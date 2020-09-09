Iredell County reports 31st COVID-19 death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Mooresville Tribune, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Iredell County Health Department announced the 31st death in the county due to COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon.

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 22 since Tuesday.

The Iredell County Health Department’s Wednesday afternoon report showed 2,746 COVID-19 cases.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 178,532 cases as of Wednesday afternoon, an increase of 897 since Tuesday’s update.

This is the first time since June 22-23 that the state has confirmed fewer than 1,000 cases on consecutive days.

There have been 2,958 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 916. The total number of completed tests is 2,490,113.

In Iredell, 23 are currently hospitalized, and 2,336 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 356 are isolated at home.

The numbers are broken down by gender at 53% female and 47% male.

Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-three percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 14% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.