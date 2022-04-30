 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Restaurant inspections

Iredell County restaurant inspections: April 17-23

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, April 17-23.

Athenas Café, 591 River Highway, Suite N, Mooresville, 94.50/A

Barker’s Grocery LLC, 104 Houpe Road, Statesville, 99/A

Cracker Barrel #330, 123 Regency Center Drive, Mooresville, 94.50/A

Edible Arrangements, 638-F River Highway, Mooresville, 97.50/A

Groucho’s Deli of Statesville, 101 W. Broad St., Statesville, 97/A

Kentucky Fried Chicken #845002, 1005 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 94.50/A

Mi Veracruz Mexican Restaurant, 761 N. Main St., Mooresville, 95/A

Speedway #7979, 571 River Highway, Mooresville, 95/A

Sub Express-Stvl, 126 W. Broad St., Statesville, 98/A

Target #1505 Snack Bar, 594 River Highway, Mooresville, 100/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

