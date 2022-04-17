Iredell County real estate transactions

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from April 1-8. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds

TOP FIVE

From Nandina Properties VI, LLC to BIN – CB210 LLC, metes and bounds, 210 and 220 Commerce Blvd., Statesville, $7,900,000, on April 6.

From Caswell Carter White Oak, LLC to Ginkgo White Oak LLC, Lots 20-24 of White Oaks, 1265 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, $4,350,000, on April 1, 2022.

From Salem Springs Development, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC, multiple lots and parcels, Lot 1-47 Salem Springs, Statesville, $3,803,000, on April 7.

From B. and A. Cagle to KPL Properties, LLC, Lot 1 Stone Point Court, Mooresville, $2,250,000, on April 1.

From Shepherds Landing, LLC to Meritage Homes of The Carolinas, Inc., multiple lots & parcels, Shepherds Landing, Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, $2,212,500, on April 7.

CLEVELAND

From C. Beaver/Est, J. Brady/Exr and J. Sloop/Exr to P. and B. Lohmaneeratana, 21.01 acres more or less, Yoda Lane, Cleveland, $200,000, on April 1.

From L. and J. Hoffner to R. and K. McFarland, three tracts, Lot 3, 1.47 acres, metes and bounds and 38.771 acres, 1363 Triplett Road, Cleveland and 164 Mt. Tabor Road, Cleveland, $635,500, on April 6.

DAVIDSON

From R. and R. and S. Levy to R. and C. Estes, Lot 143 of Anniston, 309 Walking Horse Trail, Davidson, $1,055,000, on April 8.

HAMPTONVILLE

From C. Templeton to M. Dillon, ¾ acre, 486 Eagle Mills Road, Hamptonville, $14,000, on April 4.

HARMONY

From E. Foster/Indvl & Admr, J. Rogers/Est and I. and I. Foster to N. and L. Overholt, Lot 7 of Tomlin Forest, 190 Dogwood Forest Loop, Harmony, $253,000, on April 4.

From M. and M. and N. Baxley to J. Portillo and E. Rodriguez, Lot 4 of Dutchman Creek Estates, 118 Windmill Court, Harmony, $20,000, on April 5.

From T. Wingler/TR and Tam Leroy Wingler Revocable Living Trust to Sudzy Bucket, LLC, 0.7154 acre, 3253 Harmony Highway, Harmony, $30,000, on April 5.

MOCKSVILLE

From G. Renegar to G. Renegar and T. Higgins, 2.443 acres, 2221 Sandy Spring Road, Mocksville, $2,000, on April 5.

MOORESVILLE

From True Homes, LLC to L. Rogers-Watson, L. Rogers Watson and L. Watson, Lot 17 of Mercer, 105 Mercer St., Mooresville, $394,000, on April 1.

From T. Westmoreland/Indvl & Exr, G. Westmoreland/Indvl & AIF, G. Westmoreland/Indvl & AIF, S. Westmoreland and G. Westmoreland III/Est to J and B. Hazlett, Lots 16 and PT15 of Iredell Development Co., 160 Manor Circle, Mooresville, $275,000, on April 1.

From Optimistic Venture Group, LLC to SFR Acquisitions 2 LLC, metes and bounds, 202 Eastport Lane, Mooresville, $310,000, on April 1.

From J. and D. and D. Beckham to D. Rodriguez, Lot 103 of Mallard Head Country Club, 388 Canvasback Road, Mooresville, $506,000, on April 1.

From J. and J. and J. and J. Moore, C. and C. Leagon, and H. and B. Stewart to M. and L. Eppley, Unit 5 of Oak Tree Plaza, 140 W. Statesville Ave., Mooresville, $240,500, on April 1.

From J. and M. Gentry to Bullwinkle Properties, LLC, (Lot 283), 178 Waddell Road, Mooresville, $950,000, on April 1.

From S. Marks/Exr & Indvl, H. Marks/Est, M. and T. and T. and G. and D. Marks to Langtree Manor, LLC, Lots 17 and 18 of Lakeview Shores, 140 Lakeshore Drive, Mooresville, $425,000, on April 1.

From P. and P. Brown and R. Brown/AIF to E. Title, Lot 2 of Brookwood Terrace, 582 W. Park Ave., Mooresville, $250,000, on April 1.

From D. and D. and R. and R. Auten to 493 Barber Loop LLC and R. Morris, (Lot 90), 493 Barber Loop, Mooresville, $1,485,000, on April 1.

From J. and D. and D. Sacco to R. and D. Auten, 4.5036 acres, metes and bounds, 509 W. Park Ave., Mooresville, $560,000, on April 1.

From G. Dopirak and S. and S. Yeoman to P. and L. Grasso, Lot 16 of North Shore II, 103 Wynward Lane, Mooresville, $1,100,000, on April 1.

From K. and K and T. Lewis to K. and A. Harris, Lot 124 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 106 Candlelight Way, Mooresville, $475,000, on April 1.

From Zillow Homes Property Trust to D. Arnold, Lot 11 of Underhill Village, 524 Jakes Ridge Lane, Mooresville, $237,000, on April 1.

From P. and P. and M. Young to A. Miller, Lot 15 of Sunridge Place, 133 Forest Ridge Road, Mooresville, $250,000, on April 1.

From Opendoor Property Acquisition LLC and Opendoor Property J, LLC to H. Aziz and T. Trull, metes and bounds, 125 Azalea Road, Mooresville, $243,000, on April 1.

From Aqua Blue Vacation Homes LLC, LLC and Aqua Blue Vacation Homes LLC to W. Sun and Z. Bi, Lot 46 of Sunridge Townhomes, 101 High Ridge Road, Mooresville, $257,000, on April 1.

From M. and N. and N. Schneider to D. and S. Godwin, Lot 29 of Villages at Oak Tree, 130 Ashwood Lane, Mooresville, $300,000, on April 4.

From MartinRay Holdings, LLC to H. and G. Brunnhoelzl, Lot 8 Patterson Farm Road, Mooresville, $160,000, on April 4.

From I. and M. Easter to D. Falkowski and L. McInerney, Lot 2 of Mooresville Mill Village, 332 Messick Ave., Mooresville, $281,500, on April 4.

From E. Annese to T. and A. Bennett, Lot 84 of Harris Village, 146 Dairy Farm Road, Mooresville, $462,500, on April 4.

From A. Osborne to A. Woodring, Lot 153 of Brookhaven, 127 Summerwood Drive, Mooresville, $180,000, on April 4.

From MartinRay Holdings, LLC to E. and K. Brunnhoelzl, Lot 10 Patterson Farm Road, Mooresville, $165,000, on April 4.

From A. and A. Burke to D. Harwell, Lot 986 of The Point, 131 Dedham Loop, Mooresville, $1,357,500, on April 4.

From M. Cook to G. Cook, Lot 56 of Quail Hill, 141 Oak Brook Drive, Mooresville, $147,000, on April 4.

From M. Emser to J. and D. Beckham, Lot 104 of Mallard Head Country Club, 394 Canvasback Road, Mooresville, $575,000, on April 4.

From Bandg Properties LLC to L. and D. Beller, Lot 8 of Lakeview Haven, 148 Direct Drive, Mooresville, $81,000, on April 5.

From WP RE Ventures 1, LLC to R11 Company, LLC, ¼ acre, 436 W. McLelland Ave., Mooresville, $64,000, on April 5.

From J. Knox, L. Carver/AIF and J. Knox/AIF to J. Knox and L. and B. Carver, multiple lots and parcels, 2104 Triplett Road and 42.18 acres off Triplett Road, Mooresville, and Lots 22 and 24 off Carters Farm Drive, Statesville, $1,000, on April 5.

From A. and A. and P. Clarke to F. and J. Ancharski, Lot 20 of Mooresville Station (Lakeshore Hills), 115 Lakeshore Hills Drive, Mooresville, $680,000, on April 5.

From MTR Property Management, LLC to Tristone Investments LLC-Emerald Series, metes and bounds, 232 E. Statesville Ave., Mooresville, $190,000, on April 5.

From Silverelm Lake, LLC to B. and E. Knops, 0.689 acre, 127 Charlotte St., Mooresville, $535,000, on April 5.

From C. and A. Meloche to L. Lake, Lot 325 of Cherry Grove, 178 Crimson Orchard Drive, Mooresville, $559,000, on April 5.

From R. and L. Buhler to B. Vanhook, 1.41 acres, 141 Hermance Lane, Mooresville, $1,500,000, on April 6.

From T. Wicks and T. Wicks/Indvl & AIF to S. Graham, Lots 238 and 239 of Commodore Peninsula, Mooresville, $338,000, on April 6.

From E. McIver to J. and K. Moreira, 334 W. Moore Ave., Mooresville, $153,500, on April 6.

From C. Negretiu to R. and R. Kotecha, Unit K, Legacy Village Residential, 120 Steinbeck Way, Mooresville, $355,000, on April 6.

From V. Garcia to V. and V. and B. Garcia, Lot 19 of Allison Park, 689 Emerson Drive, Mooresville, $2,000, on April 6.

From J. and J. Bradley to Y. Liu and R. Wang, metes and bounds, Lot 53 of Briargate, 132 Lantern Acres Drive, Mooresville, $485,000, on April 6.

From X. Dai and Y. Liu to PDP Hospitality, LLC, Lot 140 of Parkmont, 160 Wrangell Drive, Mooresville, $501,500, on April 7.

From J. and B. Weidman to FKH SFR Propco J, L.P., Lot 34 of Windsor Woods, 113 Drawbridge Court, Mooresville, $465,000, on April 7.

From J. Ramey to C. Ringo, Lot 80 of Mallard Head Country Club, 246 Canvasback Road, Mooresville, $545,000, on April 7.

From J. Stasiak/TR, K. Stasiak/TR and The Stasiak Living Trust to S. and D. Karvelis, Lot 18 of Beacon Pointe II, 281 Marietta Road, Mooresville, $775,000, on April 7.

From Tina Land Limited, LLC and Tina Land Limited LLC to E. and D. Overcash, Unit N-24 of Cove Key Condominium, Cove Key Lane, Mooresville, $1,485,000, on April 7.

From M. and M. Shorey to M. Padgett and T. McKnight, Lot 42 of Poplar Grove, 214 Tawny Bark Drive, Mooresville, $480,000, on April 7.

From Locomotive Lane, LLC to D. Parrella, T. Grabe Parrella, T Grabe-Parrella and T. Parrella, tract one, Station 115 Bldg., Suite 108, 106 Locomotive Lane, Mooresville, $175,000, on April 7.

From K. and K. Cleveland to G. and H. Archer, Lot 42 of Bradford Glyn, 119 Canopy Court, Mooresville, $333,000, on April 7.

From Rayna Properties LLC to BPREP SFR Owner LLC, Lot 22 of Tall Oaks, 167 Devon Forest Drive, Mooresville, $387,500, on April 7.

From L. Jackson to D. and J. Young, Lot 92 of Linwood Farms, 229 Pleasant Grove Lane, Mooresville, $550,000, on April 7.

From C. Brawley to VM Pronto, LLC, Lot 16 of Meadowbrook, 262 Timberland Loop, Mooresville, $260,000, on April 8.

From STDC1, LLC to C. James, Unit A1 of Late Apex Storage, Cayuga Drive, Mooresville, $225,000, on April 8.

From STDC1, LLC to C. James, Unit A2 of Late Apex Storage, Cayuga Drive, Mooresville, $399,500, on April 8.

From D. and D. and M. Stone to R. and E. Royal, Lot 264 of Morrison Plantation, 111 Morrocroft Lane, Mooresville, $430,000, on April 8.

From R. and R. Phillips to J. and S. Waddell, Lot 3 of Yacht Cove, 235 Yacht Road, Mooresville, $550,000, on April 8.

From A. and A. and G. and G. Beatty to E. and P. Bjorgen, Lot 43 of Brookwood Terrace, 760 Logan St., Mooresville, $175,000, on April 8.

From T. Hailey, E. Hailey/Est and K. and K. and R. Meacham to C. and A. Hill, (Lot 64), 215 Riverwood Road, Mooresville, $610,000, on April 8.

From H. Stevens/TR and The Harold I. Stevens, Jr. Revocable Trust to Lakeland Homes & Property Management, LLC, Lot 43 of Lake Norman Airpark, 119 Hughes Lane, Mooresville, $1,050, 000, on April 8.

From L. Mauldin to G. and M. Bellinger, M. Davis-Bellinger and M. Davis Bellinger, 1.082 acres, 140 Rocky River Road, Mooresville, $615,000, on April 8.

From R. and S. Merrill to J. and K. Miller, Lot 19 of Winslow Bay, 168 Walmsley Place, Mooresville, $435,000, on April 8.

From R. Soler, A. Leon Soler, A. Leon-Soler and A. Soler to W. and N. Petrozelli, Lot 8 of Country Meadows, 131 Country Meadows Drive, Mooresville, $329,000, on April 8.

OLIN

From J. and W. Walker to Addis Property Management, LLC, 6.1145 acres, 760 Indian Hill Road, Olin, $285,000, on April 1.

From Renovated Homes, LLC to C. Harris, Lot 16 of Olin Glen, 216 Olin Loop, Olin, $187,500, on April 5.

STATESVILLE

From P. and P. and N. Vandestreek to A. Hunt-Phipps, A Hunt Phipps and A. and W. Phipps two tracts, metes and bounds, 312 W. End Ave., Statesville, $275,000, on April 1.

From X. Chen to R & G Enterprise Construction, Inc., Lot 107 Cotswold Court, Statesville, $60,000, on April 1

From H. Deal/Est, J. Elder/Indvl & Exr, J. Franklin/Indvl & Exr, S. Elder and A. Franklin to J. and T Hinson, Lots 6-7 and 15-17, 3581 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, $89,000, on April 1.

From W. and W. and F. and F. Olmstead to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 20 of Davidson Woods, 153 Winding Cedar Drive, Statesville, $288,000, on April 1.

From Chase DRM, LLC to E. and D. Bloking, Lot 14 of Shenandoah, 126 Desiree Drive, Statesville, $170,000, April 1.

From W. and P. Price to J. Wielgomas, Lot 55 of Glen Ridge, 154 Grandview Drive, Statesville, $405,000, on April 1.

From True Homes, LLC to J. Jackson, Lot 1 of Jennifer’s Garden 146 Safriet Road, Statesville, $325,000, on April 1.

From Slate Investment Holdings, LLC to MCH SFR NC Owner 3 LP, Lot 148 of Dalwan Heights, 611 Sharon Drive, Statesville, $340,000, on April 1.

From Grande Homes Company to R. and R. Small, multiple tracts, Lot 305 of Shannon Acres, 3203 Deauville Place, Statesville, $505,000, on April 1.

From M. and M. and D. and D. and D. Brown to MCH SFR NC Owner 3 LP, Lot 161 of Taras Trace, 2170 Wexford Way, Statesville, $224,000, on April 1.

From C. and C. and B. Call to K. Snipes, metes and bounds, 120 Millstone Drive, Statesville, $185,500, on April 1.

From Heavens Homes, LLC to P. Vandestreek, metes and bounds, 110 E. Bell St., Statesville, $200,000, on April 1.

From D. and T. Dalton to 1424 W A, LLC, Lot 32 of Loyd Acres, Vinson Road, Statesville, $12,000, on April 4.

From P. Byers to M. Nunez, Lots 98-101 of Shiloh Acres, Woodside Drive, Statesville, $6,000, on April 4.

From R. Crider to A. and G. Lawing, Lot 64 of Northlake, 158 Northlake Drive, Statesville, $315,000, on April 4.

From McGee Brothers Co., Inc. to J. and J. Hyde, Lot 9 of Woodbridge Estates, Woodbridge Road, Statesville, $27,000, on April 4.

From R. Shumaker to D. Queen, metes and bounds, 1015 Davie Ave., Statesville, $150,000, on April 4.

From B. and B. Haynes to J. Haynes, Lot 514 of Hidden Lakes, 195 Hidden Lakes Road, Statesville, $54,500, on April 4.

From G. and P. West to B. and R. Thompson, 228 W. Bell St., Statesville, $265,000, on April 4.

From Better Path Homes, LLC to M. White, (Lot 2), 308 Durham Ave., Statesville, $215,000, on April 4.

From M. and M. Lykins to B. Brown, Lot 14 of Flint Ridge, 133 Spearpoint Lane, Statesville, $280,000, on April 4.

From B. and R. McCorkle to D. Gresham, one acre, River Hill Road, Statesville, $24,000, on April 5.

From M. and M. Wood and M. Johnson to D. Lemus, Lot 33 of River Run II, 118 S. Yadkin River Road, Statesville, $10,000, on April 5.

From J. Riggs to D. Lemus Lots 41 and 42 of River Run II, 150 and 151 S. Yadkin River Road, Statesville, $20,000, on April 5.

From P. and P. and C. Murphy to R. Ankrum, 7.794 acres, 330 Elmwood Road, Statesville, $100,000, on April 5.

From D. and D. and S. and S. Triventi to XYZ Homes, LLC, (Lot 24), 430 Monticello Road, Statesville, $60,000, on April 5.

From J. and R. Findley to K. Thompson and C. Dotson Jr., Lot 5 of Kyles Wood, 137 Pinkney Lane, Statesville, $282,000, on April 5.

From D. and D. and S and S. Triventi to XYZ Homes, LLC, two tracts, metes and bounds and lots, 737 N. Miller Ave., Statesville, $60,000, on April 5.

From D. and B. and B. Lippard to J. Brewer, metes and bounds, Lot PT8 of Bloomfield, 249 N. Oakland Ave., Statesville, $140,000, on April 5.

From R. and A. Tedstrom to J. Church, 10.943 acres, Friendship Road, Statesville, $66,000, on April 5.

From Q. Frye Jr. to OP SPE TPA1, LLC, Lot 11 of Pressley Acres, 134 Pratt Lane, Statesville, $207,500, on April 5.

From Lemoine Headquarters, LLC to B. Daniel, metes and bounds, 639 Harrison St., Statesville, $76,000, on April 5.

From T. and K. Greene to K. and E. Tiernan, Lot 28 of The Highlands at Lake Norman, 108 Creek Cove Lane, Statesville, $969,000, on April 5.

From Stone Edge, Inc. to Buller River Development Partners, multiple lots in Stones Edge, 124, 189, 193 Titanium Drive, Statesville, 119 Stones Edge Road, Statesville, and 131 and 135 Zircon Drive, Statesville and 113 Peridot Drive, Statesville, $126,000, on April 6.

From A. Cruz to T. McCannell and V. Jones, metes and bounds, 532 Stockton St., Statesville, $225,000, on April 6.

From R. and R. McHale to Edwards Timber Company, Inc., timber deed, 38 acres, East Monbo Road, Statesville, $140,500, on April 6.

From The Broad Street United Methodist Church, Inc. to M. Escobar, 1.043 acres, 315 Walnut St., Statesville, $248,000, on April 6.

From Stone Edge, Inc. to J. and G. Fraley, .352 acre, Lippard Farm Road, Statesville, $2,000, on April 6.

From Y. and Y. Irwin to AO Propco 2 LP, Lot 33 of Old Farm, 2403 Cliffside Drive, Statesville, $241,000, on April 6.

From Helmsman Homes, LLC to Nexpoint SFR SPE 1, LLC, Lot 12 of Stonebridge, 137 Vermillion Loop, Statesville, $255,000, on April 6.

From R. and R. Parker to P. Kristoff, .2748 acre, 241 N. Bost St., Statesville, $225,000, on April 6.

From Buildings, Incorporated to Buller River Development Partners, Lots 69 and 91 of Stones Edge, 106 and 205 Titanium Drive, Statesville, $36,000, on April 6.

From L. Sprinkle to CMH Homes, Inc., 0.57 acre, 625 Blackwelder Road, Statesville, $6,000, on April 6.

From Magnolia Lakes Partners, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC, Lot 42 and 43 of Meadowbrook, 476, 478, 482 and 484 Gray St., Statesville, $60,000, on April 6.

From Better Real Estate, LLC to R. Bachman, 0.237 acre, Lots 107 and PT81 of Country Club Estates, 650 Club Drive, Statesville, $315,000, on April 6.

From L. Rankin to Hudson SFR Property Holdings III LLC, Lot 89 of The Oaks at Brookgreen, 1529 Brookgreen Ave., Statesville, $257,000, on April 7.

From S. and N. Watts to M. Lally and L. Biggs, Lot 14 of Jefferson Landing, 164 Sebastian Lane, Statesville, $90,000, on April 7.

From D. Hendricks to D. Evans, Lot 82 of Larkin Golf Club, 109 Jana Drive, Statesville, $395,000, on April 7.

From R. and J. and J. Pope to M. and W. Davis, Lot 48 of Stones Edge, 122 Peridot Drive, Statesville, $160,000, on April 7.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to J. and A. Bacon, Lot 112 of Westover, 816 Wellwood Ave., Statesville, $192,500, on April 7.

From T. and V. Turner to H. and L. Taylor, metes and bounds, 0.07 acre, Barry Oak Road, Statesville, $253,500, on April 7.

From K. Smith to A. and R. Blair, Lot 3 of River Rock, 123 Pumice Drive, Statesville, $287,000, on April 7.

From I. Agosto to Buller River Development Partners, Lots 15 of August Greens 137 Top Flite Drive, Statesville and Lot 27 of Augusta Greens, 100 Ping Court, Statesville, $55,000, on April 7.

From Rebel Alliance, LLC and Kelly Goddard Group, LLC to E. Bellamy, metes and bounds, Lot 18 of Rolling Hills, 1246 Suncrest Ave., Statesville, $144,000, on April 7.

From C. Hewitt/Indvl & Exr, F. Wike/Est and J. and J. Knight to J. Houston/TR, N. Houston/TR and Houston Living Trust, 1.759 acres, 1675 Island Ford Road, Statesville, $6,000, on April 7.

From S. Evernham and K. Honeycutt to R. and C. Lewis, Lots 56 and 57 of Jan Joy Acres, 1916 Beauty St., Statesville, $252,500, on April 7.

From C. and L. Morrison to RW Enterprise, LLC, metes and bounds, 2123 Newton Drive, Statesville, $34,000, on April 7.

From B. Hill, O. and O. West Jr. and B. Anderson to J. Layman, one acre, 2001 E. Cloaninger Ave., Statesville, $28,000, on April 7.

From P. Garcia and K. Canales to T. and T. Stone, Lot 10 of Sunset Village, 142 Horizon Drive, Statesville, $102,500, on April 7.

From K. and K. Holland to Wilson Luxury Homes, LLC, metes and bounds, 430 Wilson St., Statesville, $70,000, on April 7.

From M. McNeely, J. Cochrane/AIF, P. Deaton, J. Estes/AIF, J. and J. and D. and M. Deaton, G. and G. Templeton and D. Robinson to M. and J. Davidson, 1.088 acres, TBD Bethesda Road, Statesville, $45,000, on April 8.

From P. Brierton, R. and E. and E. Soucheck and J. Brierton to B. and A. Lindquist, Lot 22 of Harbor Watch, 243 S. Harbor Watch Drive, Statesville, $279,000, on April 8.

From J. and J. and J. and M. and M. and Waddell and K. Rucker to J. Waddell, two tracts, metes and bounds, 1709 Lynnwood Drive, Statesville, $18,000, on April 8.

From K. Robertson/TR & Exr, Dewey L. Raymer, III Revocable Trust and D. Raymer III/Est to R. and E. Herring, Lots 299-300 of Shannon Acres, 3210 Deauville Place, Statesville, $699,000, on April 8.

From J. Kinney/Indvl & Exr, J. Kinney/Indvl & Exr and T. Kinney/Est to BVJ Properties LLC, Lot 1-5 of Sutton Acres, 4595, 4599, 4603, 4609 and 4615 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, $85,000, on April 8.

From TruNorth Homes LLC to M. and J. Sloop and C. and J. Todd, Lot 2 of Harmons East, 733 Bethesda Road, Statesville, $384,500, on April 8.

From M. and M. and E. Angell and M. Dunning to J. and R. Phelan, Lot 265 of Shannon Acres, 634 St. Cloud Drive, Statesville, $30,000, on April 8.

From Helmsman Homes, LLC to SFR JV-HD Property, LLC, Lot 22 of Mulberry Street Commons, 412 Mables Court, Statesville, $332,000, on April 8.

From J. and P. Spence, M. and S. Radunz, D. and L. Vowell and D. and D. and C. and C. Spence to Shaver Wood Products, Inc., 57 acres, Sharpe Farm Road, Statesville, $306,000, on April 8.

From L. and S. Bell to H. and C. Beasley, Lot 34 of Campbell Glen, 100 Verna Drive, Statesville, $445,000, on April 8.

From J. Elledge/TR, J. Elledge/TR and Trust of Jack L. Elledge to R. and K. Gusler, Lots 4 and 5 of Druid Hills, 723 Springdale Road and adjoining lot on Springdale Road, Statesville, $252,000, on April 8.

From MGI Props NC 1, LLC to W. and J. Comer, Lot 36 of Beagle Run, 167 Sams Way, Statesville, $405,000, on April 8.

TROUTMAN

From SKLG Investments, LLC to T. Cedillo, Z. Holmes-Hutton, Z. Holmes Hutton, and Z. and L. Hutton, Lot 45 of Inglewood, 410 York Road, Troutman, $275,000, on April 1.

From Sanders Ridge Development, LLC to Nest Homes, LLC, Lot 20 of Sanders Ridge, 127 Sugar Hill Road, Troutman, $85,000, on April 1.

From Your New Home, LLC to C. and S. Key, Lot 53 of Falls Cove-Streamwood, 241 Ashmore Circle, Troutman, $140,000, on April 1.

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc. Lots 113 and 114 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $162,000, on April 4.

From RKWP, LLC to Justa, LLC, Lot 3 of Windbrook, 123 Windbrook Drive, Troutman, $30,000, on April 5.

From SKLG Investments, LLC to J. Schoendorf, Lot 103 of Inglewood, 327 Downing St., Troutman, $185,000, on April 5.

From F. Lowe/Est, C. Baerga/Indvl & Admr and C. Baerga/Indvl & Admr to Four Corners of Charlotte, LLC, Lot 20 of Twin Creek Estates, 106 Rushing Water Lane, Troutman, $37,000, on April 6.

From A. and B. Pope to E. Tobin, (Lot 1), 245 Mills Ave., Troutman, $375,000, on April 6.

From A. and L. Anthony to G. and J. Beaumont, Lot 69 of Georgia Mills Plantation, 589 Shepherd Road, Troutman, $625,000, on April 6.

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lots 115 and 117 of Weather’s Creek, 179 and 183 Crownpiece St., Troutman, $162,000, on April 6.

From J. Solis and M. Sanchez to Jessmeck Real Estate, 678 Wagner St., Troutman, $100, 000, on April 7.

From L. Mills to L. Thao and J. Vue, Lot 211 of Sutter’s Mill, 113 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $425,000 on April 7.

From J. and J. and D. and D. Starrett to L. Mills, Lot 32 of Rocky Creek Cove, 236 Ridge Creek Drive, Troutman, $295,000, on April 7.

From ELG Investments LLC to BYSNA Investment 2, LLC, Lots 657-661 and 675-676 of Falls Cove-Parkwood, Park Crest Drive, Troutman, $900,500, on April 8.

From H. Fannar to B. and D. Peeler, Lot 24 of Quail Hollow, 132 Quail Haven Drive, Troutman, $472,500, on April 8.

From M. Bruchey Jr. to G. Gonzalez, Lot 3 of Pheasant Run, 239 Overcash Road, Troutman, $175,000, on April 8.

From Park View Reserve Properties, LLC to G. Aikenhead, Lot 1 of Park View Reserve, 112 Morrison Farm Road, Troutman, $95,000, on April 8.

UNION GROVE

From E. and E. Mullins, S. Mullins/Admr, R. Mullins/Est and C. Mullins/Est to I. Dingess, (Lot 2), 329 Fletcher Road, Union Grove, $15,000, on April 8.

From S. Edwards/Est, J. Renegar/Indvl & Admr and S. and S. Flory to J. and K. Hoots, 74.712 acres, 295 Zeb Road, Union Grove, $550,000, on April 8.