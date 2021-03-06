Iredell County restaurant inspections: Feb. 21-27

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Feb. 21-27.
Big Daddy’s, 1162 River Highway, Mooresville, 96/A
Bojangles #862, 625 River Highway, Mooresville, 99/A
Bojangles #2035, 3103 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, 94.50/A
Eatabowl, 246 N. Main St., Mooresville, 98/A
Food Lion #2206 Produce, 1088 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 98.50/A
Hardee’s #1500384, 255 N. Center St., Statesville, 92/A
Katana Kitchen, 134 Beechnut Lane, Statesville, 95.50/A
Ledbetter’s Grill, 1136 Barkley Road, Statesville, 85.50/B
Little Caesars #322234, 107 Commons Drive, Unit C, Mooresville, 96.50/A
Lunch Box Café, 2022 Shelton Ave., Statesville, 95/A
Mi Pueblo #7, 155 Northcross Lane, Statesville, 94/A
N & T’s Pizzeria & Restaurant, 721 Sullivan Road, Statesville, 97/A
Publix #1519 Produce, 631 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 98.50/A
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers & Spirits, 613 River Highway, Mooresville, 99.50/A
Showmars—Mooresville, 138 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 95/A
Sonic #4725, 128 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 92/A
Sushi @ The Lake Too, 690 Suite F, Bluefield Road, Mooresville, 96/A
Thai Thai Café, 260 S. Main St., Mooresville, 96/A
Vesuvio’s, 118 Venture Lane, Statesville, 97.50/A
Wendy’s #13, 1807 E. Broad St., Statesville, 97/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.