Iredell County reports 34th COVID-19 death

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Iredell County Health Department reported the 34th death from COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 19 since Monday.

The Iredell County Health Department’s Tuesday afternoon report showed 2,840 COVID-19 cases.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 186,887 cases Tuesday, an increase of 1,106 since Monday.

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 35 since Friday.

The Iredell County Health Department’s Monday afternoon report showed 2,821 COVID-19 cases.

There have been 3,111 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 916. The total number of completed tests is 2,652,440.

In Iredell, 13 are currently hospitalized, and 2,447 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 328 are isolated at home.

The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.