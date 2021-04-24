Iredell County restaurant inspections: April 11-17

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, April 11-17.
220 Café, 220 S. Center St., Statesville, 96/A
Chopstix, 925 Davie Ave., Statesville, 96/A
Coach’s Neighborhood Grill, 1531-A Cinema Drive, Statesville, 93/A
Dunkin Donuts #356817, 417 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 97/A
Field of Greens, 111-B Market Place Ave., Mooresville, 97/A
Food Lion #2528 Deli-Bakery, 529 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 97.50/A
IHOP #494, 1661 E. Broad St., Statesville, 94.50/A
Joel’s Asian Grill & Sushi Bar, 110-A Market Place Ave., Mooresville, 93.50/A
LKN Weddings & Events Catering, 331 Alcove Road, Suite 101, Mooresville, 96/A
Randy’s BBQ, 213 Salisbury Road, Statesville, 96/A
Steak N Shake #649, 635 River Highway, Mooresville, 96/A
Suppers To You, 328 Davie Ave., Statesville, 97/A
Twisted Oak American Bar and Grill, 121 N. Center St., Suite 104, Statesville, 96/A
Waffle House #796, 111 Days Inn Drive, Mooresville, 92/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.