Iredell County restaurant inspections: Dec. 12-18
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Dec. 12-18

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Dec. 12-18.

Applebee’s Grill & Bar, 1115 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 97/A

Arby’s 5136, 1826 E. Broad St., Statesville, 92/A

Bavarian Restaurant Kitchen, 275 N. Main St. F, Troutman, 98.50/A

Carrigan Farm Events, LLC, 1261 Oak Ridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, 100/A

Chick-Fil-A Mooresville, 457 River Highway, Mooresville, 99.50/A

China One, 2181-B Old Mountain Road, Statesville, 91/A

Chip’s Café, 1876 W. Memorial Highway, Union Grove, 90.50/A

Coach’s Neighborhood Grill, 1531A Cinema Drive, Statesville, 93/A

Courtyard Statesville/Mooresville Lake Norman, 1530 Cinema Drive, Statesville, 97.50/A

Cozumel, 246 Signal Hill Drive, Statesville, 94.50/A

Dragon Golden Restaurant, 1529 E. Broad St., Statesville, 92/A

Hotshots Sports Bar and Grill, 247 E. Plaza Drive, Suite N, Mooresville, 85/B

Ingle’s #150 Deli, 722 Sullivan Road, Statesville, 92.50/A

J’s Pizza and Subs, 3208 Taylorsville Highway, Suite A, Statesville, 94/A

Jin Jin Chinese Restaurant, 1333 Shearers Road, Suite A, Mooresville, 95.50/A

La Pelusa Mexican Restaurant, 2015 W. Front St., Statesville, 91/A

Lake Mountain Coffee, 110 W. Broad St., Statesville, 96.50/A

Olde Towne Sweets, 107 E. Broad St., Statesville, 98.50/A

Outback Steakhouse, 979 Folger Drive, Statesville, 96/A

Pizza Hut #35581, 940-C Davie Ave., Statesville, 94/A

Taqueria Mi Tierrita, 197 W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 95.50/A

Village Inn Pizza, 539M E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 95/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

