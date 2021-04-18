Iredell County restaurant inspections: April 4-10

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, April 4-10.
AmStar Cinema 14, 206 Norman Station Blvd., Mooresville, 97/A
Brawley Market, 792 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 95/A
Broad Street Burger Co., 111 E. Broad St., Statesville, 95/A
Carrigan Farm Events, LLC, 1261 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, 100/A
Costco #1333 Meat/Deli Department, 392 Talbert Road, Mooresville, 98/A
Firehouse Subs, 489-C River Highway, Mooresville, 99/A
Food Lion #2206 Meat & Seafood, 1088 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 98.50/A
Jersey Mike’s Subs #3043, 647 Brawley School Road, Suite 100, Mooresville, 93.50/A
Peking Chinese Restaurant, 224 W. Broad St., Statesville, 96/A
Phil’s Food Mart, 4277 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, 88/B
Taqueria Tacontento Mexican Restaurant, 1525 Salisbury Road, Statesville, 95.50/A
The Kitch Enterprises, 1178-H River Highway, Mooresville, 96/A
Village Tap House, 128-D Argus Lane, Mooresville, 97/A
Wild Wok, 1002 Crossroads Drive, Statesville, 91/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.