Restaurant inspections

Iredell County restaurant inspections: Aug. 28-Sept. 3

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Aug. 28-Sept. 3.

220 Café, 220 S. Center St., Statesville, 94.50/A

Brooklyn Boy’s Pizza, 119A Market Place Ave., Mooresville, 96.50/A

Burger King #708, 1510 E. Broad St., Statesville, 96.50/A

Fujisan Sushi, 646 River Highway, Mooresville, 98.50/A

Harris Teeter #274 Deli/Bakery/Sushi, 118 Argus Lane, Village at Byers Creek, Mooresville, 97.50/A

Harris Teeter #274 Meat/Seafood, 118 Argus Lane, Village at Byers Creek, Mooresville, 99/A

Ledbetter’s Grill & Country Kitchen, 1136 N. Barkley Road, Statesville, 95.50/A

Lowe’s Distribution Center, 711 Tomlin Mill Road, Statesville, 99/A

Papa Johns #1688, 1813 E. Broad St., Statesville, 96/A

Pellegrino’s Trattoria, 276 N. Main St., Suite C, Troutman, 94.50/A

Pomodoro’s Italian American Café, 168-A Norman Station Blvd., Mooresville, 94.50/A

Sam’s Club Café, 646 River Highway, Mooresville, 99.50/A

Sam’s Club Deli, 646 River Highway, Mooresville, 100/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

