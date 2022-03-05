Iredell County restaurant inspections: Feb. 20-26

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Feb. 20-26.
3 Reyes, 247-B E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 98/A
A Taste For, 1178 River Highway, Mooresville, 98/A
Big Bite’Z Grill II, 843 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 95/A
Dr. Big Tiny’s BBQ, 179 N. Main St., Mooresville, 96.50/A
Burrito Loco, 391 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 93/A
Captain’s Galley II, 544 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 94/A
Chick-Fil-A of Statesville, 228 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 99.50/A
Cook Out Restaurant #46 Statesville, 94/A
Debbie’s Snack Bar Union Grove, 1499 Memorial Highway, Union Grove, 95/A
Domino’s #8993, 265-D Main St., Troutman, 99/A
J’s Chinese, 326 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 92.50/A
Karen’s Kitchen, 1025 Tomlin Mill Road, Statesville, 97.50/A
Kyjo’s, 265-C N. Main St., Troutman, 96/A
Ledbetter’s Grill, 1136 Barkley Road, Statesville, 94.50/A
Little Caesars #322234, 107 Commons Drive, Unit C, Mooresville, 91/A
Love’s Travel Stop #497, 229 Mocksville Highway, Statesville, 91.50/A
Moyers Lakeside Eatery, 119 Landings Drive, Suite 104, Mooresville, 99.50/A
Panera Bread 2966, 294 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 96.50/A
Phoenix, 482-B River Highway, Mooresville, 96/A
Pla Mor Lanes, 2505 Davie Ave., Statesville, 95/A
Starbucks & Deli @ Target, 594 River Highway, Mooresville, 97.50/A
Subway #32503 Walmart-Mrsvl, 169 Norman Station Blvd., Mooresville, 95.50A
Tequila’s Mexican Grill, 241 S. Broad St., Mooresville, 93/A
Walmart #1156 Deli, 169 Norman Station Blvd., Mooresville, 98/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.