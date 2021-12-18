 Skip to main content
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Dec. 5-11
Restaurant inspections

12-19 restaurant inspections
METRO CREATIVE

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Dec. 5-11.

Bojangles #883, 1046 Charlotte Highway, Troutman, 98/A

Circle K #2723948, 131 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 96.50/A

Cracker Barrel #142, 1043 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 95/A

Hardee’s #1500384, 255 N. Center St., Statesville, 94/A

Holiday Inn Express, 939 N. Carolina Ave., Statesville, 97.50/A

Koong Thai, 3446 E. Broad St., Statesville, 95.50/A

Langtree Market, 115-B Mecklynn Road, Mooresville, 96.50/A

LKN Weddings & Events Catering, 331 Alcove Road, Suite 101, Mooresville, 99/A

Lowe’s Building B Café, 1000 Lowes Blvd., Mooresville, 97/A

Novanta Pizzeria, 120 Langtree Village Drive, Suite 101, Mooresville, 91/A

Pellegrino’s Trattoria, 276 N. Main St., Suite C, Troutman, 94.50/A

Pisces Sushi Bar and Lounge, 591-A River Highway, Mooresville, 96/A

Red Lobster #712, 1145 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 96/A

Speedway #7979, 571 River Highway, Mooresville, 98.50/A

Starbucks #9363, 1501 E. Broad St., Statesville, 97.50/A

Sun Up Café, 120 Langtree Village Drive, Suite 107, Mooresville, 97/A

Taco Bell #32180, 1047 Charlotte Highway, Troutman, 99/A

Ultimate Bar & Grill, 455 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 94/A

Wendy’s #797630, 1006 Charlotte Highway, Troutman, 94/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

