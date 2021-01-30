 Skip to main content
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Jan. 17-23
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Jan. 17-23

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Jan. 17-23.

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, 279 Williamson Road, Suite C, Mooresville, 97/A

Bojangles #398, 160 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 95/A

Culver’s of Mooresville, 388 Talbert Road, Mooresville, 98/A

Del Sur Fresh Mex & Cantina, 129 Gateway Blvd., Mooresville, 94/A

Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins #336996, 241 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 95.50/A

Food Lion #64 Produce, 947 Davie Ave., Statesville, 99/A

J’s Pizza and Subs, 3208 Taylorsville Highway, Suite A, Statesville, 95.50/A

Jin Jin Chinese Restaurant, 1333 Shearers Road, Suite A, Mooresville, 97/A

Kentucky Fried Chicken #845002, 1005 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 96/A

Papa John’s #1688, 1813 E. Broad St., Statesville, 96/A

Publix Deli #1539, 134 Venture Lane, Statesville, 100/A

Publix Produce #1539, 134 Venture Lane, Statesville, 99.50/A

Raceway Deli & Market, 2580 Davie Ave., Statesville, 100/A

Sheetz #405, 1244 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, 99/A

Sidelines Bar & Brill, 2785 Charlotte Highway, Units 21-22, Mooresville, 94.50/A

Skinners Seafood and Catering, 1022 E. Shelton Ave., Statesville, 97/A

Smokin’ Southern Cantina, 121 N. Center St., Suite 103, Statesville, 97.50/A

Starbucks #9363, 1501 E. Broad St., Statesville, 99/A

Walmart Neighborhood Market 4431, 966 E. Iredell Ave., Mooresville, 98/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

