Iredell County restaurant inspections: Dec. 27-Jan. 16
Restaurant inspections

Iredell County restaurant inspections: Dec. 27-Jan. 16

1-24 restaurant inspections
METRO CREATIVE

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Dec. 27-Jan. 16.

7-Eleven #36073A, 849 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 96.50/A

American Deli, 1036 Crossroads Drive, Statesville, 96/A

Arby’s 5136, 1826 E. Broad St., Statesville, 95.50/A

Chick-fil-A of Statesville, 228 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 98.50/A

Cook Out Restaurant #46 Statesville, 177 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 93.50/A

Dunkin Donuts #354780, 1723 E. Broad St., Statesville, 99.50/A

Fast Phil’s #21, 2894 Harmony Highway, Harmony, 93/A

Fast Phil’s #8, 1503 Shelton Ave., Statesville, 95/A

Food Lion #1317 Produce, 3473 E. Broad St., Statesville, 100/A

Harris Teeter #274 Deli/Bakery/Sushi, 118 Argus Lane, Village at Byers Creek, Mooresville, 98.50/A

Harris Teeter #99 Meat/Seafood, 134 H Town Center Drive, Mooresville, 97/A

Harris Teeter #99 Deli/Bakery/Sushi, 134-H Town Center Drive, Mooresville, 99.50/A

Harris Teeter #99 Produce, 134-H Town Center Drive, Mooresville, 99.50/A

Hungry Howie’s #638, 1725-B E. Broad St., Statesville, 97/A

Iredell Memorial Hospital Kitchen, 557 Brookdale Drive, Statesville, 94.50/A

Little Caesar’s Pizza #33, 1418 N. Center St., Statesville, 91/A

Marco’s Pizza, 202 E. Front St., Statesville, 94.50/A

Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, 438 Talbert Road, Mooresville, 96.50/A

Philly King Xpress LLC, 969 N. Main St., Mooresville, 95/A

Pink Tea Room, 557 Brookdale Drive, Statesville, 99/A

Sakura, 1737 Wilkesboro Highway, Suite I, Statesville, 97.50/A

Sharpe’s Café and Catering, 107 Grose St., Harmony, 96.50/A

Sheetz #621, 1532 Salisbury Highway, Statesville, 100/A

Sorrento Pizza, 1004 Crossroads Drive, Statesville, 93.50/A

Speedy Pies, 2157 Old Mountain Road, Statesville, 98.50/A

Starbucks – Harris Teeter #99, 134-H Town Center Drive, Mooresville, 99.50/A

Taco Bell #4863, 172 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 98/A

Village Inn Pizza Parlor, 1503 Cinema Drive, Statesville, 98.50/A

Wingz on Wheelz, 201 Wooten St., Statesville, 99.50/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

