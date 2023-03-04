North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Feb. 19-25.
Bristol Café, 110 Court St., Statesville, 98.50/A
Buffalo Wild Wings #427, 479 River Highway, Mooresville, 96.50/A
Chick-Fil-A #4683, 420 Talbert Road, Mooresville, 99/A
Dulcet & Delish Café, 133 N. Main St., Mooresville, 96.50/A
Good Deal Food Mart, 1924 Newton Drive, Statesville, 92.50/A
Great China II, 973 N. Main St., Mooresville, 90.50/A
Gunter’s Family Kitchen, 1499 W. Memorial Highway, Harmony, 95/A
Love’s Travel Stop #497, 229 Mocksville Highway, Statesville, 95/A
Maya Restaurant, 1525-A Cinema Drive, Statesville, 95/A
Panera Bread 4999, 574 River Highway, Mooresville, 98/A
Pat’s Place, 207 S. Oakland Ave., Statesville, 96/A
Showmars—Mooresville, 138 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 91/A
Skinners Seafood and Catering, 1022 E. Shelton Ave., Statesville, 98/A
Wendy’s 22, 159 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 98/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.