From M. Isley, M. Chou and J. Isley to B. and L. Mars, (Lot 56), 162 Marietta Road, Mooresville, $673,000, on Jan. 29.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to F. Martinez-Hernando, F. Martinez Hernando, F. Hernando, J. Reyes-Rios, J. Reyes Rios and J. Rios, Lot 172 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $427,000, on Jan. 29.
MOUNT ULLA
From B. Pence to Solution Home Buyers, LLC, 1.509 acres, 2240 Triplett Road, Mount Ulla, $138,000, on Jan.29.
OLIN
From American Land Corporation-Charlotte, Inc. to S. Davis, Lot 53 of Holly Ridge, 168 Valley Springs Drive, Olin, $10,000, on Jan. 28.
STATESVILLE
From J. and J. and J. Han to S. Burton, metes and bounds, Shelton Avenue, Statesville, $45,000, on Jan. 25.
From J. and E. Brown to L. Flores, Lot 2 of Forest Meadows, 544 Massey Deal Road, Statesville, $25,000, on Jan. 25.
From M. Wilson II/TR and S. and S. Myers to TIBI Street Partners, LLC, Lot 3 of Statesville Development Company, 911 Wilson W. Lee Blvd., Statesville, $26,500, on Jan. 25.
From Dixieland, Inc. to C. and K. Morrison, (Lots 77-80), 200 Jo Monni Loop, Statesville, $161,500, on Jan. 25.
From S. and B. Leach to T. Batogiannis, 2 acres, 956 Snow Creek Road, Statesville, $125,000, on Jan. 25.
From S. and A. Shayeghi to Greystone Realty Group, LLC, 0.86 acre, metes and bounds, 523 West Front St., Statesville, $12,500, on Jan. 25.
From D. Goodin/Est, D. and T. and R. and T. Goodin to R. and S. Brown, 2.8 acres, 253 E. Monbo Road, Statesville, $302,500, on Jan. 25.
From K. Klein to K. and T. Hall, Lots 50-51 of Four Meadow Creek, 133 Hidden Brook Drive, Statesville, $275,000, on Jan. 25.
From J. and I. Jakubowski to W. and A. Melendez, (Lots 9 and 10), 221 Whites Mill Road, Statesville, $65,000, on Jan. 25.
From P. Jordan to A. Cunningham, metes and bounds, Lots 74-78 of Murdock Development, 346 Nursery Lane, Statesville, $60,000, on Jan. 26.
From P. and P. and B. and B. St. John to D. Connor, two tracts, metes and bounds, Lots 6 and 19 of Statesville Development Company, Wilson W. Lee Blvd., Statesville and Newbern Ave., Statesville, $14,000, on Jan. 26.
From T. Stokes Sr. to 786 Holdings, LLC, Lot 72 of Woodlawn, 137 Woodlawn Drive, Statesville, $24,000, on Jan. 26.
From K. and K. Cochran to L. Ramsey, Unit C-1 Broadbury Hill, 407 E. Broad St., Statesville, $156,000, on Jan. 26.
From T. and T. and D. Josey to J. and J. Cochrane, Lots 8 and 9 of Oakland Heights, 1221 Elizabeth Ave., Statesville, $118,000, on Jan. 26.
From OJOW Properties, LLC to Makarios Holdings, LLC, ¼ acre, 502 E. Sharpe St., Statesville, $56,000, on Jan. 26.
From R. and R. and R. Coelho to R. Neilson Jr., (Lot 11), 2.01 acres Buffalo Creek Drive, Statesville, $58,000, on Jan. 26.
From A. Payne to J. Pimiento, metes and bounds, 646 Shelton Ave., Statesville, $120,000, on Jan. 26.
From T. Glasner to EJC Rental, LLC, metes and bounds, (Pt. Lots 53 and 54), 1814 5th St., Statesville, $34,000, on Jan. 26.
From C. and R. Bentley to J. and B. Falter, Lot 20, Clark Street, Statesville, $9,000, on Jan. 26.
From R. and K. Brown and K. Sigmon to D. and B. Grant, Lot 12 of Ambleside, 146 Rydel Lane, Statesville, $217,500, on Jan. 25.
From C. and R. Bentley to E. and L. Spencer, Lot 21, Clark Street, Statesville, $6,500, on Jan. 26.
From BCIT Estate Holdings, LLC to J. and C. Horne, Lot 57 of Dobbs Valley, Statesville, $75,000, on Jan. 26.
From D. Moua to A. and M. Rullan, Lot 10 of Kerley Court, 820 Kerley Court, Statesville, $160,000, on Jan. 26.
From D. Poston/Exr and P. Poston/Est to K. and J. Williams, 10.425 acres, Lot 4, Friendship Road, Statesville, $37,000, on Jan. 26.
From Castlegate Builders, LLC to R. Howell Sr. and T. Thao, Lot 5 of Castlegate, 122 Staffordshire Dr., Statesville, $294,000, on Jan. 27.
From 509 Eastside Drive Trust and M. Lawler/TR to Makarios Holdings, LLC, Lots 95-99 of East Side Park, 509 Eastside Drive, Statesville, $85,000, on Jan. 27.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True SFR I, LLC, Lot 185 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $54,500, on Jan. 27.
From B. Ball to 326 Westwood LLC, Lot 44 of Westwood Development, 326 Westwood Drive, Statesville, $62,500, on Jan. 27.
From C. and C. Harris to A. Slattery and A. Gilreath, Lot 34 of Meadow Oaks, 139 Meadow Oaks Dr., Statesville, $260,000, on Jan. 27.
From C. and C. and K. Graham to J. Al-Hussaini, J. Al Hussaini, J. Hussaini, J. Al-Hussaini, J. Al Hussaini and J. Hussaini, Lot 3 of Larkin, 106A Brookshire Lane, Statesville, $208,500, on Jan. 27.
From Ned Rash Family Limited Partnership, RLLP, N. Rash/PTNR and K. Haywood/PTNR to R. Payattakool and J. Lundy, two tracts, metes and bounds and one acre, 3812 and 3828 S. Chipley Ford Road, Statesville, $450,000, on Jan. 27.
From OfferPad (SPVBorrower1), LLC to J. Juarez-Lopez, J. Juarez Lopez, J. Lopez and T. Styers, lots, 204 Brookmeade Drive, Statesville, $216,000, on Jan. 27.
From M. Stanley/Indvl & Admr & Exr, H. Stanley/Est, and H. and R. and T. and W. Stanley to J. and L. Bunton, metes and bounds, 321 Jennings Road, Statesville, $20,000, on Jan. 27.
From Brancy Properties, LLC to M. Almeida, two tracts, metes and bounds, 0.35 acre, Lots 8 and PT9 of Bloomfield, 347 N. Oakland Ave., Statesville, $27,000, on Jan. 27.
From A. and N. Hedley and L. and L. and M. Shadley to G. and L. Lewis, Lot 14 of Statesville Development, 622 Armfield St., Statesville, $21,000, on Jan. 27.
From P. Castillo, H. Paz and C. and C. Moore and G. and M. Herboso, two tracts, 9.17 acres and Lot 37 of Meadow-View Estates, TBD Brookview Road, Statesville and TBD (Lot 37) Cricket Lane, Statesville, $75,000, on Jan. 27.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to SFR JV-1 Property LLC, Lot 182 of Tara’s Trace, 2023 Wexford Way, Statesville, $195,000, on Jan. 28.
From K. and L. Helms to J. Nadal Jr., Lot 51 of Larkin Golf Club, 114 Jana Drive, Statesville, $280,000, on Jan. 28.
From J. and K. Thomas to O. Gonzalez, Lot 78 of Vintage Place Townhomes, 909 Ranchero St., Statesville, $119,000, on Jan. 28.
From Dixieland, Inc. to H. Oliver, Lot 55 of Deer Crossing, 161 Sundance Circle, Statesville, $170,000, on Jan. 28.
From B. and B. and M. Pope to R. Kerley, (Lot 2), 2720 Newton Drive, Statesville, $116,000, on Jan. 28.
From True Homes, LLC to C. Walker, Lot 15 of Larkin Phase 6B, Statesville, $315,500, on Jan. 28.
From G. and A. Prall to A. and A. Leatherman, Lot 90 of Barium Seasons Village, 263 Winter Flake Drive, Statesville, $344,000, on Jan. 28.
From D. and D. Frye to T. Pierce, Lot 7 of Quail Point Estates, 279 Abner Road, Statesville, $5,000, on Jan. 28.
From X. Xiong and S. Yang to M. Korn, metes and bounds, 4130 Hickory Hwy., Statesville, $142,000, on Jan. 28.
From S. McLelland to D. Allan, Lot 82 of Meadow Oaks, 125 Upper Oak Drive, Statesville, $309,500, on Jan. 28.
From G. and G. and J. and J. Crouch to NC Salisbury House, LLC, Lot 21 of Old Farm, 2306 Scalybark Road, Statesville, $158,000, on Jan. 29.
From M. and B. Davidson to B. and A. Thomas, two tracts, 1.357 acres, Buffalo Shoals Road, Statesville, and Lot 4, 6.42 acres, Berta Drive, Statesville, $45,000, on Jan. 29.
From D. and R. Jones to D. and R. Pritchard, 0.214 acre, Roger Drive, Statesville, $5,000, on Jan. 29.
From D. and R. Jones to J. Kassman, 1.587 acres, Roger Drive, Statesville, $15,500, on Jan. 29.
From D. and R. Jones to T. and M. Johnson, 1.586 acres, Roger Drive, Statesville, $15,500, on Jan. 29.
From Opendoor Property J, LLC to Cerberus SFR Holdings V, L.P., Lot 11 of Highland Acres, 1010 McLaughlin St., Statesville, $133,500, on Jan. 29.
From D. and R. Jones to D. and R. Jones, 1.586 acres, Roger Drive, Statesville, $15,500, on Jan. 29.
From D. and R. Jones to J. and K. Payne, 1.310 acres, Roger Drive, Statesville, $13,000, on Jan. 29.
From D. and R. Jones to J. and D. Redman, 0.330 acre, Roger Drive, Statesville, $3,500, on Jan. 29.
From Max Properties, LLC to L. Yelcho, Lot 15 of Park Place, 645 E. Front St., Statesville, $145,000, on Jan. 29.
From M. and K. Privette to Makarios Holdings, LLC, Lot 26 of Oakland Heights Estates, 715 W. Pine Circle, Statesville, $137,000, on Jan. 29.
From L. and L. and C. Ballard to H. and H. Bookhoop Jr., metes and bounds, 266 Skyuka Road, Statesville, $134,000, on Jan. 29.
From F. Iaronimo, LLC to C. Steele and L. Jordan, (Lots 64-67 and Lot 117), 1823 Old Mountain Road, Statesville, $245,000, on Jan. 29.
From Homes Redesigned, LLC to A. and D. Dillery and N. Fuller, Lots 18-19 of Four Meadowview Estates, 147 Bonnie Lane, Statesville, $250,000, on Jan. 29.
From True Homes, LLC to J. and D. Overcash, Lot 48 of Larkin, Statesville, $285,000, on Jan. 29.
From J. Olsen to T. Peralta and P. Mendez, Lot 19 of Stonebridge, 161 Vermillion Loop, Statesville, $200,000, on Jan. 29.
From D. Havens to T. Dagenhart, Lot 17 of Greencrest, 513 Holly St., Statesville, $152,500, on Jan. 29.
From Gumbo Properties, LLC to LKN RESI S, LLC, two tracts, Lots 32-35 of East Side Park and metes and bounds, 412 Eastside Drive, Statesville, $141,500, on Jan. 29.
From D. Bentley, D. Shinn and S. Bentley to Dove Holding, LLC, Lots 6-7 of Upper Lake Place, Upper Lake Drive, Statesville, $65,000, on Jan. 29.
From D. Jones/TR, Elizabeth L. Jones Revocable Trust, ELJ Holdings Limited Partnership and ELJ Group, LLC/PTNR to E. Rodden, Lots 23-25 of Oakland Heights, 445 Summit Ave., Statesville, $260,000, on Jan. 29.
From B. Sloan to M. Shaffner, Lots 23 of Bethany Trace, 126 Gilead Lane, Statesville, $182,000, on Jan. 29.
From J. Bradshaw/Est, M. Dagenhart/Indvl & Exr, M. Dagenhart/Indvl & Exr, C. and C. Dagenhart, K. and K. and E. and E. Bradshaw and S. Dagenhart to S. Dagenhart, Lot 26 of Clearview Acres, 2404 S. Chipley Ford Road, Statesville, $75,000, on Jan. 29.
From J. and J. and R. and C. Edwards to M. Bruning, Lot 27 of Queens Crest Townhomes, 1549 Royalty Circle, Statesville, $215,000, on Jan. 29.
From M. and L. Gottschalk to K. and J. Pace, Lot 11 of Eufola Farms, Atwell Drive, Statesville, $30,000, on Jan. 29.
From DSV SPV2 LLC to J. and J. Mendoza, Lot 19 of Featherstone, 137 Silvermere Drive, Statesville, $136,500, on Jan. 29.
STONY POINT
From G. and G. and K. and K. Calvasina to W. Clark Jr., Lot 6 of Riverwalk, 317 Gardner Point Drive, Stony Point, $20,000, on Jan. 18.
TROUTMAN
From B. and S. and R. Dishman to Trunorth Homes, LLC, 0.484 acre Wagner Heights II, 202 Autumn Leaf Road, Troutman, $30,000, on Jan. 25.
From True Homes, LLC to S. Childress and J. Bravo, Lot 59 of Sutters Mill, 192 Sutters Mill Drive, Troutman, $271,500, on Jan. 25.
From K. and K. Bradburn Jr. to ST1, LLC, Lot 13 of Winding Forest, 121 Winding Shore Road, Troutman, $35,000, on Jan. 26.
From Nest Homes, LLC to S. and S. Miller, Lot 24 of Sanders Ridge, 149 Sugar Hill Road, Troutman, $424,500, on Jan. 26.
From M. and M. Dioquino to M. Serna and L. Chavez, Lot 44 of Twin Creek Estates, 192 Winding Creek Drive, Troutman, $390,000, on Jan. 26.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. and E. Simmons, Lot 106 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 109 Outrigger Lane, Troutman, $310,000, on Jan. 27.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to E. and N. Martinez, Lot 109 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 119 Outrigger Lane, Troutman, $345,000, on Jan. 27.
From K. and A. Haynes and A. Reiman to Cerberus SFR Holdings V, L.P., Lot 2 of South Trace, 731 Georgie St., Troutman, $233,500, on Jan. 27.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to C. and A. Sevier, Lot 107 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 113 Outrigger Lane, Troutman, $350,000, on Jan. 28.
From Nest Homes, LLC to D. and C. Atkins, Lot 111 of Sanders Ridge, 112 Sugar Hill Road, Troutman, $362,000, on Jan. 28.
From J. and M. Huffman to W. Moore, Lot 94 of Falls Cove-Streamwood, 129 Ashmore Circle, Troutman, $500,000, on Jan. 28.
From Falls Park LLC to The Echelon Group LLC, Lot 6 of Falls Park, 420 Stillwater Road, Troutman, $70,000, on Jan. 28.
From A. and K. and K. Blaison to L. and M. Lingle, 1.240 acres, Apache Road, Troutman, $40,000, on Jan. 29.
From True Homes, LLC to A. and C. Roland, Lot 73 of Sutters Mill II, Troutman, $259,500, on Jan. 29.