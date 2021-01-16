 Skip to main content
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Dec. 27-Jan. 9
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Dec. 27-Jan. 9

1-17 restaurant inspections
METRO CREATIVE

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Dec. 27-Jan. 9.

Arby’s 5136, 1826 E. Broad St., Statesville, 95.50/A

Chick-fil-A of Statesville, 228 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 98.50/A

Dunkin Donuts #354780, 1723 E. Broad St., Statesville, 99.50/A

Food Lion #1317 Produce, 3473 E. Broad St., Statesville, 100/A

Harris Teeter #274 Deli/Bakery/Sushi, 118 Argus Lane, Village at Byers Creek, Mooresville, 98.50/A

Harris Teeter #99 Meat/Seafood, 134 H Town Center Drive, Mooresville, 97/A

Hungry Howie’s #638, 1725-B E. Broad St., Statesville, 97/A

Iredell Memorial Hospital Kitchen, 557 Brookdale Drive, Statesville, 94.50/A

Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, 438 Talbert Road, Mooresville, 96.50/A

Pink Tea Room, 557 Brookdale Drive, Statesville, 99/A

Sakura, 1737 Wilkesboro Highway, Suite I, Statesville, 97.50/A

Sorrento Pizza, 1004 Crossroads Drive, Statesville, 93.50/A

Speedy Pies, 2157 Old Mountain Road, Statesville, 98.50/A

Taco Bell #4863, 172 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 98/A

Wingz on Wheelz, 201 Wooten St., Statesville, 99.50/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

