Iredell County restaurant inspections: Jan. 16-22
Restaurant inspections

Iredell County restaurant inspections: Jan. 16-22

1-30 restaurant inspections-p1
METRO CREATIVE

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Jan. 16-22.

7-Eleven #41345, 234 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 96/A

Arby’s #7771, 116 Bridgewater Lane, Mooresville, 95/A

Bojangles #2035, 107 Beechnut Lane, Statesville, 96/A

Brawley Market, 792 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 96/A

Burger King #712, 256 Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 96/A

Burger King #709, 3102 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, 96/A

Coffee House, 1449 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, 96.50/A

Dunkin’ Donuts #354780, 1723 E. Broad St., Statesville, 96/A

El Cerro Reyes, 655 Brawley School Road, Suite 101, Mooresville, 97.50/A

Food Lion #1570 Deli, 835 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 97/A

Food Lion #1570 Produce, 835 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 95/A

Fusion Bowl, 126 Mooresville Common Way, Suite 1, Mooresville, 94.50/A

Ichiban Hibachi Buffet, 124 Norman Station Blvd., Mooresville, 95/A

Johnny Bruscos #524, 108 Argus Lane Suite C, Mooresville, 91/A

Johnny’s Farmhouse, 668 River Highway, Mooresville, 95.50/A

Marco’s Pizza, 631 Brawley School Road, Unit 400, Mooresville, 95/A

Pie-In-The-Sky Pizza, 125-2 N. Main St., Mooresville, 96/A

Starbucks #8765, 489 River Highway, SMooresville, 98/A

Steak N Shake #649, 635 River Highway, Mooresville, 95/A

Village Tap House, 128-D Argus Lane, Mooresville, 95.50/A

Wendy’s #13, 1807 E. Broad St., Statesville, 96/A

What-A-Burger #11, 210 S. Main St., Mooresville, 97.50/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70%.

