Iredell County restaurant inspections: April 18-24

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, April 18-24.
A Taste For, 1178 River Highway, Mooresville, 98/A
Bojangles #403, 275 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 98.50/A
Bristol Café, 110 Court St., Statesville, 96.50/A
Burrito Loco, 391 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 94/A
Clean Eatz, 137-6B Center Square Drive, Mooresville, 99.50/A
LKN Blends & Bowls, 647 Brawley School Road, Suite 102, Mooresville, 94.50/A
Lowe’s Foods 241 Produce, 125 Center Square Drive, Mooresville, 99/A
Ol’ Bob’s, 1737-J Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, 95/A
Pla Mor Lanes, 2505 Davie Ave., Statesville, 97/A
Smokin’ Southern Cantina, 121 N. Center St., Suite 103, Statesville, 100/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.