Iredell County restaurant inspections: Jan. 1-7

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Jan. 1-7.
Amalfi’s Pizza #1, 1712 Old Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, 99/A
Cantina 1511, 120 Market Place Ave., Suite D, Mooresville, 99/A
Clean Eatz, 137-6B Center Square Drive, Mooresville, 98.50/A
Dairy Queen #42033 – Mooresville, 223 Medical Park Road, Mooresville, 97.50/A
Food Lion #2528 Deli-Bakery, 529 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 99/A
Food Lion #2528 Produce, 529 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 98.50/A
Fujisan Sushi #2528, 529 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 99.50/A
Hardee’s #1506278, 1203 Garner Bagnal Blvd., Statesville, 98/A
People are also reading…
Hotshots Sports Bar and Grill, 247 E. Plaza Drive, Suite N, Mooresville, 93.50/A
Johnny’s Farmhouse, 668 River Highway, Mooresville, 90/A
McDonald’s #36261, 229 Mocksville Highway, Statesville, 98/A
Pik Nik’s, 510 River Highway, Suite 13, Mooresville, 87/B
Subway #18385, 1460 West Memorial Highway, Union Grove, 97.50/A
Village Inn Pizza #2, 3233 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, 96.50/A
Wendy’s 21, 361 W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 98.50/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.