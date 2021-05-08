Iredell County restaurant inspections: April 25-May 1.

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, April 25-May 1.
Big Bite’z Grill II, 843 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 95/A
Greg’s BBQ #3, 707 Sullivan Road, Statesville, 92/A
Kabab N Grill, Adam Akardi, 123 Trade Court, Mooresville, 97.50/A
Moyers Lakeside Eatery, 119 Landings Drive, Suite 104, Mooresville, 96.50/A
N & T’s Pizzeria & Restaurant, 721 Sullivan Road, Statesville, 97/A
Subway #32503 Walmart-Mrsvl, 169 Norman Station Blvd., Mooresville, 92/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.