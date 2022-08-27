Iredell County restaurant inspections: Aug. 14-20

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Aug. 14-20.
Broad Street Burger Co., 111 E. Broad St., Statesville, 97.50/A
Carrigan Farm Events, LLC, 1261 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, 98.50/A
Coffee House, 1449 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, 95/A
Cracker Barrel #142, 1043 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 95/A
El Primo, 1423 Salisbury Road, Statesville, 93/A
Food Lion #2528 Deli-Bakery, 529 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 97/A
Fujisan Sushi #2528, 529 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 99.50/A
Hardee’s #1500384, 255 N. Center St., Statesville, 96/A
La Pelusa Mexican Restaurant, 2015 W. Front St., Statesville, 90.50/A
Long Island Bagels, 539-N East Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 91.50/A
Lotus Chinese Restaurant, 163 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 95/A
Outback Steakhouse, 979 Folger Drive, Statesville, 96/A
Pizza Hut #35581, 940-C Davie Ave., Statesville, 96.50/A
Red Lobster #712, 1145 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 95.50/A
S Mitchell Mack Hospice House Kitchen, 1325 Mecklenburg Highway, Mooresville, 99/A
Sheetz #405, 1244 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, 99.50/A
Shop-N-Save Deli, 1105 Mecklenburg Highway, Mooresville, 98.50/A
Subway #22823, 1923 E. Broad St., Statesville, 96.50/A
Sumo Shack, 235 Medical Park Road, Suite 102, Mooresville, 98/A
Trackside Restaurant, 233 S. Broad St., Mooresville, 93/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.