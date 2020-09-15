Iredell County reports 34th COVID-19 death

The Iredell County Health Department reported the 34th death from COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 19 since Monday.
The Iredell County Health Department’s Tuesday afternoon report showed 2,840 COVID-19 cases.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 186,887 cases Tuesday, an increase of 1,106 since Monday.
The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 35 since Friday.
The Iredell County Health Department’s Monday afternoon report showed 2,821 COVID-19 cases.
There have been 3,111 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 916. The total number of completed tests is 2,652,440.
In Iredell, 13 are currently hospitalized, and 2,447 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 328 are isolated at home.
The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.
Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-three percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 15% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 1,075 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 1,170 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 595.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 27,021 cases with 334 deaths, Rowan has 3,072 cases with 83 deaths, Cabarrus has 3,647 cases with 59 deaths, Catawba has 2,860 cases with 48 deaths, Wilkes has 1,124 cases with 31 deaths and Yadkin has 688 cases with seven deaths.
Lincoln County has 1,378 cases and 14 deaths, Davie has 520 with six deaths and Alexander has 471 cases with three deaths.
