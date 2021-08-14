Iredell County restaurant inspections: Aug. 1-7

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Aug. 1-7.
Amaravati Grill, 591-N River Highway, Mooresville, 94/A
Brooklyn Boy’s Pizza, 119A Market Place Ave., Mooresville, 94/A
Chili’s – Statesville, 149 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 97.50/A
Cracker Barrel #142, 1043 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 94.50/A
Davino’s Queens Pizza, 484A River Highway, Mooresville, 90/A
Denny’s #7645, 378 W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 88.50/B
Duckworth’s Grill and Tap House, 560 River Highway, Mooresville, 94.50/A
Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins #342371, 651 River Highway, Mooresville, 98/A
Food Lion #1317 Deli/Bakery, 3474 E. Broad St., Statesville, 99/A
Food Lion #1317 Produce, 3473 E. Broad St., Statesville, 100/A
Great Wok, 129 B Market Place Ave., Mooresville, 95/A
Isy Bell’s Café, 1043 N. Main St., Mooresville, 90/A
Jay Bee’s, 320 Mocksville Highway, Statesville, 96.50/A
Kirk’s Catering & Carryout, 3470 E. Broad St., Statesville, 94/A
Little Caesars #59, 1644 E. Broad St., Statesville, 90.50/A
Long Island Bagels, 539-N E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 90/A
McDonald’s #24736, 497 River Highway, Mooresville, 98.50/A
Philly King Xpress, 969 North Main St., Mooresville, 96/A
Pisces Sushi Bar and Lounge, 591-A River Highway, Mooresville, 98.50/A
Pizza Hut #317478, 123 Jullian Place, Troutman, 97/A
Sam’s Club Café, 646 River Highway, Mooresville, 99.50/A
Sam’s Club Deli, 646 River Highway, Mooresville, 100/A
Shang Hai Kingdom Buffet, 1642 E. Broad St., Statesville, 94.50/A
Uncle Milf’s Lake Norman Tavern, 1468 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 95/A
Walmart #1662 Deli/Bakery, 1116 Crossroads Drive, Statesville, 97.50/A
Zaxby’s, 288 W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 95.50/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.