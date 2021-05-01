 Skip to main content
Iredell County restaurant inspections: April 18-24
Restaurant inspections

Iredell County restaurant inspections: April 18-24

5-2 restaurant inspections
METRO CREATIVE

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, April 18-24.

A Taste For, 1178 River Highway, Mooresville, 98/A

Bojangles #403, 275 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 98.50/A

Bristol Café, 110 Court St., Statesville, 96.50/A

Burrito Loco, 391 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 94/A

Clean Eatz, 137-6B Center Square Drive, Mooresville, 99.50/A

LKN Blends & Bowls, 647 Brawley School Road, Suite 102, Mooresville, 94.50/A

Lowe’s Foods 241 Produce, 125 Center Square Drive, Mooresville, 99/A

Ol’ Bob’s, 1737-J Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, 95/A

Pla Mor Lanes, 2505 Davie Ave., Statesville, 97/A

Smokin’ Southern Cantina, 121 N. Center St., Suite 103, Statesville, 100/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

