Iredell County restaurant inspections: Jan. 15-21

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Jan. 15-21.
Arby’s No. 7771, 116 Bridgewater Lane, Mooresville, 94.50/A
Bojangles No. 437, 1612 E. Broad St., Statesville, 97/A
Charcoal Bar and Grill, 1215 E. Garner Bagnal Blvd., Statesville, 95/A
Chopstix, 925 Davie Ave., Statesville, 98/A
El Primo, 1423 Salisbury Road, Statesville, 90.50/A
Greg’s BBQ No. 3, 707 Sullivan Road, Statesville, 93.50/A
Hampton Inn, 119 Gallery Center Drive, Mooresville, 98.50/A
Harris Teeter No. 274 Deli/Bakery/Sushi, 118 Argus Lane, Village at Byers Creek, Mooresville, 97/A
Harris Teeter No. 274 Meat/Seafood, 118 Argus Lane, Village at Byers Creek, Mooresville, 98/A
Ingle’s No. 150 Deli, 722 Sullivan Road, Statesville, 93.50/A
Los Compadres Mexican Grill, 1841 E. Broad St., Statesville, 96/A
Mi Amiche, 350 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Suite 3, Mooresville, 94.50/A
Peking Chinese Restaurant, 224 W. Broad St., Statesville, 94.50/A
Sakura, 1737 Wilkesboro Highway, Suite 1, Statesville, 97/A
Sheetz No. 405, 1244 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, 100/A
Subway No. 37776, 1247 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, 95.50/A
Towneplace Suites Breakfast, 139 Gateway Blvd., Mooresville, 99/A
About the scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70%.