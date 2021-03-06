 Skip to main content
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Feb. 21-27
Restaurant inspections

Iredell County restaurant inspections: Feb. 21-27

3-7 restaurant inspections
METRO CREATIVE

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Feb. 21-27.

Big Daddy’s, 1162 River Highway, Mooresville, 96/A

Bojangles #862, 625 River Highway, Mooresville, 99/A

Bojangles #2035, 3103 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, 94.50/A

Eatabowl, 246 N. Main St., Mooresville, 98/A

Food Lion #2206 Produce, 1088 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 98.50/A

Hardee’s #1500384, 255 N. Center St., Statesville, 92/A

Katana Kitchen, 134 Beechnut Lane, Statesville, 95.50/A

Ledbetter’s Grill, 1136 Barkley Road, Statesville, 85.50/B

Little Caesars #322234, 107 Commons Drive, Unit C, Mooresville, 96.50/A

Lunch Box Café, 2022 Shelton Ave., Statesville, 95/A

Mi Pueblo #7, 155 Northcross Lane, Statesville, 94/A

N & T’s Pizzeria & Restaurant, 721 Sullivan Road, Statesville, 97/A

Publix #1519 Produce, 631 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 98.50/A

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers & Spirits, 613 River Highway, Mooresville, 99.50/A

Showmars—Mooresville, 138 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 95/A

Sonic #4725, 128 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 92/A

Sushi @ The Lake Too, 690 Suite F, Bluefield Road, Mooresville, 96/A

Thai Thai Café, 260 S. Main St., Mooresville, 96/A

Vesuvio’s, 118 Venture Lane, Statesville, 97.50/A

Wendy’s #13, 1807 E. Broad St., Statesville, 97/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

