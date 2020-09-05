Iredell County restaurant inspections: Aug. 23-20

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Aug. 23-29.
3 Reyes, 247-B E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 95.50/A
Bavarian Restaurant Kitchen, 275 N. Main St. F, Troutman, 95.50/A
Bojangles #398, 160 Turnersburg Road, Statesville, 96/A
Burger King #712, 256 Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 92.50/A
Burritos & Ribs Mexican Grill, 628 S. Main St., Troutman, 96/A
China Garden III, 111 W. Church St., Troutman, 94/A
Culver’s of Mooresville, 388 Talbert Road, Mooresville, 99/A
Debbie’s Snack Bar Union Grove, 1499 Memorial Highway, Union Grove, 90/A
El Veracruz Mexican Restaurant #2, 761 N. Main St., Mooresville, 95.50/A
Food Lion #1317 Produce, 3473 E. Broad St., Statesville, 98/A
Food Lion #2213 Deli, 516-10 River Highway, Mooresville, 99/A
Food Lion #2213 Produce, 516 River Highway, Mooresville, 99/A
Jeffrey’s, 117 Trade Court, Mooresville, 97/A
Kentucky Fried Chicken #845002, 1005 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 96/A
Lowe’s Distribution Center, 711 Tomlin Road, Statesville, 97.50/A
Papa John’s, 2785 Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, 99/A
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers & Spirits, 613 River Highway, Mooresville, 99.50/A
Sam’s Club Café, 646 River Highway, Mooresville, 99/A
Sam’s Club Deli, 646 River Highway, Mooresville, 98.50/A
Starbuck’s #53855, 187-A Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 96.50/A
Subway #25394, 150 S. Main St., Troutman, 96.50/A
What-A-Burger #11, 210 S. Main St., Mooresville, 98.50/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.