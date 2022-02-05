Iredell County restaurant inspections: Jan. 23-29

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food stand inspections in Iredell County, Jan. 23-29.
Applebee’s Grill and Bar, 137 Norman Station Blvd., Mooresville, 94/A
Apps & Taps, 155 Pinnacle Lane, Mooresville, 93.50/A
BJ’s Deli #118, 141 Gallery Center Drive, Mooresville, 96.50/A
Bojangles #862, 625 River Highway, Mooresville, 92.50/A
Broad Street Burger Company, 111 E. Broad St., Statesville, 96/A
Buffalo Wild Wings #427, 479 River Highway, Mooresville, 94/A
Denny’s #7645, 378 W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 94.50/A
East Coast Wings and Grill, 1875 E. Broad St., Statesville, 90.50/A
Flock, 129A Marketplace Ave., Mooresville, 97.50/A
Food Lion #2206 Deli, 1088 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 99/A
Food Lion #2206 Meat & Seafood, 1088 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 97.50/A
Food Lion #2206 Produce, 1088 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 99/A
Food Lion #2633 Produce, 2187 Old Mountain Road, Statesville, 98.50/A
Food Lion #2633 Deli/Bakery, 2187 Old Mountain Road, Statesville, 99/A
Hotshots Sports Bar and Grill, 247 E. Plaza Drive, Suite N, Mooresville, 87/B
Jimmy John’s #3796, 183 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 97.50/A
King of the Sea, 647 Signal Hill Drive Ext., Statesville, 94.50/A
Meadows Italiano, 823 Oakridge Farm Highway, Suite A, Mooresville, 98.50/A
Mezzaluna II, 115 S. Center St., Statesville, 96/A
Richard’s Coffee Shop, 165 N. Main St., Mooresville, 96.50/A
Sam’s Club Deli, 646 River Highway, Mooresville, 100/A
Sheetz #405, 1244 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, 98.50/A
Starbucks Coffee #13421, Mount Mourne Springs, 245 Medical Park Road, Mooresville, 98.50/A
Sumo Shack, 235 Medical Park Road, Suite 102, Mooresville, 96.50/A
Twisted Oak American Bar and Grill, 121 N. Center St., Suite 104, Statesville, 95.50/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.