Iredell County restaurant inspections: Feb. 6-12
Restaurant inspections

2-20 restaurant inspections
METRO CREATIVE

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food stand inspections in Iredell County, Feb. 6-12.

Bojangles #398, 160 Turnersburg Road, Statesville, 93/A

Captain’s Galley I, 5135 Taylorsville Highway, P.O. Box 246, Stony Point, 90/A

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 643 River Highway, Mooresville, 97/A

D Mart #6, 896 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, 94/A

Famous Toastery, 170 N. Main St., Mooresville, 96/A

Food Lion #701 Deli/Bakery, 520 N. Main St., Troutman, 100/A

Food Lion #701 Produce, 520 N. Main St., Troutman, 100/A

Fujisan Sushi, 520 N. Main St., Troutman, 99/A

Gatherings Catering and Event Center, 232 Signal Hill Drive, Statesville, 96/A

Lotus Chinese Restaurant, 163 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 90.50/A

Lunch Box Café, 2022 Shelton Ave., Statesville, 95.50/A

Maya Restaurant, 1525-A Cinema Drive, Statesville, 93/A

McDonalds #36261, 229 Mocksville Highway, Statesville, 97/A

McDonalds #5757, 3203 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, 97.50/A

Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, 438 Talbert Road, Mooresville, 97.50/A

Outback Steakhouse, 979 Folger Drive, 96/A

Papa John’s, 2785 Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, 96/A

Pizza Hut 35586, 116 Norman Station Blvd., Mooresville, 95.50/A

Publix Deli #1539, 134 Venture Lane, Statesville, 99/A

Shiki #3, 114 Venture Lane, Statesville, 97/A

The Greenbriar Grill, 308 Mocksville Highway, Statesville, 96/A

Zaxby’s #1026, 169 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 97.50/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

