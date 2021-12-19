Iredell County real estate transactions

From J. and C. Fox to VM Pronto, LLC, 0.899 acre, 117 Macy Lane, Statesville, $216,000, on Dec. 7.

From D. Baker/Est, D. Feller/Grdn and B. and L. Munday to Grelations, LLC and Happy to Invest, metes and bounds, Lots 7-13 of Statesville Development Co., 1107 Brown Summit Avenue, Statesville, $13,000, on Dec. 7.

From Heart Investments LLC to C. and K. Kolz, Lot 24 of Windemere Island, 310 Windemere Isle Road, Statesville, $320,000, on Dec. 7.

From W. and W. and N. and N. Nye to J. Myers, Lot 11 of Spring Shore, 115 Spring Garden Court, Statesville, $235,000, on Dec. 7.

From J. and J. and A. and A. Horton to Wilson & Wilson of NC, LLC, Lot 62 of Lakeridge, 438 Brookfield Drive, Statesville, $22,000, on Dec. 7.

From L. and L. and L. Tackett and N. Tran to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 128 of Tara’s Tract, 2120 Ballingarry Drive, Statesville, $295,000, on Dec. 7.

TROUTMAN

From True Homes, LLC to P. and F. White, Lot 34 of Sutter’s Mill II, 158 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $406,000, on Dec. 1.