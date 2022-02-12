 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Jan. 30-Feb. 5
0 Comments
alert top story
Restaurant inspections

Iredell County restaurant inspections: Jan. 30-Feb. 5

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
2-13 restaurant inspections
METRO CREATIVE

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Jan. 30-Feb. 5.

Best Little Pizza In...., 653 N. Main St., Troutman, 94.50/A

Big Daddy’s, 1162 River Highway, Mooresville, 95/A

Bristol Café, 110 Court St., Statesville, 96.50/A

Cardinal Café, 342 Mooresville Blvd., 96/A

Circle K #2720172, 354 S. Main St., Mooresville, 96/A

Courtyard Statesville/Mooresville Lake Norman, 1530 Cinema Drive, Statesville, 96.50/A

Dixie’s Fish & Chicken 504 N. Main St., Troutman, 94.50/A

Ghostface Brewing, 427 E. Statesville Ave., Suite 100, Mooresville, 96.50/A

Good Deal Food Mart, 1924 Newton Drive, Statesville, 93/A

Greg’s BBQ #3, 707 Sullivan Road, Statesville, 94/A

Jersey Mike’s Subs #3171, 252-H Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 96/A

Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches, 279 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 97.50/A

Joel’s Asian Grill & Sushi Bar, 110-A Market Place Ave., Mooresville, 90/A

Katana Kitchen, 134 Beechnut Lane, Statesville, 96/A

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Kentucky Fried Chicken #14, 429 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 98.50/A

McDonalds #3258, 110 Signal Hill Drive, Statesville, 97.50/A

Patisserie Bakery Café, 627 N. Main St., Mooresville, 97/A

Randy’s BBQ, 213 Salisbury Road, Statesville, 95/A

Shiki #10, 1929 E. Broad St., Statesville, 98/A

Sorrento Pizza, 1004 Crossroads Drive, Statesville, 94/A

Subway #797640, 1006 Charlotte Highway, Troutman, 97.50/A

Subway #25394, 150 S. Main St., Troutman, 98.50/A

The Kitch Enterprises, 1178 H River Highway, Mooresville, 94.50/A

Toucans Lakefront, 167 Pinnacle Lane, Mooresville, 96.50/A

Trackside Restaurant, 233 S. Broad St., Mooresville, 91.50/A

Ultimate Bar & Grill, 455 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 94/A

Waffle House #796, 111 Days Inn Drive, Mooresville, 94/A

Wingz on Wheelz, 201 Wooten St., Statesville, 99/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: President Biden’s electric vehicle strategy

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics