Iredell County reports 132 new coronavirus cases this past week

Iredell County reported a total of 132 coronavirus cases last week.

On Monday, the number of cases was 3,650 and, as of Friday afternoon, that total was 3,782.

As of Saturday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 2,584 coronavirus cases. Statewide, 258,292 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,182. The total number of completed tests is 3,753,953.

There have been 4,144 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

Iredell County does not provide updates on weekends but as of Friday, 17 are currently hospitalized, and 3,289 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 431 are isolated at home.

The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.

Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-three percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 15% among those 18-24, and 11% among those 17 and younger.

The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 1,497 cases.