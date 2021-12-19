Iredell County real estate transactions

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 1-7. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From JBH Development, LLC to Lennar Carolinas, LLC, 86.60 acres, Autumn Leaf Road, Troutman, $6,020,000, on Dec. 1.
From M & N Investments, LLC to Abilene Motor Express, LLC, tract 1, 6.7 acres, 292 Brookview Road, Statesville, and tract 2, parcels A & B, 3.9 acres, Brookview Road, Statesville, $4,500,000, on Dec. 2.
From R. and K. Coppola to J. and H. Orsik, Lot 4 of Saylors Watch, 113 Saylors Watch Lane, Mooresville, $3,800,000, on Dec. 3.
From C. and C. Smith to Iron Doolie LLC, two tracts, metes and bounds and Lot 6 of Timber Creek, Doolie Road, 939 and 945 River Highway, Mooresville, $3,000,000, on Dec. 1.
From MedSouth Professional Park Drive, LLC to S & P Group, LLC, Lot 17 of Mooresville Gateway, 123 Professional Park Drive, Mooresville, $2,700,000, on Dec. 3.
CLEVELAND
From US Landvestors, LLC and US Landvestors LLC to E. Ortega and E. Reyes, metes and bounds, 8.23 acres, 118 Furr Road, Cleveland, $70,000, on Dec. 7.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to K. and M. Salmon, Lot 12 of Hidden Creek, 143 Charles Farm Drive, Cleveland, $317,500, on Dec. 7.
DAVIDSON
From Greybrook Homes, LLC to M. and A. Rush, Lot 11 of Riverstone at Anniston, 189 Riverstone Drive, Davidson, $864,500, on Dec. 3.
From S. Crisp Jr. to R. and R. Burrell, Lot 8 of Belle Glade, 140 Villa Lane, Davidson, $400,000, on Dec. 3.
From S. Stutts to Legacy South, LLC, metes and bounds, 1735 Shearers Road, Davidson, $123,000, on Dec. 6.
HAMPTONVILLE
From E. and E. and A. Gaither to A. and A. Erving, metes and bounds, 4776 Harmony Highway, Hamptonville, $240,000, on Dec. 7.
HARMONY
From W. and B. Church to K. Campbell, (Lot 2), 110 Hayes St., Harmony, $14,000, on Dec. 6.
From J. and P. Trivette, B. Trivette/AIF & Indvl and B. and M. Trivette to C. Trimnal, 2 acres, 359 Cranfill Road, Harmony, $75,000, on Dec. 7.
HIDDENITE
From K. Van Nest to S. and C. Merritt, 48.147 acres, 176 Martin Farm Lane, Hiddenite, $200,000, on Dec. 6.
MOORESVILLE
From Opendoor Property Trust I to J. and L. Snook, Lot 49 of Crystal Bay, 235 Crystal Circle, Mooresville, $350,000, on Dec. 1.
From B. and M. Krokson to J. Halliday, .393 acre, 228 E. McNeely Ave., Mooresville, $251,000, on Dec. 1.
From J. Richardson to J. and T. Townsend, Lot 1 of Beechtree Bay, 107 Chestnut Bay Lane, Mooresville, $969,000, on Dec. 1.
From Stoney Ridge Properties, LLC to Solano Capital Group, LLC, Lot 31 of Deerfield Business Park, Cayuga Drive, Mooresville, $492,000, on Dec. 1.
From K. and K. Teff and M. Leferre and M. Lefevre to K. Buzard, Lot 169 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 143 Coddle Way, Mooresville, $400,000, on Dec. 1.
From Savvy Real Estate Investments LLC to R. Friesinger, Lot 1 of Mooresville Mill Village, 716 S. Main St., Mooresville, $273,000, on Dec. 1.
From J. and M. Sutherland to S. and B. Underbrink, Lot 32 of Lake Norman Airpark, 455 Normandy Road, Mooresville, $1,300,000, on Dec. 1
From D. and D. and C. Moore to Zillow Homes Property Trust, Lot 52 of Lochmere, 156 Matlen Drive, Mooresville, $395,500, on Dec. 1.
From K. and J. and J. Kerr to W. Johnson, Lot 7 of Curtis Pond, 228 Bluffton Road, Mooresville, $410,000, on Dec. 1.
From P. and G. Demetter to E. and M. Thorsen, Lot 66 of Northington Woods, 159 Northington Woods Drive, Mooresville, $705,000, on Dec. 1.
From R. Borja, A. White/AIF, J. Walsh-Borja, J. Walsh Borja and J. Borja to Three Brothers Trucking Construction, Inc., Lot 6 of The Hammocks at Mallard Head, 116 Spring Run Drive, Mooresville, $65,000, on Dec. 1.
From K. Cuddihy to D. Komito, two tracts, Lot 86 and 0.15 acre, 177 Asbury Circle, Mooresville, $1,455,000, on Dec. 1.
From D. and R. Solano to J. and A. Hebert, Lot 26 of Gambill Forest, 142 Haddonsfield Drive, Mooresville, $420,000, on Dec. 1.
From I. and R. Campbell to L. Slane and D. Thein, Lot 16 of Farmdale, 115 Gold Finch Lane, Mooresville, $377,000, on Dec. 1.
From N. and C. Brindley to FKH SFR PropCo I, L.P., Lot 295 of Atwater Landing, 109 Longleaf Drive, Mooresville, $443,000, on Dec. 1.
From R. and J. and J. Schwandt to S. and V. Jackson, Lot 27 of Pine Knoll Pointe, 832 Kemp Road, Mooresville, $715,000, on Dec. 1.
From D. Foster and S. Brisson to BAF 3, LLC, Lot 104 of Idlewood Harbor, 148 Mooreland Road, Mooresville, $320,000, on Dec. 2.
From Zoom Property Buyers, LLC to A. and B. Vaughn, Lot 45 of Muirfield, 112 Huntly Lane, Mooresville, $551,000, on Dec. 2.
From Bandg Properties, LLC to J. and E. Collins, Lot 9 of Lakeview Haven, 152 Direct Drive, Mooresville, $81,000, on Dec. 2.
From L. and A. Johnson to 41 Glory Days, LLC, (Lot 429), 164 Southpoint Drive, Mooresville, $2,000,000, on Dec. 2.
From True Homes, LLC to M. Little, Lot 6 of Mercer, Mooresville, $369,000, on Dec. 2.
From S. and S. and J. Prentice to S. and S. Schmidt, Lot 3 of Hawks Nest, 142 Digh Circle, Mooresville, $320,000, on Dec. 2.
From P. and D. Parker to W. and A. Phillip, 1.13 acres, 172 Parkertown Road, Mooresville, $20,000, on Dec. 2.
From R. and R. and K. Urbach to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 114 of Kensington Village South, 152 King William Drive, Mooresville, $355,000, on Dec. 2.
From Pete & Vivian Meletis, LLC to K. Atterholt, Lot 10 of Sherman Oaks Townhomes, 127 Sherman Oaks Lane, Mooresville, $168,000, on Dec. 2.
From S. and R. Felton to K. and K. Burke, Lot 99 of Ashlyn Creek, 116 Willowbrook Drive, Mooresville, $465,000, on Dec. 2.
From Run Management, LLC to D. and J. Arnout, Lot 416 of Morrison Plantation, 394 Montibello Drive, Mooresville, $140,000, on Dec. 2.
From M. Stutts to M. Williams and T. LeFever, Lots 15 and 16, 221 N. Magnolia St., Mooresville, $56,000, on Dec. 2.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to J. Tran and A. Ngo, Lot 1 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 104 E. Neel Ranch Road, Mooresville, $389,500, on Dec. 2.
From Orchard Property III, LLC to Rayna Properties LLC, Lot 22 of Tall Oaks, 167 Devon Forest Drive, Mooresville, $345,000, on Dec. 2.
From C. Yonemura and K. and K. Hale to Ribbon Home SPV II, LLC, Lot 2 of Huntwyck Place, 108 Hedgewood Drive, Mooresville, $425,000, on Dec. 3.
From G. and G. and N. and N. Mertz to G. Mertz and P. Durbin, Lot 37 of Villages at Oak Tree, 150 Ashwood Lane, Mooresville, $112,500, on Dec. 3.
From S & P Group, LLC to HTA-Lake Norman, LLC, Unit 5 in LNMPP Condominium, Medical Park Road, Mooresville, $1,150,000, on Dec. 3.
From B. and B. Morrison and K. Hoffman to M. and J. Heredia, Lot 56 of Davidson Downes, 107 Canterbury Place Road, Mooresville, $852,000, on Dec. 3.
From R. Reed and C. Kinsler to B. and R. Hart, Lot 48 of Lakewalk, 121 Rosebay Drive, Mooresville, $475,000, on Dec. 3.
From A. Brewster to K. and M. Jones, Lot 4 of Ardmoor, 415 Glenwood Drive, Mooresville, $285,000, on Dec. 3.
From B. Sullivan to K. and N. Van Brunt, Lot 91 of Gabriel Estates, 106 Akerman Place, Mooresville, $371,000, on Dec. 3.
From D. and D. and D. D’Angelantonio to SFR Investments V Borrower 1, LLC, Lot 103 of The Hampshires, 123 Peterborough Drive, Mooresville, $305,000, on Dec. 3.
From R11 Company, LLC to Hinckley Gauvain, LLC, two tracts, Lot 20 of Mooresville Mill Village, and 0.04 acre, E. Brawley Avenue, Mooresville, $100,000, on Dec. 3.
From P. and M. and M. Altham to M. Burton/TR, C. Burton/TR and Burton Family Joint Revocable Trust, Lot 74 of Pine Isle, 137 Lake Pine Road, Mooresville, $515,000, on Dec. 3.
From 122RND LLC to I. and R. Garrett, Lot 53 of Kistler Mill, 122 Rusty Nail Drive, Mooresville, $399,000, on Dec. 3.
From R. and R. Fuller to R. Popkin, (Lot 70), 316 Tennessee Circle, Mooresville, $750,000, on Dec. 3.
From R11 Company, LLC to Hinckley Gauvain, LLC, Lots 1-3 of Mills Ave. Village, Mooresville, $123,000, on Dec. 3.
From K. Delcastillo and J. Fobbs to R. Delcastillo and B. Khan, Lot 2 of Arla Estates, 344 Rinehardt Road, Mooresville, $30,000, on Dec. 3.
From S. Snyder and H. Sherrill to RS Rental II, LLC, Lot 115 of Reed Creek, 388 Reed Creek Road, Mooresville, $370,000, on Dec. 3.
From D. and H. Brantley and H. Bricker to C. and N. Carlson, Lot 5 of Glynwater, 141 Glynwater Drive, Mooresville, $280,000, on Dec. 3.
From Zillow Homes Property Trust to D. and C. Moore, Lot 51 of Woodland Hills, 151 Broadbill Drive, Mooresville, $478,000, on Dec. 3.
From R. and A. Foster to O. Vega and K. Tucker, Lot 155 of Byers Creek, 159 Byers Commons Drive, Mooresville, $500,000, on Dec. 3.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to J. and J. and C. Hoke, Lot 57 of Wellesley West, 134 W. Warfield Drive, Mooresville, $565,000, on Dec. 6.
From D. and D. and N. and N. Genzman to J. and K. Smith, two tracts, Lot 23 and portion of Lot 24, 0.0392 acre, Wilson Lake Road, Mooresville, $550,000, on Dec. 6.
From L. and L. Rector to Opendoor Property Trust C, Lot 27 of Harris Crossing, 105 Collenton Lane, Mooresville, $302,000, on Dec. 6.
From A. and S. Farber to A. and A. Napoli, Lot 8 of Briargate, 139 Suggs Mill Drive, Mooresville, $440,000, on Dec. 6.
From Hinckley Gauvain, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC, Lot 2 of Custom Remodeling Property, 552 Midway Lake Drive, Mooresville, $65,000, on Dec. 6.
From Hinckley Gauvain, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC, lots, 533 Gantt St., Mooresville, $75,000, on Dec. 6.
From Accent Homes Carolinas, Inc. to A. and H. Harkey, Lot 13 of The Orchard, 152 Orchard Farm Lane, Mooresville, $43,000, on Dec. 6.
From Zillow Homes Property Trust to MCH SFR NC Owner 1 LP, Lot 41 of Lochmere, 135 Meandering Way Lane, Mooresville, $359,000, on Dec. 6.
From N Five Properties LLC to R & J Futures LLC, 0.29 acre, 330 Culp St., Mooresville, $225,000, on Dec. 6.
From R. and A. Malec to P. and W. Beach, two tracts, 1.797 acres and metes and bounds, Lot 13 of Magnolia Ridge, 146 Oakwood Meadow Drive, Mooresville, $950,000, on Dec. 6.
From NVR, Inc. to C. Jarrett, Lot 104E of Langtree at Waterfront, 117 Lanyard Drive, Mooresville, $395,000, on Dec. 6.
From S. Kearey, S. Vidograd and R. Kearey to B. McConaghey/TR, J. McConaghey/TR and Barry McConaghey and Julianne McConaghey Revocable Living Trust, (Lot 67), 118 Larkhaven Lane, Mooresville, $1,580,000, on Dec. 7.
From Zillow Homes Property Trust to ARVM 5, LLC, Lot 72 of Foxmoor, 123 Tara Lynn Court, Mooresville, $285,000, on Dec. 7.
From True Homes, LLC to C. and G. Charles, Lot 7 of Mercer, 118 Mercer Street, Mooresville, $360,000, on Dec. 7.
From D. and E. and L. and L. Mullaney to Kempo Corporation, Lot 134 of Mallard Head Country Club, 105 Spring Run Drive, Mooresville, $50,000, on Dec. 7.
From M. McSwain and M. McSawin/AIF to S. Lee, Unit 15 of Northgate off Main Condo, 303 Knops Nob Drive, Mooresville, $295,000, on Dec. 7.
From T. Newton/Indvl & AIF, D. Newton and T. Isom Jr. to M. Cortazar, M. Quinteros Cortazar and O. Campoverde, Lots 6-13 of Four Oaks, 144 Franklin Drive, Mooresville, $300,000, on Dec. 7.
From B. and B. Silva to Zillow Homes Property Trust, Lot 23 of Sunridge Place, 114 Sunridge Drive, Mooresville, $224,000, on Dec. 7.
From E. and J. and J. Wallace to J. and K. Pronti, (Lot 115), Dearborn Lane, Mooresville, $2,525,000, on Dec. 7.
From B. and A. Isaacs to J. and P. Rosser, Lot 87 of The Harbour, 238 Bay Harbour Road, Mooresville, $705,000, on Dec. 7.
From K. and K. Eisenhauer, K. Harris and H. Eisenhauer Jr. to D. Goodrich, three tracts, metes and bounds, Young Street, Mooresville, $180,000, on Dec. 7.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to N. and H. Fiorentino, Lot 134 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 127 W. Neel Ranch Road, Mooresville, $336,000, on Dec. 7.
OLIN
From SECU*RE Inc. to G. Helzer and D. Rogers, Lot 6 of Hazelwood, 664 Tabor Road, Olin, $153,000, on Dec. 3.
STATESVILLE
From J. and J. and J. Moore to W. Hoover V, three tracts, .072 acre, .4419 acre and 1.237 acres, 1364 Buffalo Shoals Road, Statesville, $300,000, on Dec. 1.
From A. Sturghill to Kennedy Statesville Properties LLC, two tracts, metes and bounds, 125 E. Bell St., Statesville, $25,000, on Dec. 1.
From S. Turner to Kennedy Statesville Properties LLC, metes and bounds, 119 E. Bell St., Statesville, $50,000, on Dec. 1.
From C. and C. White to C. Dodge, 2 acres, 310 Sunflower Road, Statesville, $455,000, on Dec. 1.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to K. Bodner, 532 E. Front St., Statesville, $224,000, on Dec. 1.
From R. and C. McHargue to R. and S. Bradley, two tracts, 1.5 acres and metes and bounds, 148 Beechnut Lane, Statesville, $185,000, on Dec. 1.
From A. Cooper and A. Hendrix to VM Pronto, LLC, Lot 88 of Cedar Hills, 129 Redwood Lane, Statesville, $235,000, on Dec. 1.
From T. Gray to B. and S. Moffitt, 30 acres, Longview Road, Statesville, $244,000, on Dec. 1.
From M. Roberts to Galaxy Property Management and Investments LLC, Lot 27 of Dalwan Heights, 312 Walton Drive, Statesville, $165,000, on Dec. 1.
From S. Nilo to T. Acker, 1.010 acres, (Lot 30), 3000 Salisbury Highway, Statesville, $309,000, on Dec. 1.
From M. and N. Douglas to Abilene Motor Express, LLC, 36.811 acres +/-, National Drive, Statesville, $1,000,000, on Dec. 2.
From Helmsman Homes, LLC to MCH SFR NC Owner 1, LP, Lot 6 of Caper Street Village, 816 Caper St., Statesville, $257,000, on Dec. 12.
From L. and M. and M. and A. Harper to T. Setzer and S. Imes, Lots 87-94 of North Bellevue, 1423 Knox St., Statesville, $268,000, on Dec. 2.
From S. Safriet to R. Elliott, 0.413 acre, 116 Whitetail Road, Statesville, $180,000, on Dec. 2.
From M. Redmond to BMW Ventures, LLC, 2.503 acres, two tracts, Marlou Street, Statesville, $96,000, on Dec. 2.
From J. Lankford to B. Baum/TR and Jeffrey William Baum Revocable Living Trust, Lot 6 of Mills Garden Farms, 518 Mills Garden Road, Statesville, $310,000, on Dec. 3.
From A. and N. and N. Lail to G. Stevens and B. Trivett, Lots 76-79 of Iredell Heights, 121 Devon Lane, Statesville, $205,000, on Dec. 3.
From L. and C. Nance to J. Carter and J. Runge, metes and bounds, 220 W. Bell St., Statesville, $125,000, on Dec. 3.
From C. Starnes and E. Parsley to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 28 of Henkel addition to Oakland Heights, 303 Colony Road, Statesville, $199,500, on Dec. 3.
From J. and J. and S. Kiser to C. Moore and E. Sloan, 0.60 acre, 107 Clio Lane, Statesville, $297,500, on Dec. 3.
From M. and L. Bartlett to J. and D. Elliott, Lot 46 of Autumn Brook, 159 Autumn Mist Road, Statesville, $427,500, on Dec. 3.
From S. and D. and D. Chambers to G. and L Schmitt, 3.916 acres, 000 Buffalo Shoals Road, Statesville, $100,000, on Dec. 3.
From Deaton Brothers, M. Deaton/PTNR, M. Deaton/PTNR and Deaton Bros., Inc. to Sign Here Notary Solutions, LLC, two tracts, 4.7949 acres and 1.6817 acres, TBD Lippard St., Statesville, $31,000, on Dec. 3.
From S. and G. and J. and T. and J. Kurfees to R11 Company, LLC, 3.20 acres, 322 N. Race St., Statesville, $123,000, on Dec. 3.
From K. and W. Cook and W. Little to J. Acosta and C. Gamble, 0.635 acre, 186 Bradley Farm Road, Statesville, $247,500, on Dec. 3.
From D. and C. Harless to C. and E. Nevins, Lot 88 of Olde Statesville, 133 Boiling Brook Drive, Statesville, $305,000, on Dec. 3.
From K. and K. and M. Roberson to M. and K. Hall, 0.46 acre, 620 Stockton St., Statesville, $200,000, on Dec. 3.
From Y. and Y. Corella and H. Montoya to H. Williams and A. Mendoza, 0.536 acre, Lot 16 of Sunnydale, 123 Hannah Brooke Lane, Statesville, $225,000, on Dec. 6.
From H. and L. Cox to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 159 of Olde Statesville, 173 Altondale Drive, Statesville, $301,000, on Dec. 6.
From B. Tucker Jr., N. Valopianova and N. Tucker to J. Corbridge, multiple tracts, 172 Maristone Drive, Statesville, and Goble Road, Statesville, $389,000, on Dec. 6.
From Buller River Development Partners and Buller River Development Partners, LP to G. Kent/TR, J. Kent/TR and Kent Family Revocable Trust, Lot 12 of Mor-Vue Circle, 137 S. Mor Vue Loop, Statesville, $270,000, on Dec. 6.
From B. and B. Dishman and L. Wilkins to VM Pronto, LLC, Lot 24 of Ambleside, 170 Millstone Drive, Statesville, $250,000, on Dec. 6.
From Hinckley Gauvain, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC, Lot 49 and 50 of Deer Crossing, 145 Sundance Circle, Statesville, $48,000, on Dec. 6.
From D. Boller to J. Everett-Sway, J. Everett Sway and J. Sway, metes and bounds, Lot 14 of Bloomfield, 283 N. Lackey St., Statesville, $184,500, on Dec. 6.
From C. Choi/Indvl & Admr, J. Gates/Est, V. Chiodo-Maung, V. Chiodo Maung and V. Maung to R. Pickering, D. Ross-Pickering, D. Ross Pickering and D. Pickering, Lot 83 of Deercroft at Granville Grant, 194 Doe Trail Lane, Statesville, $230,000, on Dec. 6.
From J. and C. Fox to VM Pronto, LLC, 0.899 acre, 117 Macy Lane, Statesville, $216,000, on Dec. 7.
From D. Baker/Est, D. Feller/Grdn and B. and L. Munday to Grelations, LLC and Happy to Invest, metes and bounds, Lots 7-13 of Statesville Development Co., 1107 Brown Summit Avenue, Statesville, $13,000, on Dec. 7.
From Heart Investments LLC to C. and K. Kolz, Lot 24 of Windemere Island, 310 Windemere Isle Road, Statesville, $320,000, on Dec. 7.
From W. and W. and N. and N. Nye to J. Myers, Lot 11 of Spring Shore, 115 Spring Garden Court, Statesville, $235,000, on Dec. 7.
From J. and J. and A. and A. Horton to Wilson & Wilson of NC, LLC, Lot 62 of Lakeridge, 438 Brookfield Drive, Statesville, $22,000, on Dec. 7.
From L. and L. and L. Tackett and N. Tran to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 128 of Tara’s Tract, 2120 Ballingarry Drive, Statesville, $295,000, on Dec. 7.
TROUTMAN
From True Homes, LLC to P. and F. White, Lot 34 of Sutter’s Mill II, 158 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $406,000, on Dec. 1.
From N. Pena, J. Rodriguez and J. Benavides to W. Dickman and L. Falkner, Lot 52 of Inglewood, 471 Avon Ave., Troutman, $265,000, on Dec. 1.
From D. and S. Hamrick to G. Marino, Lot 27 of Eastern Heights, 121 Gilcrist Lane, Troutman, $220,000, on Dec. 1.
From True Homes, LLC to R. and A. Douglass, Lot 51 of Sutter’s Mill II, 159 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $351,000, on Dec. 3.
From J. Zifilippo and C. Phykitt to D. McDonald/TR, C. McDonald/TR and The McDonald Family Trust, two tracts, (Lots PT25-31), 405 Patterson St., Troutman, $290,000, on Dec. 3.
From M. and M. and C. Hilton to SFR Javelin Borrower L.P., Lot 37 of Aberdeen Village, 109 Aberdeen Drive, Troutman, $311,000, on Dec. 6.
From True Homes, LLC to L. Snowden, R. Snowden/TR and Richard Kent Snowden Declaration of Trust, Lot 54 of Sutter’s Mill II, 151 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $324,000, on Dec. 6.
From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lot 184 of Weather’s Creek, Troutman, $81,000, on Dec. 6.
From B. Turnipseed to H. Robinson, 1.03 acres, 428 Wagner St., Troutman, $425,000, on Dec. 7.
UNION GROVE
From Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC/TR and J. Morris to M. Hawkins, 5 acres, 3333 Jennings Road, Union Grove, $211,000, on Dec. 1.