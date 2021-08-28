 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Aug. 15-21
0 Comments
alert top story
Restaurant inspections

Iredell County restaurant inspections: Aug. 15-21

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
8-29 restaurant inspections
METRO CREATIVE

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Aug. 15-21.

7-Eleven #41345, 234 Turnbersburg Hwy. Statesville, 97.50/A

AmStar Cinema 14, 206 Norman Station Blvd., Mooresville, 98.50/A

Circle K #2720172, 354 South Main St., Mooresville, 96/A

Cook Out #35, 355 W. Plaza Dr., Mooresville, 93/A

Costco #1333 Food Court, 392 Talbert Road, Mooresville, 99/A

Costco #1333 Meat/Deli Department, 392 Talbert Road, Mooresville, 97/A

Famous Toastery, 170 North Main St., Mooresville, 97/A

Fujisan Sushi, 649 River Hwy., Mooresville, 97/A

Hilton Garden Inn Grille, 1017 Salisbury Road, Statesville, 94.50/A

Ingle’s #150 Deli, 722 Sullivan Road, Statesville, 93.50/A

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Ingle’s #150 Produce, 722 Sullivan Road, Statesville, 100/A

Ingle’s Starbucks #55096, 722 Sullivan Road, Statesville, 99.50/A

Ledbetter’s Grill, 1136 Barkley Road, Statesville, 90/A

Pomodoro’s Italian American Café, 168-A Norman Station Blvd., Mooresville, 93/A

Randy’s BBQ, 103 North Main St., Troutman, 94/A

Soft Touch Dairy Bar, 905 Garner Bagnal Blvd., Statesville, 90/A

Subway #4223, 247 E. Plaza Dr., Mooresville, 94.50/A

Subway #6378, 3211 Taylorsville Hwy., Statesville, 93.50/A

Tequila’s Mexican Grill, 241 South Broad St., Mooresville, 92.50/A

Wendy’s 21, 361 West Plaza Dr., Mooresville, 96.50/A

What-A-Burger #11, 210 South Main St., Mooresville, 97/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. strikes Islamic State in Afghanistan

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics