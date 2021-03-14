 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Feb. 28-March 6
View Comments
featured
Restaurant inspections

Iredell County restaurant inspections: Feb. 28-March 6

{{featured_button_text}}
3-14 restaurant inspections
METRO CREATIVE

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Feb. 28-March 6.</&underline>

Cardinal Café, 342 Mooresville Blvd., Mooresville, 95/A

Clean Juice #1006, 120 Marketplace Ave., Suite C, Mooresville, 97.50/A

Costco #1333 Food Court, 392 Talbert Road, Mooresville, 99.50/A

Food Lion #2206 Deli, 1088 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 99.50/A

J’s Chinese, 326 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 93/A

Joe Fish, 510 River Highway, Mooresville, 95/A

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Lowe’s Distribution Center, 711 Tomlin Road, Statesville, 96.50/A

Red Lobster #712, 1145 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 96/A

Speedway #7979, 571 River Highway, Mooresville, 97/A

Statesville Auto Auction, 145 Auction Lane, Statesville, 95.50/A

Sunshine’s Café, 1105 Crawford Road, Statesville, 97/A

Terrabella Lake Norman Kitchen, 140 Carriage Club Drive, Mooresville, 97.50/A

Trackside Restaurant, 233 S. Broad St., Mooresville, 94/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

View Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America’s growing literacy problem

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Local News

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

  • Updated

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, States…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics