Iredell County restaurant inspections: Feb. 27-March 5

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Feb. 27-March 5.
Clean Eatz, 137-6B Center Square Drive, Mooresville, 97/A
Davis Medical Center Kitchen, Morrison Management Specialist, 218 Old Mocksville Road, 95.50/A
Eagles Bar & Grill, 233 Broken Arrow Drive, Statesville, 97/A
Food Lion #2528 Deli-Bakery, 529 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 97.50/A
Food Lion #2528 Produce, 529 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 99/A
Food Lion #2684 Deli-Bakery, 1339 Shearers Road, Mooresville, 98/A
Food Lion #2684 Produce, 1339 Shearers Road, Mooresville, 100/A
Fresh Chef Statesville, 179 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 97.50/A
Fujisan Sushi, 646 River Highway, Mooresville, 100/A
Fujisan Sushi #2528, 529 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 96/A
Fujisan Sushi #2684, 1339 Shearers Road, Mooresville, 97/A
Hooters of Lake Norman, 132 Gallery Center Drive, Mooresville, 95.50/A
IHOP #3367, 478 River Highway, Mooresville, 99.50/A
Ingle’s #78 Deli, 3219 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, 95/A
La Pelusa Mexican Restaurant, 2015 W. Front St., Statesville, 92/A
La Unica Mexican Restaurant, 482-C River Highway, Mooresville, 98/A
Lakewood Golf Club, 273 Old Airport Road, Statesville, 98/A
Pat’s Place, 207 S. Oakland Ave., Statesville, 95/A
Shiki Japanese Restaurant, 335-BB W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 92.50/A
The Original NY Bagels, 126-A Mooresville Commons Way, Mooresville, 91.50/A
Tony’s Pizza, 688-F Bluefield Road, Mooresville, 95.50/A
Tony’s Pizza & Subs, 538 Turnersburg Highway, Suite D, Statesville, 99/A
Wild Wok, 1002 Crossroads Drive, Statesville, 96/A
Wild Maestro, 690-A Bluefield Road, Mooresville, 97/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.