Iredell County restaurant inspections: Feb. 14-20

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Feb. 14-20.
Barcelona Burger and Beer Garden, 500 S. Main St., Suite 300, Mooresville, 97/A
BJ’s Deli #118, 141 Gallery Center Drive, Mooresville, 99/A
Captain’s Galley II, 544 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 94.50/A
Chick-fil-A Mooresville, 457 River Highway, Mooresville, 97/A
Colombian Bakery, 226 W. Broad St., Statesville, 96/A
Cracker Barrel #142, 1043 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 92.50/A
Debbie’s Snack Bar Union Grove, 1499 Memorial Highway, Union Grove, 93/A
East Coast Wings and Grill, 1875 E. Broad St., Statesville, 90/A
Good Deal Food Mart, 1924 Newton Drive, Statesville, 90/A
Groucho’s Deli of Statesville, 101 W. Broad St., Statesville, 99/A
Hardee’s #1506278, 1203 Garner Bagnal Blvd., Statesville, 96/A
Harris Teeter #274 Meat/Seafood, 118 Argus Lane, Village at Byers Creek, Mooresville, 99.50/A
Harris Teeter #274 Produce, 118 Argus Lane, Village at Byers Creek, Mooresville, 100/A
Hilton Garden Inn, 159 Gateway Blvd., Mooresville, 98.50/A
Hooters of Lake Norman, 132 Gallery Center Drive, Mooresville, 97.50/A
Ingle’s #150 Produce, 722 Sullivan Road, Statesville, 99.50/A
Johnny Bruscos #524, 108 Argus Lane, Suite C, Mooresville, 97/A
K & W Cafeteria, 1175 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 83/B
Kentucky Fried Chicken #845001, 1102 Salisbury Road, Statesville, 97/A
Little Market Basket, 1504 Salisbury Road, Statesville, 83.50/B
Lowe’s Foods 241 Meat & Seafood, 125 Center Square Drive, Mooresville, 97/A
Starbucks-Harris Teeter #274, 118 Argus Lane, Mooresville, 100/A
Wendy’s #797630, 1006 Charlotte Highway, Troutman, 94.50/A
Wendy’s #21, 361 W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 91.50/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.