Iredell County restaurant inspections: Jan. 31-Feb. 6
Restaurant inspections

Iredell County restaurant inspections: Jan. 31-Feb. 6

METRO CREATIVE

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Jan. 31-Feb. 6.

Bojangles #437, 1612 E. Broad St., Statesville, 95/A

Bojangles #883, 1046 Charlotte Highway, Troutman, 97.50/A

Burger King #712, 256 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 95/A

Cook Out #35, 355 W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 95.50/A

Dairi-O, 920 River Highway, Mooresville, 99/A

Gordon Hospice House Kitchen, 2341 Simonton Road, Statesville, 99.50/A

Ingle’s Starbucks #55096, 722 Sullivan Road, Statesville, 99.50/A

King of the Sea, 647 Signal Hill Drive Extension, Statesville, 97/A

Scratch Kitchen, 138 Village View Drive, Suite 107, Mooresville, 93/A

Taco Bell #9585, 101 Norman Station Blvd., Mooresville, 96/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

