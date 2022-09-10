Iredell County restaurant inspections: Aug. 28-Sept. 3

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Aug. 28-Sept. 3.
220 Café, 220 S. Center St., Statesville, 94.50/A
Brooklyn Boy’s Pizza, 119A Market Place Ave., Mooresville, 96.50/A
Burger King #708, 1510 E. Broad St., Statesville, 96.50/A
Fujisan Sushi, 646 River Highway, Mooresville, 98.50/A
Harris Teeter #274 Deli/Bakery/Sushi, 118 Argus Lane, Village at Byers Creek, Mooresville, 97.50/A
Harris Teeter #274 Meat/Seafood, 118 Argus Lane, Village at Byers Creek, Mooresville, 99/A
Ledbetter’s Grill & Country Kitchen, 1136 N. Barkley Road, Statesville, 95.50/A
Lowe’s Distribution Center, 711 Tomlin Mill Road, Statesville, 99/A
Papa Johns #1688, 1813 E. Broad St., Statesville, 96/A
Pellegrino’s Trattoria, 276 N. Main St., Suite C, Troutman, 94.50/A
Pomodoro’s Italian American Café, 168-A Norman Station Blvd., Mooresville, 94.50/A
Sam’s Club Café, 646 River Highway, Mooresville, 99.50/A
Sam’s Club Deli, 646 River Highway, Mooresville, 100/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.