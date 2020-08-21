Iredell County restaurant inspections: Aug. 9-15

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Aug. 9-15.
East Coast Wings and Grill, 1875 E. Broad St., Statesville, 93/A
Good Deal Food Mart, 1924 Newton Drive, Statesville, 93.50/A
Sharpe’s Café and Catering, 107 Grose St., Harmony, 97.50/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.
