Iredell County reports 185 new coronavirus cases in a week

Iredell County reported 185 new coronavirus cases in one week.

The Monday afternoon report by the Iredell County Health Department showed 3,856 cases, which included the weekend of Oct. 24-25. As of Friday, the report showed 4,041 cases.

The COVID-19 death toll in Iredell County remained at 45 as of Friday.

Iredell County does not provide an update on weekends.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 2,805 coronavirus cases on Saturday afternoon. Statewide, 274,635 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,184. The total number of completed tests is 4,043,698.

There have been 4,332 deaths statewide as of Friday.

As of Friday in Iredell, 28 are currently hospitalized, and 3,485 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 483 are isolated at home.

The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.

Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-three percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 15% among those 18-24, and 11% among those 17 and younger.