Iredell County restaurant inspections: April 10-16

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, April 10-16.
Burger King #708, 1510 E. Broad St., Statesville, 93/A
Corine’s Café, 559 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 91/A
DD Express #17, 1504 Salisbury Highway, Statesville, 95/A
Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins #336996, 241 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 97/A
Han-Dee Hugo’s 1100 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 95.50/A
Ingle’s #150 Deli, 722 Sullivan Road, Statesville, 92.50/A
Katana Kitchen, 134 Beechnut Lane, Statesville, 93.50/A
Little Caesars #60, 1644 E. Broad St., Statesville, 96/A
Tobo’s 2785 Charlotte Highway, Suite 21-22, Mooresville, 96.50/A
Uncle Milf’s Lake Norman Tavern, 1468 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 94/A
Zaika Indian Cuisine, 119 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Mooresville, 94.50/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.