Iredell County real estate transactions

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 13-19. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.

TOP FIVE

From Pharmacy Sale Leaseback DST, Pharmacy Sale Leaseback Exchange, LLC/TR to IBF Properties, LLC, tracts, 533 N. Main St., Troutman, $3,630,000, on March 18.

From Zaxby’s Holdings, L.L.C. to Zaxby’s Properties, LLC, 1.5137 acres and 0.1427 acre, 169 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, $2,256,000, on March 15.

From R. and L. Grajewski to F. Johnson, multiple tracts and parcels, (Lots 414-417 of Shannon Acres Addition), 3215 Broadmoor Drive, Statesville, $2,015,000, on March 15.

From J. and J. and L. Cardo, M. and M. Harris, T. Cardo Sr./Est, D. Cardo/Exr & Indvl and N. and N. Cardo to J. and C. Tate, (Lot 40) 149 Honeysuckle Lane, Mooresville, $950,000, on March 17.

From N. and N. and A. and A. Lee to J. and R. DeKemper, Lot 112 of Wildlife Bay, 130 Maple View Drive, Troutman, $915,000, on March 14.

CLEVELAND

From Belk and Belk Construction, Inc. to Buller River Development Partners, Lot 2 of Brawley Acres, 123 Pleasant Creek Drive, Cleveland, $29,000, on March 17.

HAMPTONVILLE

From RJM Farms, LLC to J. and R. Miles, 30.016 acres, 190 Eagle Mills Road, Hamptonville, $210,000, on March 17.

HARMONY

From C. Johnson to C. Brooks, Lot 3 of Archer’s Ridge, 117 Arrowood Lane, Harmony, $282,000, on March 14.

From W. and B. Church to G. Sykes, (Lot 5), 121 Arrowbrook Road, Harmony, $111,000, on March 15.

From North Carolina District Council of the Assemblies of God, Inc. to W. and N. Otero, Lot 15 of Cheshire Ridge, 108 Whispering Drive, Harmony, $75,000, on March 16.

From K. Ward to J. and L. Creson, metes and bounds and 1.545 acres, 313 Chief Thomas Road, plus one parcel, Harmony, $207,500, on March 18.

From T. Padgett to N. and N. and B. and B. Swank, 8.52 acres, 141 Allen Road, Harmony, $290,000, on March 18.

MOORESVILLE

From S. and M. Shangle to M. and Y. Symes, Lot 510 of Curtis Pond, 145 Saye Place, Mooresville, $431,000, on March 14.

From Ogden Family Holdings, LLC to LH Waterfront Construction, LLC, (Lot 2), 107 Bearcreek Road, Mooresville, $862,500, on March 14.

From Four Corners of Charlotte, LLC to FKH SFR Propco J, L.P., Lot 129 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 117 W. Americana Drive, Mooresville, $480,000, on March 14.

From N. and P. and P. Fox to E. and D. Ludwig, Lot 8 of Morrison Cove, 143 Longboat Road, Mooresville, $615,000, on March 14.

From P. Wagoner/TR, The Pamela Varner Wagoner Revocable Trust, B. Wagoner/TR and The Barry D. Wagoner Revocable Trust to Helmsman Homes, LLC, Lots 93 and 100 of Lake Norman Bonanza, Continental Drive, Mooresville, $160,000 on March 14.

From D. and V. Colbert to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 5 of Trillium, 113 Heron Cove Loop, Mooresville, $587,500, on March 14.

From A. and S. Moore to C. and K. Tiessen, Lot 2 of Shepherd’s Bluff, 124 Shepherd’s Bluff Drive, Mooresville, $347,500, on March 14.

From A. and L. Hilton to M. and S. Jennings, Lots 71 and 72 of Idlewood Harbor, Elysian Drive, Mooresville, $75,000, on March 14.

From M. Mayor to J. and S. Barney, Lot 17 of Robinson Ridge, 142 Robinson Ridge Drive, Mooresville, $450,000, on March 14.

From K. and M. Ghobryal to M. Wayland-Smith/TR, M. Wayland Smith/TR, M. Smith/TR and Wayland-Smith Living Trust, 0.575 acre, Lot 17 and a portion of Lot 16, Norman Woods, Mooresville, $650,000, on March 14.

From Zillow Homes Property Trust to WCP SFR Properties, LLC, two tracts, Lot 131 of Stafford and 0.036 acre, 206 Welcombe St., Mooresville, $494,000 on March 14.

From J. and C. Reed to JRE Seven LLC, Lot 58 of Bridgeport, 141 Ashford Hollow Lane, Mooresville, $504,500, on March 14.

From J. and L. Santoni to D. and A. Harvell, Lot 20 of Estates at Sundown Cove, 231 Corona Circle, Mooresville, $500,000, on March 14.

From JS-TS Properties, LLC to T. and J. Sullivan, .671 acre, 383 Sundown Road, Mooresville, $800,000 on March 14.

From B. and H. Bullard to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 3 of White Oaks Acres, 919 Briarcliff Road, Mooresville, $356,000, on March 15.

From S. and A. Shah to Opendoor Property J, LLC, Lot 5 of Waterlynn, 105 Waterlynn Club Drive, Mooresville, $419,500, on March 15.

From Zillow Homes Property Trust to M. Coles, Lot 9 of Foxfield, 108 Lansdowne Place, Mooresville, $480,000, on March 15.

From L. and L. and G. and G. Castle to J. and A. Brandt, Lot 2 of Fern View Estates, 1288 Fern Hill Road, Mooresville, $699,000 on March 15.

From OP SPE TPA1, LLC to H. Southers, Lot 92 of Curtis Pond, 139 Scanlon Road, Mooresville, $409,000, on March 15.

From North Main Development, LLC, Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region, Inc. and Our Towns of North Mecklenburg-South Iredell Habitat for Humanity, Inc. to K. Stubbs, Lot 10 of Mills Avenue Townhomes, 362 E. Mills Ave., Mooresville, $194,000, on March 15.

From Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC/TR and D. and V. Hendrix to YL Properties LLC, metes and bounds, 234 S. Academy St., Mooresville, $212,000, on March 15.

From J. Black to A. Holt, Lot 60 of Bradford Glyn, 100 Old Willow Road, Mooresville, $380,000, on March 15.

From M. and S. Powell to R. and T. Wales, Lot 1 of Springfield, 107 Meadow Creek Lane, Mooresville, $475,000, on March 15.

From P. Nelson to Equity Trust Company, Lot 9 of Sunshine Estates, 168 Sunshine Drive, Mooresville, $100,000, on March 15.

From W. and W. and W. and K. and K. to Halstead Real Estate Investments, LLC, three tracts, Units 2201, 2204 and 2203 of Morrison Executive Suites Condo, 219 Williamson Road, Mooresville, $465,000, on March 15.

From C. and C. and C. and C. Palmer to Greentree Property Group, LLC, Lot 93 of Windward Pointe, 236 Sailwinds Road, Mooresville, $104,000, on March 16.

From S. Bostic to D. Duffy and J. Theroux, Lot 1 of Kensington Village North, 112 Kingsway Drive, Mooresville, $405,000, on March 16.

From J. Adams to S. Carthew and J. Konier, Lot 4 of Farmdale, 220 Bailey Road, Mooresville, $310,000, on March 16.

From C. and M. Allison to Midland Trust Company/Cust, Lot 13 of Lakeview Shores, 708 Langtree Road, Mooresville, $279,000, on March 16.

From M. and M. and J. and J. Ellis to Investcar, LLC, Lot 3 of Mooresville Mill Village, 155 E. Brawley Ave., Mooresville, $123,500, on March 16.

From Investcar, LLC to Liberty One Realty LLC, Lot 3 of Mooresville Mill Village, 155 E. Brawley Ave., Mooresville, $172,000, on March 16.

From D. and R. Emmons to K. Soto, Lot 42 of Morrison Plantation, 259 Montibello Drive, Mooresville, $530,000, on March 16.

From V. Longnecker, V. Congel and J. Longnecker to M. O’Brien, Lot 122A of Cedarcroft, 250 Indian Paint Brush Drive, Mooresville, $280,000, on March 16.

From J. Pearce to J. and J. Glass, (Lot 958), 130 Venus Lane, Mooresville, $450,000, on March 16.

From L. and L. Afton to R. and E. Santalesa, Lot 59 of Parkmont, 149 Wrangell Drive, Mooresville, $501,000, on March 16.

From M. and A. and A. Goodson to True North Borrower North Carolina, LLC, Lot 93 of The Hampshires, 143 Peterborough Drive, Mooresville, $315,000, on March 16.

From A. and J. Bravo to TBR SFR Charlotte Owner 1, L.P., Lot 95 of Hempstead South, 117 Sheridan Court, Mooresville, $345,000, on March 16.

From NC Trading Post LLC to K. and C. Macy, Lot 113 of Idlewood Harbor, 233 Sundown Road, Mooresville, $505,000, on March 16.

From A. Easley to J. McCarver, Lot 132 of Water Oak at Lake Norman, 142 Gresham Lane, Mooresville, $480,000, on March 17.

From E. Nelms to R. and S. Van Houten, Lot 3 of McCrary Woods, 326 Riverwood Road, Mooresville, $799,000, on March 17.

From M. Wilson, A. Jett-Wilson, A. Jett Wilson and A. and A. Wilson to S. and R. Ormand, Lot 121 of Cherry Grove, 247 Crimson Orchard Drive, Mooresville, $590,000, on March 17.

From Windward Sailview, LLC to CMH Homes, Inc., Lot 140 of Windward Pointe, Mooresville, $18,000, on March 17.

From D. and D. and D. Hannon to Jeannine Edwards Living Trust, (Lot 198), 349 Robinson Road, Mooresville, $500,000, on March 17.

From M. Coates, T. Hawes and T. Coates to Atmore Properties, LLC, Lot 51 of Oakbrook, 128 Lismark Drive, Mooresville, $201,000, on March 17.

From 900 Calle Limon Land Trust and M. Torres/TR to J. Ritchie, .45 acres, 334 W. Iredell Ave., Mooresville, $23,000, on March 18.

From J. Svienty to PDP Hospitality, LLC, Lot 32 of Gambill Forest, 158 Haddonsfield Drive, Mooresville, $525,500, on March 18.

From T. Rivera to D. Rivera, Lot 10 of Mooresville Mill Village, 208 Doster Ave., Mooresville, $135,000, on March 18.

From Rocky Ridge Investment Group, LLC to STDC1, LLC, Lot 32 of Deerfield Business Park, 231 Cayuga Drive, Mooresville, $260,000, on March 18.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to J. and C. Rayke, Lot 13 of Lakewood Crossing, 104 Periwinkle Lane, Mooresville, $624,000, on March 18.

From The Boat Family Limited Partnership to M. Wilson, A. Jett Wilson, A. Wilson and A. Jett-Wilson, Lot 26 of Watertree Landing, 374 Indian Trail, Mooresville, $830,000, on March 18.

From L. and L. and Y. Johnson, P. Ivery, A. and A. and R. and R. McDowell, K. and K. Everhart and B. and C. Daniels to L & M Construction of Blairs LLC, metes and bounds, 186 Glory Road, Mooresville, $150,000, on March 18.

From P. Ivery and P. Mills to L & M Construction of Blairs LLC, 0.331 acre, 183 Glory Road, Mooresville, $30,000, on March 18.

From L. and L. and C. and C. Preston to R. Johnson III, Lot 263 of Morrison Plantation, 115 Morrocroft Lane, Mooresville, $445,000, on March 18.

From J. Rosales and P. and P. Pless to R. Fariss, Lot 26 of Mills Pond, 113 Mills Valley Drive, Mooresville, $345,000 on March 18.

From A. and A. Craven to FKH SFR Propco J, L.P., Lot 2 of White Oaks, 226 Heritage Place, Mooresville, $406,500, on March 18.

From H. and S. and S. Pinkston to E. Howarth, Unit E of Legacy Village, 111 Steinbeck Way, Mooresville, $265,000, on March 18.

From D.R. Horton, Inc. to D. and S. Considine, Lot 483 of Atwater Landing, 114 Hornbeam Lane, Mooresville, $485,500, on March 18.

From M. Couto and M. Soares to Mile High Borrower 1 (Value), LLC, metes and bounds, 127 S. Sherrill St., Mooresville, $350,000, on March 18.

From J. Spencer and E. Angel to N. and E. Palladino, tract 1, 110 Peninsula Drive, Mooresville, $520,000, on March 18.

From C. and Y. Bridges and G. Bridges/Est to L. Bricker, Lot 22 of Villages at Oak Tree, 112 Ashwood Lane, Mooresville, $295,000, on March 18.

OLIN

From D. Cornett to T. and P. Cockerham, Lot 1 of Grace Manners, TBD Trumpet Branch Road, Olin, $65,000, on March 15.

From D. Cornett to B. and G. Manners, Lot 2 of Grace Manners, TBD Trumpet Branch Road, Olin, $32,000, on March 15.

STATESVILLE

From Nest Homes, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC, Lots 1 and 2 of Greystone Realty Group, 517 and 523 W. Front St., Statesville, $90,000, on March 14.

From V. Gordhanbhai and R. Patel to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 45 of Tara’s Trace, 2301 Wexford Way, Statesville, $329,500, on March 14.

From C. and W. Smith to MCH SFR NC Owner 3 LP, Lot 262 of Hidden Lakes, 125 Clove Hitch Drive, Statesville, $385,000 on March 14.

From R. Martin to A. and E Whalen, Lot 18 of The Landings, 144 Greenwich Drive, Statesville, $330,000, on March 14.

From Soapy & Sudz, LLC to R.W. Stulpin, LLC, 0.4386 acre, 548 Mocksville Highway, Statesville, $315,000, on March 14.

From C. and L. Webster and L. and L. Bilveu to L. Morley and B. Zillioux, Lot 33 of Hidden Lakes, 119 Trick Ski Lane, Statesville, $425,000, on March 14.

From T. and H. Patterson to D. Nichols, 1.238 acre, 237 Old Mountain Road, Statesville, $178,000, on March 14.

From J. Elledge/TR, J. Elledge/TR and Trust of Jack L. Elledge to B. Clanton, metes and bounds, Lots PT84 and PT85 of Tranquility, 239 W. Turner St., Statesville, $50,000, on March 14.

From J. and T. Fox to J. and K. Hall, .970 acre, 377 River Hill Road, Statesville, $65,000, on March 14.

From A. Garcia, E. Aguirre, P. Hernandez, R. Garcia and R. Yanez to P. Saenz, Lot 9 of Statesville Development, 1224 4th St., Statesville, $83,000, on March 14.

From EKOH Properties, LLC to Shree Padmavati, LLC, 15.07 acres, 562 Sharon School Road, Statesville, $828,000, on March 14.

From D. and D. and B. and B. Black to D. Campbell, Lot 1 of Brittain Hills, Inc., 287 Old Airport Road, Statesville, $272,000, on March 15.

From G. and T. and T. and T. and T. Benton to YS Avon SFR III Propco LLC, Lot 21 of Meadow Brook, 1317 Reid St., Statesville, $185,000, on March 15.

From C. Fidler to J. and M. Abrina, Lot 12 of Barium Seasons Village, 188 Winter Flake Drive, Statesville, $438,500, on March 15.

From J. Goforth to W. and L. Rivera, two tracts, (Lots 116-119 and Lots 35-36) 1123 and 1125 Shelton Ave., Statesville, $160,000, on March 15.

From Helmsman Homes, LLC to Nexpoint SFR SPE 1, LLC, Lot 9 of Stonebridge, 131 Vermillion Loop, Statesville, $250,000, on March 15.

From Helmsman Homes, LLC to Nexpoint SFR SPE 1, LLC, Lot 2 of Jan Joy Acres, 2229 Beauty St., Statesville, $240,000, on March 15.

From Helmsman Homes, LLC to Nexpoint SFR SPE 1, LLC, Lot 3 of Jan Joy Acres, 2231 Beauty St., Statesville, $240,000, on March 15.

From J. Dengler to P. Davidson, 0.325 acre, Woodfield Road, Statesville, $500, on March 15.

From Solution Home Buyers, LLC to Excel NC Properties, LLC, 237 Garfield St., Statesville, $48,000, on March 16.

From M. Smith to L. Lawrie, Lot 16 of Beechwood, 113 Jeremy Lane, Statesville, $25,000, on March 16.

From S. Cousins to M. Gregory and B. Velazquez, Lot 11 of Donsdale, 171 Donsdale Drive, Statesville, $364,000, on March 16.

From J. and K. Hogan to P. Stanley and C. Vowels, Lot 23 of Eastbrook, 303 Heritage Circle, Statesville, $390,500, on March 16.

From F. and K. and K. Callahan to J. and A. Prosser, Lot 86 of The Landings, 150 Heathrow Lane, Statesville, $525,000, on March 16.

From 1st Choice Housing, Inc. to K. and P. Sapp, Lot 51 of River Rock, 128 Pumice Drive, Statesville, $325,500, on March 16.

From M. Dulin/Comr to E. Castro, metes and bounds, 172-178 Odell Road, Statesville, $28,000, on March 16.

From A. Clanton to Graham Park LLC, metes and bounds, Caldwell Street, Statesville, $7,500, on March 16.

From J. Plyler to D. and B. Black, Lot 2 of Wyatt Estates, 121 Tucker Road, Statesville, $219,000, on March 16.

From W. Newsome to Bonzer Property Management LLC, multiple lots, Rayon Park, 516 Hawthorne Drive, Statesville, $58,000, on March 16.

From G. Sherrill/Exr, G. Sherrill/Exr, L. Smith/Est and L. Smith/Est to C. Wagner, metes and bounds, (Lots 1 and 2), 1607 Wilson W. Lee Blvd., Statesville, $133,500, on March 16.

From B. Baity/Exr and G. Treat/Est to F. and D. Barber, multiple lots, Lots 53-56 of Broadview, 206 Hollingswood Drive, Statesville, $290,000, on March 16.

From L. Richmond to J. Pekarek and D. Carson, metes and bounds, 614 W. End Ave., Statesville, $150,000, on March 17.

From S. and R. Griffith to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 16 of Broadwood Acres, 156 Eastwood Drive, Statesville, $336,000, on March 17.

From Helmsman Homes, LLC to MCH SFR NC Owner 3 LP, (Lot 24), 235 Long St., Statesville, $275,000, on March 17.

From M. and C. O’Connell to M. and H. Scott, (Lot 14), 426 Hillcrest Road, Statesville, $198,000, on March 17.

From J. Gray to N. Workman and J. Nesbitt, Lots 73-75 of Level Lane Development, 546 Georgia Ave., Statesville, $250,000, on March 17.

From L. and C. Whitson to J. Surprenant, Lot 17 of Larkin Sloan Estate, 170 Della Drive, Statesville, $579,000, on March 17.

From Providence Farm, LLC and Family Land Development, LLC to G. and R. Westmoreland, Lot 23 of New Salem Estates, TBD New Salem Road, Statesville, $40,000, on March 17.

From Helmsman Homes, LLC to MCH SFR NC Owner 3 LP, (Lot 23), 239 Long St., Statesville, $275,000, on March 17.

From A. Plyler to A. Propst, (Lot 2), 122 Steep Lane, Statesville, $212,000, on March 17.

From K. and K. Smith to Helmsman Homes, LLC, Lots 52 and 53 of River Rock, 116 and 122 Pumice Drive, Statesville, $77,000, on March 18.

From M. and M. Fox to B. and C. Fulbright, two parcels, 0.305 acre, 202 S. Oak St., Statesville, and metes and bounds, 126 S. Oak St., Statesville, $185,000, on March 18.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to Crowne Property Acquisitions, LLC, Lot 25 of Dalwan Heights, 306 Walton Drive, Statesville, $228,500, on March 18.

From E. and E. and L. and L. Holland to T. and M. Kincaid, 4.8 acres, 1567 Jennings Road, Statesville, $220,000, on March 18.

From M. Dummett to J. and E. Hill, Lot 120 of Valley Brook, 1456 Winter Drive, Statesville, $330,000, on March 18.

From Opendoor Property C, LLC to J. Leduc, Lots 93-96 of Eastfield Estates, 2424 Belle Terre Drive, Statesville, $225,000, on March 18.

From MGI Props NC 1, LLC to T. Boutsomsi and S. Vo, Lot 34 of Beagle Run, 183 Sams Way, Statesville, $396,000, on March 18.

From R. and J. and J. Shuford to R. and S. Tedder, metes and bounds, Lots 50 and 51 of Mor Vue Circle, TBD Wildhurst Lane, Statesville, $5,000, on March 18.

From WRGJR Properties, LLC to G. Preston, (Lot 2 and 3), TBD Hickory Highway, Statesville, $55,000, on March 18.

From Opendoor Property J, LLC to D. and E. Safin, Lot 55 of Fox Den, 108 Bunker Hill Lane, Statesville, $375,000, on March 18.

From J. Gaither, J. Houpe and M. and M. Gaither to R. and S. Wright, 4.066 acres off Whites Farm Road, Statesville, $41,000, on March 18.

From R. and R. and S. Wright to B. and J. Knox, 2.399 acres off Whites Farm Road, Statesville, $19,500, on March 18.

From J. and C. Munoz to Y. Sanchez, Lot 20 of Summerset, 121 Hayworth Lane, Statesville, $189,500, on March 18.

From B. and B. and J. Knox to R. and S. Wright, 1.723 acres off Whites Farm Road, Statesville, $14,000 on March 18.

From E. Kenney, E. Knowles and L. Kenney to A. Chipman and C. Baker, three tracts, 1.61 acres, 0.3899 acre and 15.19 acres, 262 Tuckers Grove Road, Statesville, $730,000, on March 18.

From L. and B. Waddell and B. Daniels to R. Neilson Jr., Lots 55 and 56 of Spring Shore, TBD 191 Spring Shore Road, Statesville, $24,000, on March 18.

STONY POINT

From T. and D. Rhyne to T. and D. and M. Rhyne, 1.784 acres, 514 County Line Road, Stony Point, $1,000, on March 18.

From R. and K. and K. Smith to J. and N. Moore, Lots 1 and2 of Cedar Acres, 866 and 872 Harris Bridge Road, Stony Point, $215,000, on March 18.

TROUTMAN

From HH Wiltshire Holdings, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC, Lot 63 of Rocky Creek Cove, PB 20/80-84, Lots 30, 31 and 34, 35 and 36 of Wiltshire Creek; PB 36-106, Lot 38 Wiltshire Creek; PB 75-90; 134 Brook Creek Drive, 174 and 178 E. Panther Creek Drive and 105, 111, 117 and 118 Carrisa Lane, Troutman, $420,000, on March 14.

From W. Holt to Ellis Redevelopment, LLC, 1.25 acres, 1031 Perth Road, Troutman, $135,000, on March 14.

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc. Lots 17 and 116 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $162,000, on March 14.

From C. and C. Dodge to K. and A. Blaison, (Lot 58), 132 Dawn Lane, Troutman, $825,000, on March 14.

From True Homes, LLC to G20, LLC, Lot 174 of Sutters Mill II, 109 Fern Lane, Troutman, $383,000, on March 15.

From True Homes, LLC to E. and J. Filip, Lot 175 of Sutters Mill II, 105 Fern Lane, Troutman, $412,000, on March 15.

From ELG Investments, LLC to N. and A. Solano, Lots 639 and 640 of Falls Cove-Parkwood, Timber Lake Drive, Troutman, $350,000, on March 15.

From NVR, Inc. to L. Lozano and B. Diaz, Lot 171 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $304,500, on March 16.

From True Homes, LLC to D. Pieszchala, Lot 39 of Sutters Mill II, 168 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $405,500, on March 16.

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lots 121 and 123 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $162,000, on March 16.

From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to A. Pollak and M. Etherton, Lot 95 of Sanders Ridge, 176 Sugar Hill Road, Troutman, $316,000, on March 16.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to M. Valentine, Lot 121 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 119 Port Bow Drive, Troutman, $450,000, on March 17.

From C. and S. Glenn to P. Pava and A. Rodriguez, (Lot 6), 145 West Ave. E, Troutman, $223,000, on March 17.

From A. and A. and K. and K. Dulin to L. and J. Pacheco, 2.367 acres, 153 Lipe Road, Troutman, $148,000, on March 18.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to T. and M. Burke, Lot 265 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 120 Tackle Box Drive, Troutman, $433,000, on March 18.

From True Homes, LLC to J. Hernandez and C. Crenshaw, Lot 4 of Sutters Mill II, 141 Parkmont Drive, Troutman, $356,500, on March 18.

From H. Carrel/Indvl & Exr, A. Broyles/Est, A. Broyles/Est, C. Broyles and T. Carrel to S. Van Der Aa, Lot 43 of Rocky Creek Cove, 186 Ridge Creek Drive, Troutman, $280,000, on March 18.

From M. and M. and C. Rodriguez to A. and J. Porcello, (Lot 38), 180 Willow Point Road, Troutman, $615,000, on March 18.