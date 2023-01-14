 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Restaurant inspections

Iredell County restaurant inspections: Jan. 1-7

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Jan. 1-7.

Amalfi’s Pizza #1, 1712 Old Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, 99/A

Cantina 1511, 120 Market Place Ave., Suite D, Mooresville, 99/A

Clean Eatz, 137-6B Center Square Drive, Mooresville, 98.50/A

Dairy Queen #42033 – Mooresville, 223 Medical Park Road, Mooresville, 97.50/A

Food Lion #2528 Deli-Bakery, 529 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 99/A

Food Lion #2528 Produce, 529 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 98.50/A

Fujisan Sushi #2528, 529 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 99.50/A

Hardee’s #1506278, 1203 Garner Bagnal Blvd., Statesville, 98/A

Hotshots Sports Bar and Grill, 247 E. Plaza Drive, Suite N, Mooresville, 93.50/A

Johnny’s Farmhouse, 668 River Highway, Mooresville, 90/A

McDonald’s #36261, 229 Mocksville Highway, Statesville, 98/A

Pik Nik’s, 510 River Highway, Suite 13, Mooresville, 87/B

Subway #18385, 1460 West Memorial Highway, Union Grove, 97.50/A

Village Inn Pizza #2, 3233 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, 96.50/A

Wendy’s 21, 361 W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 98.50/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

