Iredell County restaurant inspections: Feb. 28-March 6

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Feb. 28-March 6.</&underline>
Cardinal Café, 342 Mooresville Blvd., Mooresville, 95/A
Clean Juice #1006, 120 Marketplace Ave., Suite C, Mooresville, 97.50/A
Costco #1333 Food Court, 392 Talbert Road, Mooresville, 99.50/A
Food Lion #2206 Deli, 1088 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 99.50/A
J’s Chinese, 326 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 93/A
Joe Fish, 510 River Highway, Mooresville, 95/A
Lowe’s Distribution Center, 711 Tomlin Road, Statesville, 96.50/A
Red Lobster #712, 1145 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 96/A
Speedway #7979, 571 River Highway, Mooresville, 97/A
Statesville Auto Auction, 145 Auction Lane, Statesville, 95.50/A
Sunshine’s Café, 1105 Crawford Road, Statesville, 97/A
Terrabella Lake Norman Kitchen, 140 Carriage Club Drive, Mooresville, 97.50/A
Trackside Restaurant, 233 S. Broad St., Mooresville, 94/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.