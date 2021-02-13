Iredell County restaurant inspections: Jan. 31-Feb. 6

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Jan. 31-Feb. 6.
Bojangles #437, 1612 E. Broad St., Statesville, 95/A
Bojangles #883, 1046 Charlotte Highway, Troutman, 97.50/A
Burger King #712, 256 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 95/A
Cook Out #35, 355 W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 95.50/A
Dairi-O, 920 River Highway, Mooresville, 99/A
Gordon Hospice House Kitchen, 2341 Simonton Road, Statesville, 99.50/A
Ingle’s Starbucks #55096, 722 Sullivan Road, Statesville, 99.50/A
King of the Sea, 647 Signal Hill Drive Extension, Statesville, 97/A
Scratch Kitchen, 138 Village View Drive, Suite 107, Mooresville, 93/A
Taco Bell #9585, 101 Norman Station Blvd., Mooresville, 96/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.