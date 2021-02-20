 Skip to main content
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Feb. 7-13
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Feb. 7-13

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Feb. 7-13.

BI-LO #420 Produce, 1909 E. Broad St., Statesville, 99/A

Blu Star Grill, 120A Market Place Ave., Mooresville, 98/A

Bojangles #403, 275 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 99/A

Domino’s Pizza #4480, 197 W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 98.50/A

El Reposo, 150 E. Water St., Statesville, 95/A

Fast Phil’s #7, 309 Mocksville Highway, Statesville, 95/A

Flock, 129A Marketplace Ave., Mooresville, 99/A

Food Lion #2684 Deli-Bakery, 1339 Shearers Road, Mooresville, 100/A

Food Lion #2684 Produce, 1339 Shearers Road, Mooresville, 99/A

Food Lion #552 Produce, 608 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 98/A

Fujisan Sushi, 646 River Highway, Mooresville, 96.50/A

Ghostfacing Brewing, 427 E. Statesville Ave., Suite 100, Mooresville, 95.50/A

Little Pigs Barbecue, 226 Brookdale Drive, Statesville, 92/A

Longhorn Steakhouse #5620, 398 Talbert Road, Mooresville, 99/A

Love’s Travel Stop #497, 229 Mocksville Highway, Statesville, 93/A

Shiki #3, 114 Venture Lane, Statesville, 96/A

Subway #46556, 112 D Argus Lane, Mooresville, 95.50/A

Taco Bell #27635, 1711 E. Broad St., Statesville, 96.50/A

The 1st RX Grill, 837 N. Center St., Statesville, 98.50/A

Zaxby’s, 288 W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 96/A

Zaxby’s #1026, 169 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 96/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

