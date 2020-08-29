 Skip to main content
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Aug. 16-22
  Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Aug. 16-22.

Applebee’s Grill & Bar, 1115 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 97.50/A

Applebee’s Grill and Bar, 137 Norman Station Blvd., Mooresville, 95.50/A

China One, 2181-B Old Mountain Road, Statesville, 91/A

Coach’s Neighborhood Grill, 1531 A Cinema Drive, Statesville, 94.50/A

Fast Phil’s #21, 2894 Harmony Highway, Harmony, 94/A

Food Lion #701 Deli/Bakery, 520 N. Main St., Troutman, 95.50/A

Food Lion #701 Produce, 520 N. Main St., Troutman, 99/A

Hickory Tavern 115 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Mooresville, 94.50/A

Karen’s Kitchen, 1025 Tomlin Mill Road, Statesville, 95.50/A

Kyjo’s 265-C North Main St., Troutman, 92.50/A

Lotus Chinese Restaurant, 163 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 95/A

Phil’s Food Mart, 4277 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, 90.50/A

Randy’s BBQ, 103 N. Main St., Troutman, 94.50/A

Randy’s BBQ, 213 Salisbury Road, Statesville, 97/A

Subway #54340, 1098-G Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 99/A

Sunshine’s Café, 1105 Crawford Road, Statesville, 96/A

Suppers to You, 328 Davie Ave., Statesville, 96/A

Tequila’s Mexican Grill, 241 S. Broad St., Mooresville, 96/A

Wendy’s 22, 159 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 96/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

