 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Restaurant inspections

Iredell County restaurant inspections: April 3-9

  • 0
4-17 restaurant inspections
METRO CREATIVE

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, April 3-9.

Cats Restaurant, 555 E. Memorial Highway, Harmony, 98/A

Cook Out #35, 355 W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 96.50/A

Good Deal Food Mart, 1924 Newton Drive, 92/A

Gunter’s Wing Shack, 555 E. Memorial Highway, Harmony, 93/A

Subway #6378, 3211 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, 94.50/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Seeking asylum in US: Refugees try their luck via Mexico's border