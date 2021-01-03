Iredell County restaurant inspections: Dec. 20-26

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Dec. 20-26.
Burger Barn, 1431 West Memorial Highway, Union Grove, 96/A
Chip’s Café, 1876 West Memorial Highway, Union Grove, 94/A
Famous Toastery, 134 Mooresville Commons Way, Suite H, Mooresville, 95.50/A
Food Lion #1317 Deli/Bakery, 3474 E. Broad St., Statesville, 98/A
Food Lion #552 Deli, 608 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 98.50/A
Jimmy John’s #3796, 183 Turnerburg Highway, Statesville, 94/A
Ol’ Bob’s, 1737-J Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, 95.50/A
Table 31, 130 Landing Drive, Suite 103, Mooresville, 96.50/A
The Original NY Bagels, 126-A Mooresville Commons Way, Mooresville, 90/A
Waffle House #197, 706 Sullivan Road, Statesville, 95/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.