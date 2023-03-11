North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Feb. 26-March 4.
Big Daddy’s, 1162 River Highway, Mooresville, 97.50/A
Broad Street Burger Company, 111 E. Broad St., Statesville, 98/A
Brooklyn Boy’s Pizza, 119A Market Place Ave., Mooresville, 95/A
Field of Greens, 111B Market Place Ave., Mooresville, 95.50/A
Golden Corral, 120 Gallery Center Drive, Mooresville, 94/A
Gordon Hospice House Kitchen, 2341 Simonton Road, Statesville, 98.50/A
Hickory Tavern, 115 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Mooresville, 92/A
Kyjo’s, 265-C N. Main St., Troutman, 94/A
Nasim’s Kabab, 115-A Mecklynn Road, Mooresville, 100/A
Publix #1519 Deli, 631 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 97.50/A
Publix #1519 Produce, 631 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 100/A
Scratch Kitchen, 138 Village View Drive, Suite 107, Mooresville, 95/A
Sushi @ The Lake Too, 690 Suite F Bluefield Road, Mooresville, 91/A
Tropical Smoothie Café #114, 647 Brawley School Road, Suite 102, Mooresville, 99.50/A
Zaika Indian Cuisine, 119 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Mooresville, 93/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.