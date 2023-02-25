North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Feb. 12-18.
Aloft Mooresville, 109 Alcove Road, Mooresville, 98.50/A
Boxcar Grille, 3103 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, 95/A
Chick-Fil-A of Statesville, 228 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 99/A
China One, 2181-B Old Mountain Road, Statesville, 94/A
Food Lion #812 Produce, 971 N. Main St., Mooresville, 99.50/A
Kat’s Patch, 629 N. Main St., Troutman, 96.50/A
Koala-T-Katering, 119 Marshall Forest Lane, Statesville, 96.50/A
Logan’s Roadhouse #208, 1071 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 95/A
Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, 438 Talbert Road, Mooresville, 98/A
Patisserie #2, 631 Brawley School Road, Suite 406, Mooresville, 97/A
Phoenix, 482-B River Highway, Mooresville, 90.50/A
Sonic #4725, 128 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 96/A
Taqueria Tacontento Mexican Restaurant, 1525 Salisbury Road, Statesville, 94/A
Trackside Restaurant, 233 S. Broad St., Mooresville, 95.50/A
Tru By Hilton Foodservice, 117 Alcove Road, Mooresville, 99.50/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.